Alastair Campbell admits he would still back Labour at next election

Alastair Campbell addresses a People's Vote rally at New Dock Hall in Leeds. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

After a high-profile row between Alastair Campbell and the Labour Party - which led to him being suspended and then resigning - the anti-Brexit campaigner has admitted he would still give the party his vote at the next election.

But Campbell used his appearance on BBC Breakfast to urge people to consider voting tactically in a forthcoming general election to ensure the outcome produces an anti-Brexit majority.

He explained: "I would think about voting tactically. If I was in a Conservative-Lib Dem marginal I would probably vote Lib Dem.

"I could even see myself in Scotland - to get rid of a Tory - to vote SNP. I think people will think like that."

However the People's Vote backer said the Lib Dems were "not my party" and said he did not agree with their position to revoke Article 50 outright if they won a general election.

He said that having Sir Keir Starmer, a Remain campaigner and the shadow Brexit secretary, as his local MP was a key factor in his decision.

He said: "I live in Keir Starmer's constituency, it's a safe Labour seat and I will vote Labour. Partly because I like Keir.

"But also because I will - like millions of people - make a judgment according to what I think how the outcome will best facilitate a People's Vote."

Over the summer Campbell ended up resigning from the party after he was suspended for supporting the Lib Dems at the European elections.

In his open letter to Jeremy Corbyn, he told the Labour leader he wanted to "one day" be able to rejoin the party so "that can win again the kind of majority needed to deliver lasting change, and so improve the life chances of those who will be damaged by Brexit, and left behind by Johnson".

But he warned: "In the meantime, please, for the sake of the party and especially for the sake of the country, think beyond the messenger, and think seriously about the message."