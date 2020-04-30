Latest The New European

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The global heroes and villains of the coronavirus battle

PUBLISHED: 12:40 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 30 April 2020

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence leave at the end of a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence leave at the end of a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

From the good to the very bad, ALASTAIR CAMPBELL rates each world leader’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

A few weeks ago I set out 10 principles of crisis management. Now is not a bad time to assess which governments and leaders have done well, and which less so, judged against them.

All 10 speak to a central theme that in a crisis, communications must be embedded in strategy, and people taken into the confidence of leaders as they assess and take decisions.

Fair to say that two of the countries we often look to for leadership in a global crisis – the US and the UK – do not fare well. Some of the smaller countries have shown far better how it is done.

1. Develop, execute and narrate clear strategy/messaging. My stand-out leader on this is Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand. “We go hard, we go early.” It sounded like an All Blacks team talk, but it framed her whole approach. Likewise my favourite line, in comms terms, of the whole crisis: “New Zealand only has 102 cases, but so did Italy once.” This early framing is so important. Both Donald Trump and Boris Johnson were so determined to play things down, and make the crisis fit to the sense of their own exceptionalism, that they underestimated what was happening, and in many ways never recovered from the early mis-steps. Many Americans and Brits may have died as a result.

2. Lead by example. Like Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau on working from home, continuing to brief the public daily when self-isolating due to his wife showing symptoms. An excellent example is Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Having lost an election, in the limbo land of coalition formation, he nonetheless rediscovered the qualities that made him popular in the first place – open, straightforward, humane. Most impressively, a former doctor, he returned to help out in hospitals. It showed this truly was a national effort, in which he would lead from the front.

Boris Johnson literally went missing for more than a week as the crisis grew, and when he emerged, it was ostentatiously to shake hands with spectators at a rugby match, before also boasting that he did the same at a hospital treating coronavirus patients. As for Trump, one of the most important attributes of leadership is taking responsibility. From day one, he was looking to place blame, home and abroad.

3. Ensure strong centre. This is easier in a dictatorship than a democracy, of course, but whatever criticisms of the Chinese for their early secrecy, the ruthless centralisation that is their hallmark came into its own in dealing with the crisis itself. South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan likewise, after varied degrees of stuttering starts, got on top of the crisis quickly. In Germany, Angela Merkel made sure that the national and regional governments worked together well, and in German polls, not only has her standing risen, but so has appreciation of politics’ ability to deal with problems. Trump’s centre was weakened by his constant undermining of state governors and of his own team. Johnson’s centre was weakened by his early insouciance, a government machine fixated on Brexit, and a public service infrastructure weakened by a decade of austerity.

4. Throw everything at it. Again, the eastern governments have generally shown the way. I also want to single out Edi Rama, prime minister of Albania, (full disclosure, I work with him) who watched what was happening in nearby Italy with mounting horror, studied the detail obsessively, and went early into lockdown. Curfew became the order of the day. He took the view that the more laissez-faire approach being taken by – here we go again – Trump and Johnson, risked every country in the world being overwhelmed as Italy was. And he knew that Albania might not be able to come back from that. In the UK, outwith some of the economic measures and the fast fitting of new hospitals, “whatever it takes” became more of a slogan than a strategy, and on testing and protective equipment in particular, they were always playing catch up.

You may also want to watch:

5. Use experts well. Taiwan’s leadership had politics and expertise in one person, as their vice president Chen Chien-jen is an epidemiologist by background. An interesting phenomenon has developed in Jordan where the health minister, a handsome heart surgeon named Saad Jaber, has become a heartthrob, his daily briefings getting high ratings and rave reviews, creating a new epidemic – ‘Jabermania’. Trump is his own most respected and listened to expert, and his relationship with real expert Anthony Fauci has been fraught, and ensured more mixed messaging, not to mention stunned disbelief from doctors hearing their president talk of ingesting disinfectant as a possible cure. Johnson was right to involve experts when finally he agreed to daily briefings, but while UK ministers and experts regularly say they are “following the science”, they never share it. Some of the experts have come over as spokespeople for the government, not advisers on science. That is why the news that Dominic Cummings attended meetings of SAGE, the scientific advisory group, was so toxic.

6. Deploy strong team. President Emmanuel Macron has led from the front but left a lot of the heavy lifting to prime minister Édouard Philippe. Angela Merkel has ensured regional leaders have been integrated into the crisis management. Trump’s determination to have himself front and centre, day in day out, often criticising others involved, has weakened the US effort. In the UK, after Boris Johnson was taken ill, a number of ministers, of variable quality, fronted the government effort. At the start of the crisis, he did not properly involve leaders from the nations and regions of the UK. Mistake.

7. Make the big moments count. Macron’s addresses to the nation have been strong. The latest one set new records for a live TV event, 36.7 million French people tuning in. It was long and detailed. He apologised for mistakes made in the handling of the crisis early on. He warned of more sacrifice to come, but he set a date, mid-May, for the first steps to be taken toward ending lockdown. There was no bluster, no mixed messaging. There was hope without it being false hope. His delivery was remarkable.

Trump has been so visible, with so many different messages and inconsistencies, it was hard to tell when even he thought something was a big moment. Johnson did one address to the nation, announcing a partial lockdown, but due to more mixed messaging, confusion over key workers and essential journeys continued for some days. Perhaps the most effective piece of communication in the UK was the broadcast by the Queen. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s communications, normally a strength, has been poor at key moments. When he went into lockdown, he had a comms plan without a real strategy, and chaos ensued.

8. Take the public with you. In recent years, the world has associated Greece with basket case level chaos. Current prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won widespread plaudits home and abroad for his handling of this crisis. This Bloomberg headline was typical: “Prime minister’s lockdown leadership saved Greece during coronavirus.” Even among opposition supporters, he has 75% approval. He decided early on the crisis demanded swift and drastic action, and he took care to explain the reasons, the difficult choices and the consequences. His speeches were vital in this. Trump has used the crisis further to polarise. Johnson enjoyed a boost to his ratings when he was taken ill, but that is slipping as the death toll in the UK mounts and people focus on some of his early mistakes, when he was failing to focus on Points 1-7 above.

9. Show real empathy. This is more than saying how much you value nurses or how sorry you are about people dying. It is about paying proper tribute to the dead, and making sure those on the frontline, and those grieving, have the support they need. New York governor Andrew Cuomo has excelled on the empathetic front, in horrific circumstances. Jacinda Ardern has been brilliant on this too. Could any other leader have made a direct address to children, saying the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny were key workers, but they might not get everywhere in time this Easter?

Empathy has never been Trump’s strong point. His narcissism has been on full display, which has made it worse. In the UK, the mounting death toll has been announced with a formulaic “sadly xxx have died, and our deepest condolences etc ...” The lowest of many low points was health secretary Matt Hancock, asked how many NHS workers had died, passing the question to the chief nurse. She didn’t answer either.

10. Give hope, but not false hope. This has got harder, the longer it has gone on. But those who emphasised how hard this was going to be at the start – several are named above – are likely to be more believed now as they start to talk of light at the end of the tunnel. Trump talking of packed churches for Easter, Johnson boasting about the UK donning a Superman cape, or “sending the virus packing” have both dealt in false hope too often.

Some of you may think I have been too harsh on Trump and Johnson. That is partly because we are historically attuned to expecting more from US presidents and UK prime ministers. But at least one major leader has been if anything even worse, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro. Any success Brazil has had in dealing with the virus has been despite its leader, not because of him.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

This is not the media’s finest hour... but journalists are key workers

Signs thanking key workers and the NHS. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

The suffering of poorer nations will be felt by us all

Children playfully run away from a fumigation machine mounted on the back of a pick up used in a displaced camp in Maiduguri. Picture: AUDU MARTE/AFP via Getty Images

Where Brexit and Covid-19 collide

Workers in the assembly area of an aircraft factory in the Midlands, building spitfires. (Photo by Hudson/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The global heroes and villains of the coronavirus battle

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence leave at the end of a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

BONNIE GREER: In praise of the hidden workers who keep society ticking

Nurses working during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA/Jacob King

Boris Johnson to do first coronavirus briefing since becoming ill

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA

The decision that will define the PM’s fate as well as the country’s

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in Downing Street as he returns to work following his recovery from Covid-19. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: Will Boris Johnson become a convert to the gospel of the NHS?

Boris Johnson recording a video message at Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

How Europe helped to inspire Shakespeare

An aerial image of Kronborg Castle, Helsingør (Photo by Blom UK via Getty Images)

Why now is the time for universal basic income

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak clapping outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London to salute local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers initiative to recognise and support NHS workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA

Government refuses EU request for customs office in Belfast and asks officials to fly in regularly instead

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/PA.

Michael Gove admits UK was not prepared for the coronavirus

Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove in front of a Commons' public administration committee

Boris Johnson will take paternity leave ‘later in the year’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Tories under fire after urging supporters to apply for coronavirus tests to help hit target

Matt Hancock's e-mail about coronavirus tests to party supporters. Photograph: Twitter.

Right-wing Tories launch China Research Group over coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson speaks with Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi during a UK-China Strategic Dialogue at Lancaster House. Photograph: Ben Stansall/PA.

How restarting the Premier League has become a political football for the Tories

Boris Johnson (right) speaks to media with ex-footballer Ian Wright ahead of a bid for the World Cup 2018 while mayor of London. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA.

Matt Hancock mocked for praising Daily Mail initiative to fundraise for PPE for NHS workers

Daily Mail front page (left) and Matt Hancock during a coronavirus briefing (right)

Dominic Cummings swayed SAGE coronavirus debate in his favour, report claims

Top government advisor Dominic Cummings allegedly pressued SAGE advisors to introduce a government lockdown; Stefan Rousseau PA Wire

UK government is eligible to claim from EU solidarity fund to help tackle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Cabinet minister downplays concerns thousands of businesses could fold following a hard Brexit

Lord True (left) aswering a question from Baroness Hayter of Kentish Town (right) concerning Brexit negotiations

Mobile app to assist with easing lockdown ‘should be ready in three weeks’

Australia already uses a CovidSafe app to help with contact tracing during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Alexander Britton/PA Wire.

A hard Brexit during coronavirus ‘unforgivable’ SNP leader tells Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson on the general election trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Hancock concedes NHS was not prepared for coronavirus after questions about workers wearing bin bags

Health minister Matt Hancock was admitted the NHS was not well prepared for the coronavirus epidemic. PA Photo. Pippa Fowles./10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Veteran Labour MP to step down from Keir Starmer’s frontbench to recover from coronavirus

Veteran Labour MP Tony Lloyd. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Matt Hancock says numbers will be ‘broadly where they are expected to be’ over testing target

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Plaid Cymru joins calls for government to block tax-dodging companies from coronavirus bailout support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Put Michael Gove in charge of coronavirus economic recovery, claims former minister

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove previously blamed China for the government's slow response to coronavirus. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire .

Boris Johnson’s coronavirus response has been ‘anything but a success’, says Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Downing Street says it will ‘partially reveal’ experts on SAGE group ‘shortly’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right) during a press briefing on coronavirus. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA.

Don’t expect change after coronavirus while Boris Johnson is in charge

Boris Johnson on the general election trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

WILL SELF: Science doesn’t provide all the answers; ministers need solutions too

Members of the public pass Coronavirus related graffiti in Edinburgh as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham shares proposals to return to ‘normality’ after coronavirus

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester. Photo: Sky News.

President Trump claims coronavirus press briefings ‘not worth the time and effort’

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence leave at the end of a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Lib Dems criticise Dominic Raab for rejecting public inquiry over coronavirus

Dominic Raab on Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Photo: Sky News.

Senior Labour MP urges the government to ramp up coronavirus testing

Rachel Reeves, Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet minister. Photo: BBC One.

Great European Lives: Marie Tussaud

A waxwork of Swiss wax modeller Marie Tussaud (1761 - 1850). In 1835 she set up a permanent exhibition in Baker Street, which was burned down in 1925 and re-opened in Marylebone Road in 1928 as Madame Tussaud's. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Uncommon Language: How the Welsh and English language differ

The Bridge at Betws-Y-Coed, Snowdonia, Wales

How surrealism baffled Britain

Ithell Colquhoun 1906, Shillong, Assam, India - 1988, Penzance, Great Britain The Pine Family 1940 Oil on canvas 46 x 54 cm The Vera and Arturo Schwarz Collection of Dada and Surrealist Art in the Israel Museum B98.0425

The restive region taking teetering steps to statehood

Men wash their motorbikes in a water hole near the border of Anglophone region in Cameroon.Picture: Giles Clarke/UNOCHA via Getty Images

Fossil Fuelled: The forgotten dinosaur discovery which transformed science

Iguanadon (herbivorous dinosaur) fossils discovered by Jules Creteur in a coal mine, Bernissart, Belgium 1878. captured in a wood engraving. Photo: Universal History Archive/Getty Images

Most Read

Downing Street bars Sunday Times journalists from posing questions during coronavirus briefing

The front door of 10 Downing Street in Westminster. (Rick Findler/PA)

Just 112 out of 50,000 UK applicants turn up to replace Eastern Europeans fruit picking

Worker picks raspberries in a fruit field at Boxford Suffolk Farms, in Suffolk, England. (AP Photo/Leonora Beck)

Priti Patel ridiculed after announcing ‘shoplifting is down’ compared to year before

Home Secretary Priti Patel during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Nigel Farage claims he is a ‘key worker’ as he flouts coronavirus rules to film migrant rant

Nigel Farage appears to flout coronavirus rules to film a video rant on a beach. Photograph: Twitter.

Campaigners file case that argues EU citizenship is permanent regardless of Brexit

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave European Union and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.