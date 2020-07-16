Public life principles have been discarded - it’s time to call on the committee

PUBLISHED: 13:20 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 16 July 2020

Alastair Campbell

Lord Nolan with the Committee on Standards in Public Life. Photo: Neil Munns/PA

Lord Nolan with the Committee on Standards in Public Life. Photo: Neil Munns/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL on why we need a Lord Michael Nolan, the first chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, now more than ever.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

If I say the word “Nolan”, what comes to mind? The Anthony Nolan Trust maybe? For football fans it might be Kevin Nolan; for pop fans of a certain age the Nolan Sisters, a popular Irish band of my youth; then there is Stephen Nolan, the pugnacious Northern Ireland broadcaster.

But there is one Nolan above all who, although no longer with us, is highly relevant in these days of lies, gaslighting and the current government’s steady corrupting of our politics and so of our national life. That is Michael Nolan, Lord Nolan, the first chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, set up by John Major in 1994 in the wake of what was known as the cash for questions scandal. Hands up anyone who knows the name of the current head of the Committee on Standards in Public Life?

If I say it is Lord Evans, hands up who knows who that is? If I say Jonathan Evans? Heard of him? Fair enough, he was previously head of MI5, and a very good one, so keeping a low profile was part of his DNA. But now, perhaps a different approach is required? Nolan became a very well-known figure, yet I would suggest politics was a lot cleaner then that it is today. Hands up if anyone can name any of the current members of his committee? You’ve almost certainly heard of one of them, the Labour nominee, Margaret Beckett, one of my favourite politicians, with whom I have always had an excellent professional relationship, and a friendship too. Driven by the right things. Experienced. Wise. I am sure she will take any criticisms of the committee which follow in the right spirit.

The Tory MP on the committee is former attorney general Jeremy Wright. Lib Dem peer Lord Andrew Stunell makes up the political appointees. The chairman, and the four independent voices, are all appointed by the prime minister – not Boris Johnson; the current team took office under Theresa May; Evans, higher education expert Dame Shirley Pearce; media professional Monisha Shah; Young Epilepsy chair Jane Ramsey; and former Local Government Ombudsman Jane Martin.

Fair play on the diversity front – five women to two men. Work-rate, however, as measured by their website, not so impressive. Three blogposts and a press release since March. The most recent blogpost, by Dame Shirley Pearce, looked interesting on first glance, as it addressed the subject of “leadership in times of crisis.” Anyone looking for a detailed analysis of Johnson’s leadership in the time of the current crisis, though, will be disappointed.

Hands up who knows any of the seven principles of public life, the so-called Nolan Principles, as set out in the committee’s remit? Even without knowing them you ought to be able to guess a few. Ask yourself, what kind of qualities should we expect of those we elect to lead us, those who they appoint to support them, (that’s you Mr Cummings) not to mention all who work in the civil service, local government, the police, the courts, the armed forces, schools and hospitals?

As you read the seven principles, perhaps have in mind Boris Johnson and his relationship with truth. His lying to the Queen, his lying to the country, his recent lies at Prime Minister’s Questions, averaging over one a week. Think of Johnson’s unexplained £15,000 holiday, the Russia Report, or of Robert Jenrick and Richard Desmond. Think of the civil servants ousted to make way for Vote Leave cronies taking on jobs for which they are not qualified, like the soon to be national security adviser David Frost. Think of Dominic Cummings and his flit to Durham. Of friends of Cummings and Michael Gove who appear to have become multi-millionaires on the back of non-tendered contracts. Have in mind the ministerial history of Priti Patel or Gavin Williamson. Have in mind any of the many lies told by ministers at the lectern of the Number 10 Covid briefings, or the lies told about Brexit.

Have in mind the oven-ready deal and how it squared with hundreds of millions now being spent on border checks we said we wouldn’t need. Here you go, dear reader, the seven principles which the committee whose job is to advise the prime minister on ethics insists should be the foundations of standards in public life.

Honesty.

Openness.

Integrity.

Selflessness.

Objectivity.

You may also want to watch:

Accountability.

Leadership (as in leading by example).

Just read them and weep, and rage, that every single one of them is breached every single day, not just by Johnson, but right through the government. No wonder so many civil servants, military leaders, judges, school heads and the like are in despair.

Dame Shirley Pearce hinted at this in her blogpost. “It is obvious that what each of us does influences the behaviour of those around us – our friends, family and colleagues. Whilst the Nolan Principles apply to those holding public office or providing services to the public, this crisis demonstrates how the behaviour of members of the public can influence the well-being of us all. As citizens and members of society we have responsibilities to each other – and people’s sense of those wider responsibilities has been much in evidence, in volunteering, running food banks, observing lock down etc. Although not articulated, citizens do, it seems, implicitly acknowledge the value of the Principles – that they owe some degree of selflessness, that they ought to show some integrity, and that they are rightly held to account if they do not do as they are asked or required. That sense of civic responsibility connects the private individual to the Principles of Public Life.”

But then this. “High profile examples of failure to show leadership in the delivery of the Principles have been damaging.” Had I still been a political journalist, I would have taken that as a pretty clear, critical comment on some of the incidents I mention above. I wonder how many journalists even saw it though. I’m afraid, Dame Shirley, that in this world of oven-ready deals, build, build, build and all the other three-word slogans designed to drown out real debate, you need to spell it out. If you’re saying Johnson’s lies, Jenrick’s dodgy dealings, Cummings’ lockdown breaches, and Hancock’s turd-polishing are undermining the Principles, call it out. Do not wait for political and public furore to erupt, but investigate these things proactively, and speak truth to power.

Memo to: the PM.

From: The Committee on Standards in Public Life.

Your failure to correct factual errors at PMQs violates the principles of honesty, openness and accountability. We are concerned that the Jenrick/Desmond affair may additionally be in violation of the principle of integrity. We worry that the highly political nature of government messaging on Covid is not consistent with the principles of honesty and objectivity. Nor, we fear, is your attempt to place Chris Grayling as chair of the Intelligence Committee. We feel that the Cummings episode, and some of your and his conduct since, frankly undermine all seven principles.

And we feel there has been all too little honesty, openness, integrity, selflessness, objectivity, accountability or leadership in the Brexit process, most recently the advice on health insurance, roaming charges, border posts, and a huge increase in red tape for business and travellers.

I now give you another leader and ask you to mark her and Johnson against the seven principles. Angela Merkel. I think we are looking at a 7-0 scoreline.

Merkel spoke in the European parliament recently ahead of the German presidency of the European Union. Now that the government has got Brexit done (sic) this was deemed no more newsworthy than all the other ‘foreign news’ that most of our media don’t cover unless it involves Brits trapped somewhere abroad, or Donald Trump saying or tweeting something outlandish.

She said this: “You cannot fight a pandemic with lies and misinformation, any more than you can fight it with hate. The limits of populism and the basic denial of truth are being laid bare. A democracy needs truth and transparency. That is what sets Europe apart, and that is what Germany will stand up for in our presidency.”

In others words… Trump, Johnson, Bolsonaro, Putin… it is not a coincidence that you have ended up the worst handlers of Covid, because lies and populism don’t cut it.

Once Covid is, hopefully, history, we have to make sure the virus of populism is made history along with it. In several democracies of the world, populism is debasing and destroying standards in public life. Many MPs realise it, but are at a loss as to how to deal with it. The Committee on Standards in Public Life needs to help them.

We need proper scrutiny and accountability on standards in public life more than ever before; because they are being debased as never before.

Anyone who wants to register concern can do so by emailing public@public-standards.gov.uk

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Government accused of giving £830m worth of coronavirus contracts to Tory ‘friends’

Labour has pressed Downing Street to explain why a company linked to Michael Gove (L) and Dominic Cummings was awarded government contracts without an open tender for work; Archant, BBC

Michael Gove dismisses survey showing increased support for Scottish independence as ‘just another poll’

Cabinet minister Michael Gove answering questions in House of Commons; Parliamentlive

Erodgan’s folly over the conversion of Hagia Sophia back into a mosque

Turkey confirms Hagia Sophia to open for worship. Photo: Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Michael Gove can’t mask the government’s incompetence

Cabinet minister Michael Gove in Whitehall. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Barefaced Brexiteers are masking for trouble

US President Donald Trump wears a mask as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Conservatives must act after one year of Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with newly-elected Conservative MPs at the Houses of Parliament. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Embattled Europe must take a stand

Heads of state attend a summit of European Union (EU) leaders at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Death at the ministry: the coronavirus tragedy that gets to the heart of modern Britain

The Ministry of Justice building, formerly the Home Office, in London. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Celebs in politics are a sign of decline

America's president Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Brandon

Public life principles have been discarded - it’s time to call on the committee

Lord Nolan with the Committee on Standards in Public Life. Photo: Neil Munns/PA

ANDREW ADONIS: Why Keir Starmer should focus on the Midlands

Opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer leaves his home in London to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the Houses of Parliament. Photo: Tolga AKMEN / AFP

Looking for common ground in the battle over ‘cancel culture’

People hold up images of Harvey Weinstein, President Trump and Louis CK during the Women's March in New York City in 2018. Photo: Andrew Holbrooke/Getty Images

Michael Gove confirms government considering five sites for Brexit lorry parks

Hilary Benn challenges Michael Gove on Brexit lorry parks. Photograph: Parliament TV.

No-deal Brexit set to hit ‘Red Wall’ areas hardest as experts warn of ‘triple whammy’ facing voters

Manufacturers have warned factories in the north of England, Midlands, and Wales could close as a result of Brexit. Photo of a factory in Sunderland. Photo: PA.

MANDRAKE: Dominic Grieve lifts the lid on why the Russia report still hasn’t been released

Dominic Grieve talks onstage at a 'Let Us Be Heard' rally as Pro-remain supporters gather in Westminster (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Rory Stewart pokes holes through Rishi Sunak’s face mask photo on Twitter

Chanellor Rishi Sunak pictured with his face mask leaving a Pret store; Twitter

Downing Street unable to clarify PM’s claim about government test and trace system

Boris Johnson wears a mask as he poses for a Twitter picture. Photograph: Twitter.

BBC axes Andrew Neil show as part of cuts to news and politics programming

Andrew Neil appears on the BBC during the general election. Photograph: BBC.

Why Keir Starmer should be preparing Labour for August 13th

Labour leader Keir Starmer. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Campaigners welcome Boris Johnson’s commitment to independent inquiry over handling of coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire

PMQs: Keir Starmer accuses PM of putting ‘rhetoric’ ahead of the people

Sir Keir Starmer and prime minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons; PA

Fresh ‘cash for favour’ accusations as Tory minister dined with influential Russian donors

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Alok Sharma arrives at 10 Downing Street; Aaron Chown

Keir Starmer would become PM if election was held tomorrow, claims pollster

If an election was held tomorrow Keir Starmer would remove Boris Johnson from Downing Street. Photograph: Keir Starmer/Twitter.

Report says government ‘shortsightedness’ over Brexit could lead to long-term export slump for UK business

A report has suggested UK businesses could be hit with a long-term export slump after Brexit; Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Brexiteer MP Iain Duncan Smith trashes government policy on wearing face masks in shops

Brexiteer and former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith explains why he's opposed to making face coverings compulsory in public; talkRADIO, Twitter

Peers vow to fight the government on plans to move ‘sovereign’ House of Lords to York

The House of Lords during a key vote on Brexit. Photograph: Parliament TV.

If Black Lives Matter, we must abolish prisons

A interior view of Chelmsford Prison.Picture: PA/ Andrew Parsons

Government told to ‘get a grip’ over telecomms strategy after Huawei U-turn

Chinese telecomms giant Huawei has been barred from building Britain's 5G network, culture secretary Oliver Dowden has said; Dominic Lipinski

‘World-beating’ coronavirus contact tracing system in England crashes under strain of workers trying to log in

Matt Hancock in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Tory minister denies face mask announcement ends government’s faith in ‘British people’s common sense’

Environment Secretary George Eustice. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Motion aims to give Welsh ministers right to call referendum on independence

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price on the campaign trail. Photo: Archant

New post-Brexit customs arrangements to cost business £7bn per year

Transport companies face an estimated £7bn in customs charges per year under the government's newly proposed post-Brexit border arrangements

Government accused of leaving business in the dark with unclear approach to Northern Ireland after Brexit

MPs claim businesses are being left in the dark because of the government's lack of understanding of post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland; PA

Tories urged to take action against Brexiteer MP who spoke alongside Islamophobic voices

Tory MP Bob Blackman in the Commons; Youtube

#FarageGarage trends on Twitter after plans revealed for ‘secret’ Brexit ‘lorry park’ in Kent

The Department for Transport has earmarked 27 acres of farmland in Kent to build a 'Brexit lorry park'; The Guardian, PR

James O’Brien suggests government’s confusing messaging over face coverings could be deliberate

LBC radio presenter James O'Brien has accused ministers of 'deliberately' subverting messaging surrounding the wearing of face masks; LBC

Government still encourages working from home despite Boris Johnson urging public to do the opposite

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, talks with a paramedic during a visit to the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust. Photograph: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Priti Patel’s destructive immigration bill will ‘cause chaos and confusion’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Payments raise questions over Dominic Cummings’ connections with Vote Leave firm hired by government

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to prime minister Boris Johnson, has been accused of using his private firm, Dynamic Maps, to pay government contractors; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ireland’s new government rules out ‘divisive’ border poll in favour of ‘peace and harmony’

A Border Communities Against Brexit poster before its unveiling at a demonstration in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Most Read

Philip Pullman says UK ‘is done for as a nation’ but hopes Russia report will expose government

Philip Pullman on Brexit and the Russia Report. Photograph: PA.

Tenerife: A tale of two islands

The modern architecture concert hall Auditorio de Tenerife in Santa Cruz. Picture: Getty Images

Almost as many English voters back independence as disagree with it

The St George flag is seen flying above 10 Downing St on April 23, 2008 in London. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Brexiteer MP Iain Duncan Smith trashes government policy on wearing face masks in shops

Brexiteer and former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith explains why he's opposed to making face coverings compulsory in public; talkRADIO, Twitter

‘You would be bankrupt’: Jacob Rees-Mogg tells SNP MP after call for Scottish independence

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg; Parliamentlive

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.