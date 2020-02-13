Latest The New European

Brian Cox on why he can't stop swearing about Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson

PUBLISHED: 10:52 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 13 February 2020

Alastair Campbell

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. Photo: HBO

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. Photo: HBO

HBO

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL meets the actor Brian Cox, to discuss Brexit, Scottish independence and swearing techniques.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The actor with Alastair and Grace Campbell. Photo: TwitterThe actor with Alastair and Grace Campbell. Photo: Twitter

We love Brian Cox in our house. We loved him before he became a passionate supporter of the People's Vote campaign, and loved him even more after. We loved him before he was a guest on the podcast I do with my daughter Grace, and we loved him even more after several hours in his little Primrose Hill flat recording his views and anecdotes from his long and successful career.

We love him in Succession, where he plays media mogul Logan Roy, a man obsessed by his wealth, and the power in politics that his media moguldum gives him. And if there were not enough Rupert Murdoch resonances in that short observation, Roy has several egregious and ambitious children he plays off against each other as they battle for his approval and pole position in the Succession stakes when - at times one senses they are willing it on - he dies.

Though he sees the parallels, Cox is keen we should understand a huge difference between Roy and Murdoch. "Logan" - note the first name terms with his character - "made himself. Murdoch was born into it, like Logan's kids were, like Murdoch's kids too, like Trump."

"Is that why he is so horrible to them?"

"You see him as being horrible to them?" asks Cox.

"I do. Vile."

"He does love them, you know. He really does."

"So why is he horrible to them?"

"He is disappointed in them. But he loves them."

"Does he resent them having been born into fame and wealth and success, whereas he had to struggle?"

"Yes, he does. But then he knows they had no choice."

You may also want to watch:

"Does Logan have a favourite of the kids?" Grace asks, like all kids do from time to time.

"Probably Shiv. The father-daughter thing is very strong with him."

We love Brian Cox's back story too. Born in Dundee, the son of a grocer who died when Cox was eight and a mother who had a series of nervous breakdowns and spent considerable time in asylums undergoing ECT, so that young Brian was largely raised by three older sisters. We love that despite those poverty porn elements to his childhood he speaks of it with warmth and love and gratitude for the values it bred in him and what it taught him about the power of community.

We love that he was aged two when he had the first sensation that he wanted to be an actor. "I was the entertainer in the family. They would give me a box and I would stand on it and perform. One of my first memories was of being on that box singing an Al Jolson song and making everyone happy." We love that "I never became a 'luvvie'" and that he hates how the arts has once more become so much the preserve of the rich and the privately educated. We love how proud he is that he made it with the help of a grant and how he lists his artistic heroes as working-class writers David Storey, Alan Bennett, Alan Sillitoe, and working-class actors such as Albert Finney, Tom Courtenay and Richard Harris.

We love that he still hates Brexit - "a massive act of self-harm" - and that at any mention of it, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Nigel Farage or any other of its architects, the F word comes flying. "That f**ker Farage… Johnson with all his f**king lies… Cameron, what a stupid f**king thing to do!"

The last time I was in his flat was a few months ago when we were making a film fronted by Cox for the People's Vote campaign. "I thought we were going to get there, it was so close," he says. "It makes my blood boil, all the lies, all the promises that aren't going to be kept. That f**ker Farage with his phoney man of the people act, and Johnson pretending that this is the right thing for the country, when the whole thing was a vehicle for him to become prime minister. Brexit makes me so sad about what we have become as a country, and now all that rubbish about Big Ben bongs and new 50p coins and Johnson saying 'let's all put it behind us and get along together'. F**k off!"

We love that he defends the expressive power of well-used swearing. He swears almost as much as Logan Roy, who may not beat Malcolm Tucker when it comes to sweary quantity but beats everyone when it comes to quality. Grace films him on her phone as he takes her through the four basic uses of "f**k off". The standard "F**k off", neither soft not hard. Then full-on, loud, lingering… "F**kooooooooooofffffffff". Then nasty, eyes narrowed, face mean, voice harsh, the expletive sharp… "F**kaawf". Finally, his favourite, what he defines as "Scottish weary", dismissive, almost uncaring… "oh just f**k off".

Our love-in has just a couple of wrinkles in it but he explains them so nicely that there is no love lost. He was an active and committed Labour supporter all his life, until - "you won't like this," he warns me - the Iraq War. Unlike some in the party, however, he does not denounce Tony Blair and all his works because of that one decision and can reel off Labour achievements better than any of the current candidates to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

He tells us he recently watched the interview I did for GQ with Tony online. "It was absolutely fascinating, because you obviously know each other so well. I could see in a way I hadn't seen before his dilemmas, and I could see yours too. There was a part where you were trying to get him to say something bad about Trump and he just wouldn't go there. He said something about 'having to work with everyone' and I could see you wanted him to break free, but he wouldn't and it felt stunted, I found it sad, a bit tragic even. I remember him winning in 1997 and just feeling this was such a fantastic moment. And it was, and that Government did a hell of a lot of good, things were so much better then, but I just wish he hadn't done Iraq, I really do."

An atheist raised as a Catholic, he adds for good measure: "He's also got all that religious crap going on, hasn't he? That doesn't help."

As for Labour today, he is baffled at the nature of the debate about who should succeed Jeremy Corbyn. The whole Corbyn project, he says, was clearly a failure, and yet the contenders do not appear to want to say so. "If Rebecca Long-Bailey takes over, it means they have learned nothing," he says. "But I would prefer a woman. I don't like Keir Starmer. Too much a lawyer. I much prefer Lisa Nandy. She seems to me to get it more."

The other wrinkle is Scottish independence, though here too we find ourselves closer than perhaps once we might have been. At the 2014 independence referendum I really struggled to see why Scots would want to go it alone. Brexit, to such a large extent the product of English nationalism, and Johnson as PM with a majority dependent entirely on England, changes the equation somewhat. Also, Cox insists that despite wanting independence he does not see himself as a nationalist. Indeed he tells us he wishes the SNP would change its name to the Scottish Independence Party. "I am an internationalist. I think wanting Scotland to be an independent country in Europe is compatible with that. The whole damned Brexit thing has been about English nationalism. If I felt Scotland could be an independent country in Europe, that would be my ideal now. The idea that this Government has the faintest clue or interest in Scotland - forget it."

He goes further, describing the attitudes of Old Etonian Johnson and his like as "feudalism… this is the whole problem with Britain. It is f**king feudal. "Know your place. Don't step out of line. You belong THERE!" These f**kers are so f**king entitled. The people are just pawns for them. And it has been like this forever. You just get the odd period, like we had with you guys, when it feels different for a while, but then they come back. It is so depressing. That's why Scotland has to go it alone. We get held back by it again and again."

Listen to Alastair and Grace Campbell's podcast, Football, Feminism and Everything In Between, on all usual platforms

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Brian Cox on why he can't stop swearing about Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. Photo: HBO

The Instagram row asking serious questions of France

French teenager Mila. Photo: Television Monte Carlo

How the far-right is at the root of gloom in Germany's ruling party

Bjorn Hoecke, leader of the AfD. Photo: Getty Images

Why Donald Trump is ignoring the state of Washington

President Donald Trump. Photo: Evan Vucci

Primary force: Who is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump?

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Getty Images

Boris Johnson fails to grasp climate change emergency

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Curzon Street railway station in Birmingham. Photo: Eddie Keogh/PA Wire

How consensus on climate change could go up in smoke

Exhaust plumes from cooling towers at the Jaenschwalde lignite coal-fired power station. Photo: Getty Images

The political dangers of turning to the alluring waters of populism

Illustration by Martin Rowson.

The pack circles on the lone wolf of Downing Street

Dominic Cummings is reportedly now at loggerheads with members of the cabinet as well as the media. Photo: Getty Images

Is a united Ireland now on the cards?

Irish republican Sinn Fein party leader Mary Lou McDonald celebrates her success. Photo: Getty Images

BBC 'didn't understand' reasons for people voting Brexit, claims Tory MP

Media trucks outside BBC Broadcasting House in London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

PMQs Review: The one in which Jeremy Corbyn was competent four years too late

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at prime minister's questions in the House of Commons (Pic: Parliament)

MPs could help decide who becomes Supreme Court judges to 'provide greater transparency'

Lady Hale ruled Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament as unlawful. Photograph: Supreme Court.

The best literary podcasts of 2020

You're booked podcast presenter Daisy Buchanan with John Waters. Photo: Twitter

Priti Patel branded 'insincere' in House of Commons after apology to Labour MP

Yvette Cooper speaks in the House of Commons (left) and Priti Patel responds (right). Photograph: Parliament TV.

Martine Carole: The original Parisian bombshell

L'actrice Martine Carol quittant la clinique en voiture où elle a suivi un traitement, à Paris, France le 25 juin 1957. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

The hidden talents of Wolfgang Mozart

AUSTRIA - JANUARY 01: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. 1819. Canvas by Barbara Krafft (1764-1825). (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images) [Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. 1819. Gemaelde von Barbara Krafft (1764-1825).]

The EU has never been more popular among its remaining 27 countries

European Parliament President David Sassoli, center, stands with other MEPs ahead of Brexit day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

'Edginess-mixed-with-ecstasy' - An iconic venue's small-town home

FRANCE - JANUARY 01: Photo of John CALE; performing live onstage in Orange (Photo by Estate Of Keith Morris/Redferns)

Keir Starmer calls for privacy after mother-in-law dies following accident

Sir Keir Starmer during a Labour Party press conference in central London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Brexit Day was a bad start to our search for a new place in the world

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (top, centre, L) chairs a cabinet meeting at the National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland on January 31, 2020 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images).

Elia Kazan: A balancing act of the artist's work and his actions

1950: Turkish-born film director Elia Kazan (1909 - 2003) directs a scene on the set of his film 'Panic in the Streets' on location in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

How a little-known reporter exposed one of Stalin's biggest scandals

James Norton in Mr Jones

STAGE REVIEW: The Welkin

The Welkin is a new play by Lucy Kirkwood . Photograph: Supplied.

Journalists have left it too late to start protesting against the Downing Street machine

Downing Street special advisor Dominic Cummings (left) and director of communications Lee Cain (right) attend Boris Johnson's press conference during a NATO summit. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/PA.

The place where there was more paranoia than pride on Brexit day

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 in west London, on September 13, 2019. - British Airways has cancelled all its scheduled UK flights for September 27, when company pilots will again strike in a long-running row over pay. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Don't blame boomers for the Brexit catastrophe

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave European and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

We must keep resisting to stop Britain becoming Donald Trump's America

(left to right) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump during the annual Nato heads of government summit. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

My visit to Parliament Square on Brexit day shows there's work still to be done

Pro-Brexit supporters in Parliament Square as the UK leaves the European Union. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

The race to the bottom of the ocean

(Original Caption) Island of Guam: After Record Dive. The U.S. Navy's bathyscaphe Trieste rides on the surface of the Pacific Ocean near here, Nov. 17th, after descending to a record depth of 18,600 feet in the Marianas Trench. waiting on the craft's conning tower before being picked up by attending vessels are Dr. Andreas B. Rechnitzer, senior scientist in charge of the Navy's diving sphere, and Jacques Piccard, co-designer and builder of the Trieste.

The tiny outpost home to Europe's most unusual monarchy

Principality of Seborga. Ligury.Italy. (Photo by: Caterina Bruzzone/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The 'Trump Thing' could jeopardise the UK's special relationship with the US

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward Marine One before departing the White House on January 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Toledo, Ohio to attend a Keep America Great rally. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Is Poland's golden era of democracy being threatened by populism?

Polish Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski (C) attends the first session of the new Polish Parliament on November 12, 2019 in Warsaw. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP) (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Police believe continuity IRA planned Brexit day bomb attack

A view of the Stena Line Belfast to Cairnryn terminal at Belfast Harbour. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

The signs that show we must keep fighting

Pro-Brexit Leave supporters gather in Westminster on Brexit Day. (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings banned from using 'B-Day' to mark Brexit

Sarah Sands, Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings all feature in this week's Mandrake. Photograph: TNE.

Mary Lou McDonald could take Sinn Féin into the political mainstream

DUBLIN, IRELAND - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald participate during the final TV leaders' debate at the RTE studios on February 4, 2020 in Donnybrook, Dublin, Ireland. The Irish general election will take place on February 8. (Photo by Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson's bluster shows UK is no closer to accepting Brexit reality

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the launch of the next COP26 UN Climate Summit at the Science Museum, London. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA.

The Brexit bubble is already bursting for Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending The Sun Military Awards 2020 held at the Banqueting House, London. Photograph: David Parry/PA Wire.

Most Read

Boris Johnson asked why he hasn’t been deported yet as PM’s history raised in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Trump official admits US is prioritising EU over UK for trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

‘Another thoughtless soundbite’ - Engineer takes down Boris Johnson’s Irish bridge proposal

Boris Johnson offered bluster but little else during his conference set-piece

Theresa May set up Brexit department to stop Boris Johnson handling negotiations

Theresa May making a statement in Downing Street. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

‘All the lies about Leavers’ are painfully true

Leave support celebrates Brexit with his own fashion statement. Photo: Contributed

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.