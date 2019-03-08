Alan Sugar says he backs Boris for PM - despite saying the politician should be in prison
PUBLISHED: 11:56 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 14 June 2019
Archant
Crossbench peer and businessman Alan Sugar has tweeted his support for Boris Johnson as prime minister - despite last month saying he should be in prison.
The former Labour politician took to the social media network website to claim that only Johnson had the potential of winning a general election up against Jeremy Corbyn.
He said: "I seriously back @BorisJohnson to be the new PM. The public like him and he will have a good chance of winning the general election in 2021 if not before."
You may also want to watch:
He added: "Any one who can stop @jeremycorbyn from becoming PM has my backing."
But just three weeks before his support for Johnson, Sugar tweeted that the Brexiteer should be in prison - a reiteration of a speech he delivered in the House of Lords last October when he spoke in support of a People's Vote.
He issued the statement at the time of his misconduct case arriving in court, writing: "Britain is going to leave the European Union, which in my opinion will place the country in a disastrous state.
"Boris Johnson and Michael Gove are liars and should be criminally prosecuted.
"Regrettably, however, the laws which apply to businessmen do not apply to these slippery politicians."