Alan Sugar says he backs Boris for PM - despite saying the politician should be in prison

Alan Sugar rolls his eyes. Photograph: Good Morning Britain/ITV. Archant

Crossbench peer and businessman Alan Sugar has tweeted his support for Boris Johnson as prime minister - despite last month saying he should be in prison.

The former Labour politician took to the social media network website to claim that only Johnson had the potential of winning a general election up against Jeremy Corbyn.

He said: "I seriously back @BorisJohnson to be the new PM. The public like him and he will have a good chance of winning the general election in 2021 if not before."

He added: "Any one who can stop @jeremycorbyn from becoming PM has my backing."

But just three weeks before his support for Johnson, Sugar tweeted that the Brexiteer should be in prison - a reiteration of a speech he delivered in the House of Lords last October when he spoke in support of a People's Vote.

He issued the statement at the time of his misconduct case arriving in court, writing: "Britain is going to leave the European Union, which in my opinion will place the country in a disastrous state.

"Boris Johnson and Michael Gove are liars and should be criminally prosecuted.

"Regrettably, however, the laws which apply to businessmen do not apply to these slippery politicians."