Latest The New European

The lessons Labour leadership contenders can learn from war epic 1917

PUBLISHED: 11:32 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 16 January 2020

1917

1917

Archant

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL is among those dumbstruck by Sam Mendes' cinematic masterpiece 1917. And in it he finds a key message for those seeking to lead the Labour Party.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

1917. No words.

No words in the title. No words good enough to describe what an extraordinary film it is.

Agreed, this is an entirely subjective view. That it is widely shared, however, was clear as the audience filed out in near total silence, lost in thought at what the film provokes in us, and wonder at the cinematographic masterpiece we had just seen.

Out in the foyer, I bumped into a young man I had chatted to on the way in. We stared at each other, shook our heads, then finally he said: "You need a few minutes to let it all sink in after that, don't you?" You do. You really do. In fact, delete 'minutes,' insert 'days'.

The cinema was packed - we got the last available seats - and it was the third one we had tried, our two usual cinemas having sold out. 1917. Something is going on here.

But what? It can't just be the historical setting of the First World War, which many film-makers have used before Sam Mendes. Nor can it merely be the fairly simple story - a Lance Corporal sent with a colleague through no man's land and old enemy lines to get a message to another British regiment to warn they are being lured into an ambush by the Germans, with the young man's older brother among those facing almost certain death unless the message gets through.

It can partly be explained by the epic ambitiousness of the production, the film appearing to be one continuous shot following the two young men on their perilous journey.

From the start, as Lance Corporals Schofield and Blake make their way down the trenches to receive their orders, there are moments when, amid your following of the action, you sit there marvelling at how close to it you feel, how much detail is contained in the background, how much work must have gone in to every scene, every second. Epic.

The music is extraordinary. The script and the acting are superb, and though there are some A-listers in the cast, such as Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch, they have minor roles compared with the lesser known George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, who are brilliant.

But a film can only have the impact this one is clearly having if it speaks, whatever the historical setting, to the world we are in today.

There might be exceptions, when we visit history in the cinema as a means of escapism, just as we might do with comedy, musicals or science fiction, but 1917 is no escapist movie. It is too gruelling, too realistic, at times too heart-breaking, for that.

As my partner Fiona and I chatted about it afterwards, once we had got through all the different 'wow' factors, and I had posted a tweet which contained 'amazing' no fewer than nine times - no words! - we tried to boil it down. What is it that makes this one of those films that will endure long beyond the cinema queues and the awards ceremonies?

You may also want to watch:

My first shot was patriotism, of which support and admiration for our armed forces, past and present, is a part. Yet, you do not need to be British to get the most from the film - I suspect it will be a hit the world over - and it never strays into nationalism. Indeed, one of the most powerful scenes is of the two young men rescuing a German pilot from the wreckage of his shot-down plane, while the portrayal of the British officer class is not what you would call flattering.

Courage then, and heroism. Nearer the mark. From the moment the two Lance Corporals set off from their own trenches, there is risk, and so courage, in every step they take. That's the other question that keeps popping into your mind as you watch… would I be able to do that? Would my children? Would today's young generation, should the circumstances require it, be able to summon up the kind of courage and heroism that appear to come so easily to Schofield and Blake?

Might climate change, rather than a world war, be the issue that tests the question? Are Greta Thunberg and her fellow climate crisis activists providing part of the answer? I don't know, but I do know we are in desperate need of heroes.

So patriotism… a bit. Heroism… a lot. But Fiona had a different 'ism' that she felt explained why this was turning into a cultural and commercial hit… 'optimism'. That might seem odd given the grim harshness of the trenches, the horrible sights of death and suffering the two soldiers encounter as they strive to fulfil their mission, and the fear that shivers through the audience at several key moments.

There is a moment when Schofield runs into a platoon of British soldiers, who give him a lift in their lorry. He tells them of the mission he is on, and is confronted by the universal view that he won't make it. They in turn are confronted by his unshakeable belief that he will. I am sure I wasn't alone in having a sense of Barack Obama's "Yes we can" enter my mind.

So optimism. Yes, maybe that's it, the force of it enhanced by the near dystopian landscape in which this absolute determination is playing out. How can it be that you leave a film with so much to upset you that nonetheless has you feeling uplifted, hopeful?

Yes we can. People need optimism. It is as much a part of the human condition as all of the bad parts which seem to be so prominently on display among so many of those who dominate the national and global conversation. Donald Trump - bad… so bad… so, so bad. So how did he win? With an optimistic message… "Make America Great Again". How did Boris Johnson win here, when as with Trump, people sensed badness, narcissism, a lack of concern for the truth? He had energy, and optimism. He talked the country up, not down. He spoke to optimism. There were large doses of bulls**t attached to all of it, but faced with the miserabilism that defined so much of Labour's message at the last election, it worked.

I don't imagine the Labour leadership contenders have too much time for the cinema right now. But a visit to 1917, and a bit of reflection as to why it is saying something so powerful to so many people, would be worth their while.

They might find there are four takeaways that could help their campaigns and, if they win, their leadership.

One - patriotism matters, and even better if it can be defined and defended against nationalism. For the truth is we Remainers allowed the Brexiteers far too easily to claim patriotism as their own. And Jeremy Corbyn made the same mistake against Johnson.

Two - courage matters, and the courage required of Labour's would-be leaders right now demands a proper assessment of the scale of the challenge, and a set of ideas worthy and capable of meeting it. That leads to lesson three, from Sam Mendes… think big not small.

Four - and most importantly - give grounds for hope. Yes, spell out how bad things are under the Tories, but show the better way. Don't just moan. Don't just gripe. Don't just say it is all their fault. Set a big goal and inspire people to believe you can reach it.

That is, whether we like it or not, what Johnson did, and yes, he can now be held to account over whether what he delivers matches up to what he promised to get elected. But do not underestimate, even if things go wrong for him, how much people prefer to hear a story of hope, than a constant analysis of failure.

And now, if you are yet to see it, I strongly recommend you find a cinema showing 1917, and book a ticket.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

The lessons Labour leadership contenders can learn from war epic 1917

1917

Labour's toxic anti-semitism problem is a long way from being resolved

Labour leadership contenders Keir Starmer, Jess Phillips, Lisa Nandy, Emily Thornberry and Rebecca Long-Bailey. Photograph: PA/TNE.

Why Keir Starmer has the Labour leadership race all sewn up already

Sir Keir Starmer is the clear front-runner for the Labour leadership contest, according to a YouGov survey. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

'Victor' Varadkar could lead modern Ireland into a new era

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

BBC promises to be more 'ambitious' with coverage of climate change

The BBC's New Broadcasting House. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

Lisa Nandy: UK should not sign US trade deal if Trump quits Paris Agreement

Lisa Nandy has suggested that the UK should not enter a post Brexit trade deal with Trump if he does not rejoin the Paris Agreement. Picture: RSA

Boris Johnson urged to address 'bygones' in review of UK constitution and law

Brexiteer MP Sir Desmond Swayne called on Boris Johnson to address judicial 'bygones' in PMQs. Picture: Parliament TV

Lisa Nandy tells Remainers they didn't do enough to fight for UK's place in the world

Lisa Nandy speaks to delegates at Labour Party conference. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Nigel Farage receives approval to hold Brexit celebration in Parliament Square

Nigel Farage during a press conference. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

Government wants to 'barter' child refugee rights in Brexit negotiations, suggests peer

Lord Alf Dubs is continuing to press for an amendment to the WAB that would enshrine key rights for unaccompanied refugee children. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

What makes Düsseldorf a carefully Krafted city for boundary-pushing music

Photo of Kraftwerk. Photo by Fröhling/Kraftwerk/Getty Images

The great life of astronomer Caroline Herschel, who catalogued the heavens

(Original Caption) William Herschel (1738-1822), famous astronomer discovering the planet Uranus. He is assisted by his sister, Caroline Lucretia (1750-1848).

James O'Brien 'scared' for protest rights after Priti Patel defends Extinction Rebellion 'extremist' label

LBC's James O'Brien has reacted to Priti Patel's defence of the police decision to add Extinction Rebellion to an anti-terror watch list. Pictures: PA/Stefan Rousseau / LBC

When all seemed lost: Seeking Brexit inspiration from the greatest comebacks in history

ZAIRE,AFRICA - OCTOBER 30,1974: Muhammad Ali lands a left hook knocking out George Foreman during the

Jess Phillips calls for action on anti-Semitism after Labour member allegations

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips has stepped up with a bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party. Picture: Jess Phillips

Boris Johnson should 'compromise like the Queen' says EU official

Guy Verhofstadt asked Boris Johnson to emulate the Queen's recent willingness to compromise. Picture: PA/John Stillwell / European parliament

Brexit Party MEP accuses Nigel Farage of 'vile attempt at whipping up fear' during EU referendum

Brexit Party candidate James Glancy (L), Candidate Christina Jordan (2L), candidate Matthew Patten (3L), Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (C), Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice (3R), candidate Claire Fox (2R) and candidate Lance Forman (R) pose for a photograph. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Sadiq Khan concerned about further rises in hate crime after Brexit day

Sadiq Khan appears on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Irish premier expected to call for a general election on February 8th

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (right) and prime mnister Boris Johnson in the Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson to hold trade talks with Trump in case deal with EU fails

Boris Johnson with US president Donald Trump. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images.

Pro-Brexit group mocked for new range of merchandise claiming the job's 'done'

Pro-Brexit demonstrators hold union flags as they protest outside the Houses of Parliament. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson says public can 'bung a bob for a Big Ben bong'

Boris Johnson has suggested the public can crowdfund the bonging of Big Ben to celebrate the UK's leaving the EU. Pictures: BBC/Dominic Lipinski/PA

The Brexit nightmare could be over within five years

Participants who took part in the March for Europe in London. Photograph: PA.

Brexit 50p coins should be 'melted down' again to avoid division, argues former civil servant

The original design for the special 50p coin marking Brexit. Photograph: HM Treasury/Twitter.

How one man used art to wage a war on Hitler

(Eingeschränkte Rechte für bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) *19.06.1891-26.04.1968+Künstler, D/DDRerklärt die Fotomontage 'Hitler' beieiner Ausstellung in Stockholm- 1967 (Photo by ADN-Bildarchiv/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Iran Crisis: How the proxy revenge response will unfold

Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Jalal Feiruznia, left, receives condolences from Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed, head of Hezbollah political bureau, right, as they sit next of a portrait of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, at the Iranian embassy, in Beirut. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Jess Phillips receives SNP backlash after comments about Scottish nationalism

Jess Phillips has received sharp comments from the SNP after calling for Labour to be a firmly unionist party. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Priti Patel: Meghan Markle is not a victim of media racism

Home secretary Priti Patel has said she doesn't think there has been racism 'at all' in the tabloid media treatment of Meghan Markle. Picture: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Zac Goldsmith and Nicky Morgan take seats in Lords after receiving peerages

Zac Goldsmith and Nicky Morgan take their seats in the House of Lords. Photograph: BBC Parliament.

Remainer says pro-European event would 'outnumber' those at Nigel Farage's Brexit celebration

Remain supporters demonstrate in Parliament Square. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA).

Former minister says he is '100% certain' Scotland will go independent

Campaigners fighting against Brexit in Scotland. Photograph: PA / Jane Barlow.

Labour must back a deputy leader who supports internationalism over nationalism

A series of flags representing different countries alongside the European flag. Photograph: Trecosa (pixabay.com)

Time to 'bury the hatchet' between Labour and Lib Dems, says Layla Moran

Layla Moran MP making a speech at a Lib Dem conference in 2017. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Tory MPs say Big Ben chiming on Brexit day would provide 'closure' - but it will cost £120,000

Deputy Chairman of the European Research Group (ERG) Mark Francois MP leaves the cabinet office in London. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

No-deal Brexit could set economy back by 10%, warns Tory grandee

Sir Peter Bottomley in the House of Commons, London, after becoming Father of the House. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images

Remain had a voting majority in the election - so why did it end up with a parliamentary minority?

Jeremy Corbyn, Caroline Lucas, Jo Swinson, Nicola Sturgeon, Liz Saville-Roberts, and Boris Johnson. Photograph: TNE/PA.

MITCH BENN: Labour has one last chance to wake up from Corbyntology

Members Of The Public March To Demand A People's Vote On Brexit. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Images)

Gulfs apart: How the Iranian crisis has split the West

TOPSHOT - Mourners carry the coffin of slain Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis towards the Imam Ali Shrine in the shrine city of Najaf in central Iraq during a funeral procession on January 4, 2020. - Thousands of Iraqis chanted

Go forth and diversify - how a rural Ireland dialect still lasts after centuries

Ireland, County Mayo, Murrisk. The holy pilgrimage mountain of Croagh Patrick with a statue of Saint Patrick in the foreground. Photo: Eye Ubiquitous/Universal Images Group

Queen Jean Seberg - the talented, tortured Iowan who became a Parisian star

Jean Seberg walking in knee high water in a scene from the film 'Lilith', 1964. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

Most Read

Watch this Dutch MEP stand up for Remainers against Ann Widdecombe rant

Dutch liberal MEP Sophia in 't Veld stood up for Remainers in the face of a rant from Ann Widdecombe about what 'the British people' want. Pictures: EU parliament

Brexit already costing more than UK’s net contributions to EU over 47 years

Boris Johnson during a Vote Leave campaign event at the Europa Worldwide freight company in Dartford, Kent. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The best reactions to that Daily Express front cover

The front cover for the Daily Express and @christhebarker's parody front. Photograph: Twitter.

Government confirms ‘festival of Brexit’ despite fears it will alienate Remainers

Festival of Brexit Britain. Image: TNE/Martin Rowson.

Jess Phillips receives SNP backlash after comments about Scottish nationalism

Jess Phillips has received sharp comments from the SNP after calling for Labour to be a firmly unionist party. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.