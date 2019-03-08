Video

Alan Sugar brands Boris Johnson a 'criminal' and jokes he will 'visit him in prison'

Karren Brady, Lord Sugar and Claude Littner in the boardroom ahead of this year's BBC One contest, The Apprentice. Photograph: BBC.

Alan Sugar has branded Boris Johnson a 'criminal' and joked he will visit him in prison after the Supreme Court ruling over the prorogation of parliament.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Speaking at the launch of the 15th series of The Apprentice he asked reporters "is Boris going to Brixton, then?" as the ruling came in, before joking "I'll visit him."

When asked if he would invite Johnson on his programme, he said: "It depends if he gets out on remand. You know what the BBC are like - they don't like criminals on their programmes."

The crossbench peer said Brexit had caused the UK to become a "laughing stock for the rest of the world".

"I know I should, but I have to say, at 72 years of age, I'm sick and tired of this whole Brexit bloody nonsense.

"I'm sick and tired of the whole manner in which the whole thing has been conducted. We're a farce, a laughing stock for the rest of the world.

"At 72 years old I don't care, something's going to sort itself out. I hope that common sense prevails in the end.

"I wonder what will happen from now on. We'll have to go back to Lords, we thought we had a few weeks off. Sod 'em!"

He continued: "I hope that common sense prevails in the end. I have no opinion [on the ruling]. But that's a very interesting thing that it got ruled illegal. So I wonder what will happen now."

It follows comments last year when Sugar suggested Johnson and Gove should be locked up for telling lies during the EU referendum campaign.

Claude Littner, a key adviser to Lord Alan Sugar on the show, agreed saying that it had made the UK "look inept" as well as the politicians.

"Whether you are a small businessman or actually running a large corporate, the differences may be great but everyone is worried about the future, employment, nobody knows where their employment is going to come from. There is a risk, people are uncertain.

"I think it's a great shame the way everything has been conducted because it has made us look inept, the politicians look inept.

"Businessmen have not been able to be involved in the process, which I think would have been a great credit because they are the ones who do know how to negotiate and understand the art of deal-making, so I think we have done ourselves no favours in the way we have behaved throughout this whole process."

Baroness Karren Brady meanwhile questioned what is going to happen after Brexit with the lack of direction from government.

"Where does the opportunity come from when we come out of the European Union? Where are the jobs? Where is the innovation? Where is the investment? Where are our trade deals?

"Someone actually needs to focus on running the country and life after Brexit, because one way or another it's going to happen. I just hope it happens sooner rather than later so we can all get on."

Asked if he might ever emulate former Apprentice US host and president Donald Trump by entering Downing Street himself, the former Labour peer, who resigned from the party in 2015, told reporters: "The difference in this country is that you have to be a Member of Parliament first of all and voted to be leader of the party by the members, so there's no chance.

"If your question is, would I ever take that position, absolutely not."

Sugar appeared to row back on his remarks about Boris Johnson during the Tory leadership election, backing him for prime minister over Jeremy Corbyn.