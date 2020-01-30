Latest The New European

Going Dutch: Alastair Campbell talks Brexit, football and Labour with Alan Pardew

PUBLISHED: 13:00 31 January 2020

Alastair Campbell spoke to Alan Pardew after he took over as manager of Dutch Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag. Picture: Getty Images

Alastair Campbell spoke to Alan Pardew after he took over as manager of Dutch Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag. Picture: Getty Images

Soccrates Images

Editor-at-large ALASTAIR CAMPBELL meets ADO Den Haag's new manager - the only Englishman managing a senior continental football team.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Having had a long and successful career in football, as a player and manager - and with handsome pay-offs to compensate for the less successful spells - Alan Pardew could quite easily settle down to a life of retirement. Given his reputation in the game, and his fluency when talking about it, he could always keep his hand in with punditry, the staple diet for anyone in football with 'former' as their main label.

But Pardew has never been one for the quiet life and so, as the UK leaves the European Union, he has taken the decision to head in the opposite direction. Though a Remainer with, as I know from many chats down the years, a keen interest in politics, this was very much a football, not a political decision. It means - and this might surprise those who think English football, with the global behemoth that is the Premier League at its heart, is the greatest in the world - he is the sole Englishman now to be manager of a senior European club outside Britain.

"Roy Hodgson has managed in lots of countries," he says. "You had Bobby Robson at Barcelona, Steve McClaren worked in Holland, Graham Potter worked in Sweden before Brighton, but it's true, we don't seem to travel as well as managers from other countries. You look at the Premier League and you have Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Austrian, Norwegian, until recently two South Americans - the foreign manager has become as much a part of the English game as the foreign player. It is one of the factors that has made it so big around the world.

"Obviously that has squeezed out English managers, and yet the foreign clubs don't seem to come calling for our coaches in the same way English clubs go hunting for coaches overseas. Whether it's to do with the language, the fact that other Europeans seem to speak English so much more than we speak their languages, I don't know.

"I'd never really thought about working abroad, but when they came calling for me, I went over to take a look, I liked what I saw, and I'm loving it so far."

'They' is ADO Den Haag, struggling at the wrong end of the Dutch first division, the Eredivisie. Pardew, with former Charlton, Huddersfield and Southend manager Chris Powell as his assistant, has taken on the challenge of saving them from relegation. The appointment seems to have gone down well with supporters, Pardew and Powell greeted at their first, and so far only, home match with a 50ft mock up of a Ghostbusters poster in which they were the heroes about to tackle 'degradatiespook' - 'the ghost of relegation'.

The club has a largely working class fan base, with a reputation not a million miles away from that granted to Millwall. I ask Dirk Heesen, the Dutch coach Pardew has kept on from the previous regime, if it is justified. "Oh yes," he says, going on to tell a number of horror stories involving clashes with Ajax fans in particular. When the word "hand-grenade" entered the conversation, I wondered if Millwall might be understating it. "The upshot," says Heesen, a former Den Haag player, "is that when we play at Ajax, no away fans are allowed, and when they come here, the same."

"One thing I've learned in the month I've been here," Chris Powell chips in, "is that if you say the word 'Amsterdam' you'll get told to wash your mouth out. Ajax are definitely the club you're meant to hate."

Pardew started well enough, winning his first game in charge 2-0 against bottom of the table RKC Waalwijk, and he has already raided his contacts in England to bring in a handful of players on loan. The second match, last Friday, went less well, losing 4-0 at Utrecht. "It's a challenge, for sure," he says. "But I have seen enough to think we can do it." And then, if they do, he will decide if he wants to stay on for longer, or head back to Surrey, where he has lived since the sacking from his last job, managing West Bromwich Albion, in the spring of 2018.

There are certainly signs that he might. He waxes lyrical about the Hague, its charm, its cleanliness, the great mix of architecture old and new, good restaurants and friendly people. The club have set him up in a nice city centre apartment, provided him with a Tesla to get himself about - "it's great when you get used to it, but the lack of the usual engine noise takes a while" - and his Swedish wife Tina is joining him shortly, once she is back from visiting their daughter in Australia.

Perhaps an even bigger sign that he is in for the long haul sits on the immaculately tidy desk in his office overlooking the car park at Cars Jeans Stadium - a paperback, Learn Dutch in three months.

"I'm going to try to learn some Dutch, I really am. But everything has been full on so far, so the lessons have had to wait." Added to which, almost without exception, the Dutch players are fluent in English, and the one or two who aren't at least understand enough to be able to follow Pardew in team meetings. At the one I attended, the day before the Utrecht game, the only sign of any struggling with the English language came when Liverpudlian centre-half Sam Stubbs, on loan from Middlesbrough, asked a question. I sensed that his fluent Scouse left one or two of his Dutch teammates baffled.

"Football squads are pretty much the same everywhere," says Pardew, better qualified than most to know, having played for six professional clubs and managed eight. "You get a mix of personality types, from the brash to the super-shy. You get the showy ones, the cocky ones, the nervy ones, the bolshie ones, the funny ones. You get the lazy ones, the hard-working ones, and you have to meld it all into a team," he says.

Though the Netherlands continues to be viewed as one of the great football nations of the world, it is largely because of its history. The Johan Cruyff era of 'total football' is long gone.

You may also want to watch:

The national side failed to qualify for the finals of the last World Cup. Only Ajax of Amsterdam, and maybe AZ Alkmaar at their very best, could even begin to hold their own in the Premier League. My son Rory, who runs a football data and analytics firm, tells me that of all European first divisions, the Dutch has the widest gulf in quality between the top and bottom clubs. "Certainly the strength in depth of the Premier League is greater than all of the others," says Pardew, 58, who managed no fewer than six clubs in England's top flight - West Ham, Charlton, Southampton, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, and West Bromwich Albion. As if to illustrate the point, I was able to fill him in on the big story of the night before, Burnley beating Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford.

At the pre-match press conference ahead of the game with Utrecht, a reporter from De Telegraaf, commenting on Pardew's loan signings, suggested that it showed a low regard for the Dutch league that he brought in "English League One players". Pardew pointed out that George Thomas came from Premier League Leicester - "he never plays for them," snapped the reporter - Laurens De Bock (a Belgian) from top Championship side Leeds United, Tudor Baluta (a Romanian) from Premier League Brighton, and Mick van Buren (a Dutchman) from Slavia Prague. "But," he told me later, "there is no denying that in Dutch football in general, outside the very top clubs, you are looking at Championship/League One quality.

That is still good enough to put together a decent side, but we have to be realistic." He adds, however, "I can see why a young player in one of the bigger leagues, like the Premier League, who is maybe not getting much of a look in, especially at the bigger clubs, would fancy coming here. Good football, good clubs, good fans, great place to live."

It certainly seems to have given Pardew a new lease of life. Full of energy in the training session as he sets up the first XI and walks and talks them through tactics. Then full of frank, sometimes critical but always nicely delivered analysis when going through video clips in a meeting with defenders, and a lot of passion when setting out changes in the way he wanted them to play.

"You were a bit too edgy last Sunday," he tells them of their outing against RKC. "I want you faster, playing the ball faster, higher up the pitch, not giving them time to press you. You got a clean sheet last week. That should give you confidence. Get a clean sheet and the chances are you win the game. And that is what we're here for, isn't it?"

Yes boss, echo the players.

"Good stuff. Go and get your lunch." And off they go, leaving Pardew to pick my brains on Brexit - he was against it but thinks we are still a powerful enough country to make a success of the post-Brexit era - and on Labour - he thinks Keir Starmer is "the best of a not brilliant bunch". He is always interested in how Labour are doing, and I raise my theme here last week of Labour's seeming determination to turn the party's most successful period in government into a huge negative.

"There was a poll of members last week on who they saw as the best ever leader of the party. Who do you think they chose?" I ask.

"Blair, obviously," he says.

I shake my head. "Seventh," I say.

"Seventh? Seventh? Blair was seventh?"

He can see where it is going. "No. Please no. No, they didn't, did they? Please tell me they didn't."

"Didn't what?"

"Corbyn? They didn't pick Corbyn did they?"

I nod.

"They just don't want to win, do they?"

The same, it must be said, cannot be said of him.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

The European View: How is Brexit seen by those we are leaving behind?

Heads of state and government attend a summit of EU leaders at the European Council headquarter in Brussels, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

EU's longest-serving MEP brands Brexit a 'profound mistake'

A man dressed as an undertaker holding a wreath with an EU flag on in Parliament Square. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Going Dutch: Alastair Campbell talks Brexit, football and Labour with Alan Pardew

Alastair Campbell spoke to Alan Pardew after he took over as manager of Dutch Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag. Picture: Getty Images

Irish border protesters vow to 'fight on' over Brexit

A Border Communities Against Brexit poster before its unveiling at a demonstration in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Former minister said he 'misspoke' when he claimed trade deal would be ready for Brexit day

Andrew Neil (left) interviews former Brexit secretary David Davis (right). Photograph: BBC.

Brexit 50p coins enter circulation to mark UK's departure from EU

The new 50p Brexit coin bears the inscription 'Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations' and the date the UK leaves the EU. Picture: PA

JAMES BALL: How Brexit drama made us all lose the plot

Journalists on College Green during the vote on former PM Theresa May's Brexit deal, January 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Every choice has a consequence, warn EU leaders on Brexit day

MEPs attend a session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Nine moments showing January 31 is a cursed day in history

Anthony LaPaglia, right, as Simon Moon in Frasier, with Kelsey Grammer in the title role and Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon. Picture: Getty Images

FRANCIS BECKETT: Blame us baby boomers for Brexit

Young people on an anti-capitalist demonstration in London, 1968. Picture: Getty Images

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

MICHAEL WHITE: The moments that shaped our European destiny

The Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European Union Commission in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images

Katie Hopkins suspended from Twitter after network accused of 'not doing enough' to tackle abuse

Katie Hopkins. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

MEPs break into rendition of Auld Lang Syne as UK politicians depart

European Parliament President David Sassoli, center, stands with other British MEPs and members of the political group Socialist and Democrats ahead of Brexit day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

MANDRAKE: Lynton Crosby backs another loser

Sir Lynton Crosby, who oversaw Theresa May's 2017 general election campaign. Picture: Getty Images

LIZ GERARD: Why I won't unite with Leave voters after Brexit

Leave and Remain protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

MATT KELLY: Remain must become something much bigger

Protestors during a march for Britain to Remain in the EU. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

'We pay taxes, why can't we vote?' - The Brits who will lose their voting rights as a result of Brexit

MEs hold up scarves during a ceremony prior to the vote on the UK's withdrawal from the EU. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BBC director general says it is not their job to 'catch out' politicians

Boris Johnson is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC.

The case for rejoining the EU is growing - we may be back sooner than you think

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of Brexit day. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Meet the woman making Brexit politician portraits with porn

Jeyda Heselton's portrait of David Cameron from her Brexhibition

How 'have' didn't hold: The bizarre history of a common word

At Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, passengers are often told to 'keep' passports ready. Why do British airports say 'have'? Photo: Wikicommons

Remainers aren't going away: Conference hears how pro-EU movement will continue after Brexit

Dominic Grieve speaks at the Grassroots for Europe conference. Photograph:Twitter.

The remarkable life of film director Alexander Korda, who shaped views of Britain globally

Sir Alexander Korda reading a book on a couch, United Kingdom, 1948 (Photo by Nat Farbman/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Mumbai: The home of Bollypop

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (C) performs on stage during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards at NSCI Dome in Mumbai early on September 19, 2019. Photo: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images

Big Ben crowdfunder organisers admit defeat as questions raised about donated money

Mark Francois speaking in his office in the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Don Quixote: the cinematic saga of Cervantes' great work

1933: French actor Fyodor Chaliapin Jnr (1907 - 1992) and George Robey (1868 - 1954) star in G W Pabst's film version of Miguel de Cervantes' classic novel 'Don Quixote'. (Photo by Roger Forster/General Photographic Agency/Getty Images)

The Windermere children who escaped the holocaust in the lake district

COMPELLING ACCOUNT: Survivors with the actors who play them in The Windermere Children. Photo: Helen Sloan/BBC

It's time for a popular movement to protect the constitution from vandals

An effigy depicting Dominic Cummings, Prime Minister's chief adviser, manipulating Boris Johnson. Photo by Maciek Musialek/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Voyage of the doomed: the unknown story of the world's worst maritime disaster

DOOMED: The ill-fated Wilhelm Gustloff. Photo by Hugo Jaeger/Timepix/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Listening to the 'voiceless' women in the criminal justice system

An interior view of Chelmsford Prison. Photograph: PA/Andrew Parsons.

As we head to Brexit day the blame game has already started

Boris Johnson stands in front of cabinet ministers at the despatch box in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

STAGE REVIEW: RAGS The Musical

HUGE WASTE: Sam ATTwater as Bronfman and Crolyn Maitland as Rebecca in RAGS the Musical. Photo: Pamela Raith

What TV producers can all learn from this commentator's take on Meghan Markle

Amna Saleem appears on Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

MANDRAKE: How the John Bercow peerage row provides a useful distraction for the government

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/ PA Wire/PA Images.

In defence of the HS2 project

A HS2 sign near the village of South Heath in Buckinghamshire. Six regional bosses of a UK business organisation have urged the Government to build HS2 in full, amid a Government-commissioned review which could lead to all or part of the high-speed rail network being scrapped. Photo: Steve Parsons / PA

WILL SELF: Britain is no bulldog, it's more like my 12-year-old arthritic Jack Russell

Jack Russells Lottie and Jessie pictured in their kennel at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Why Sajid Javid is the chancer of the exchequer

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid talking to Conservative Party suporters on the election campaign trail. Photograph: Tom WIlkinson/PA.

Len McCluskey says Jeremy Corbyn 'changed the face of British politics forever'

General Secretary of Unite Len McCluskey. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Brexiteers' focus on London for January 31st celebrations shows their promises ring hollow

Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben, at the House of Commons in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Most Read

EU anthem Ode To Joy enters Top 25 chart as campaigners push for top spot on Brexit day

Anti-Brexit supporters take part in the Unite for Europe march (Photo by Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Jacob Rees-Mogg is deleting tweets referencing a bad Brexit deal

Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

New Brexit battle for Remainers and Leavers as Ode to Joy nears top of UK music chart

Remainers are trying to get Ode To Joy to Number 1 on Brexit day, while Brexiteers want 17 Million Fuck-Offs to take the spot. Photograph: Getty Images/YouTube.

Tory MP bans French and German wine from Brexit celebration party

Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell. Picture: John Hercock

UK needs to embrace chlorinated chicken, says Trump spokesperson ahead of Brexit trade talks

(left to right) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump during the annual Nato heads of government summit. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.