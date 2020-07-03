Join In

Join us (virtually) at our fourth birthday bash!

The New European will be hosting a live edition of the podcast to celebrate our fourth birthday - and you can be there virtually to help us celebrate!

The next edition of the podcast will feature regular hosts Steve Anglesey and Richard Porritt, as well as special guests in the form of columnists Liz Gerard and Alastair Campbell.

All four will be talking about the success of the pro-European newspaper, as well as the direction of politics over the past four years since our launch.

And we want you to join us too - as we go live on Zoom.

We’ll be broadcasting on the internet from 6.00pm (British Summer Time) on Thursday July 9, with your chance to get involved as the broadcast airs.

To confirm your attendance head over to this link, and we will see you there.

Don’t forget to bring a glass of your favourite tipple to celebrate with us!

