Latest The New European

Caught between the devil and the deep red sea? The devil is the greater risk

PUBLISHED: 14:24 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 10 December 2019

Boris Johnson and chancellor Sajid Javid with other members of the cabinet at Conservative Campaign Headquarters Call Centre. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson and chancellor Sajid Javid with other members of the cabinet at Conservative Campaign Headquarters Call Centre. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL says tactical voting is a chance to vote for 'none of the above'... and actually be heard.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

A few snapshots of conversations out on the campaign trail in recent days…

In Wokingham… "I'm not a big Corbyn fan but I'm voting for him because only Labour can get rid of the Tories."

Bury North… "I agree [Labour's] James Frith has been a brilliant local MP, but my big concern is climate change - so I am voting Green."

Wakefield… "I don't like Corbyn or Johnson, so I think I'll go Lib Dem. They won't harm anyone."

Finchley and Golders Green… "I feel sorry for Luciana Berger, and I'm totally anti-Brexit, but I worry about someone who can switch party like that, so I'm sticking with Labour."

No, no, no and no….

Vote Labour in Wokingham and you remove the chance that the Lib Dems can topple John Redwood. Vote Green in Bury North and you risk losing a brilliant, Remain-supporting local MP to a hard Brexit Tory.

Vote Lib Dem in Wakefield and you lose another one, Mary Creagh, whose head has been above the anti-Brexit parapet longer than most, and you get another Tory prepared to countenance leaving the EU without a deal. That seems pretty harmful to me. And if everyone thought as the voter in Finchley, where former Labour MP Luciana Berger has switched to the Lib Dems, we would never have a change of government!

Snapshots, as I say, but anyone who has been out and about campaigning will have had similar exchanges.

I am writing this on a train from Preston to Glasgow, and before we have even reached Lancaster, two complete strangers have come over to talk to me, one to say, simply, "Have we ever been in a bigger mess?", the other, a lapsed Labour member who resigned from the party over what she saw as Jeremy Corbyn's weak leadership on Brexit, to ask "who the hell do I vote for?"

"Where do you live?"

"Rossendale."

"You have to vote Labour."

"But I can't. It's not just Brexit. It's anti-Semitism. It's Corbyn. How can he make a speech the day after a terrorist attack and basically say we have brought all these problems on ourselves? How can he say they have costed the manifesto and then they come out with a new policy on women's pensions the day after costing billions and saying it's OK, we'll just borrow more? I can't do it."

"I get that. I really do. But we are not talking here about a choice between Abraham Lincoln or Nelson Mandela. We are talking Corbyn or Johnson. And we're not really talking that, because I don't see how Labour win a majority from where they are. My worry is Johnson gets a big majority and we have to stop that."

I know this is a far from perfect campaign message. I also know that, wherever you go, though Labour candidates meet some enthusiasm for Corbyn, it is nothing like 2017. One north east Labour candidate told me, "on the doorstep, out of every ten negative comments, it is eight Corbyn for two Brexit".

You may also want to watch:

Also, as I admitted to the woman from Rossendale, in a healthy democracy, we should all vote positively for the party or candidate closest to our views and values, and then trust the country as a whole to reach, on balance, the right decision for all of us. It is because we are so far away from such an election that it all feels so depressing. And yes, it reflects badly on our electoral system but we had the chance to change that in a referendum - remember? - and we didn't care enough to do so.

So, like it or not, at the risk of sounding like a football manager, it is what it is, and we are where we are, days away from an election which could see Boris Johnson get his hands on a sizeable majority which will not only put paid to any chances of Brexit being resolved, as it should be, in a final say referendum; but will confirm that we have followed the US in knowingly electing someone who lies with impunity, a populist who favours impact over analysis, self over service, and who also has pretty disagreeable views on women, minorities, and any institution likely to act as a check.

We will also be electing someone who is using the cover of "get Brexit done" (which he won't, at least not in the promised timeframe,) as a mandate to take this country to a position well to the right of any Tory government we have known before. As with Trump, we cannot say we have not been warned what kind of person, what kind of politician, he is.

We can shout all we want, and believe me I do, at Corbyn's anti-Western worldview, his Euroscepticism, his determination to bury the record and tarnish the reputation of the party's most successful ever leader and its longest period in power. I can point out, that if Tony Blair had ever had ratings as low as Corbyn's, it would not just have been people like me saying he had to go, he would have said so himself.

I can make the case, and I do, that far from Labour finally backing a people's vote harming them, it is the one thing that has held them up, in taking votes from the Liberal Democrats and, as I discovered in Bury, some Tory Remainers too. There is no doubt Labour have lost some support among ardent Leavers, but as I know from my many trips north, they have lost many more because of the leader, and the politics he has allowed to dominate the party.

But, just days away from the vote, none of this is going to change. The country is not suddenly going to cast aside all those doubts and elect Corbyn with a landslide. But it might just give a landslide to Johnson. So my message in all of those chats above was to vote tactically. I showed the woman from Rossendale VoteSmart2019.com, which sets out the recommendations of all the different tactical voting sites. For her seat, Rossendale and Darwen, six out of seven said Labour. One had not yet made its recommendation.

Then I showed her a map of the result last time. A big slab of blue. A little less red. Slivers of orange and green. Then I showed her the two letters I wrote last week, one to Labour supporters in Tory/Lib Dem marginals urging them to vote Lib Dem, another to Lib Dem supporters in Tory/Labour marginals urging them to vote Labour.

"So hold my nose and vote Labour?" she said.

"'Fraid so. And if you have any Labour friends in Tory/Lib Dem marginals, phone and tell them that's what you're doing, and ask them to vote Lib Dem, as a swap."

It is far from ideal, agreed. Another snapshot conversation, from Putney, where I was meeting Ken Clarke for a chat for BBC2's Victoria Derbyshire show's 'election blind dates' series on BBC2, both of us reflecting on how much politics had changed, so that his party no longer considered him to be a Tory, and mine no longer considers me to be Labour, both of us naming Lib Dems and independents we were supporting and campaigning for.

Outside the station, another random person stops me. She voted Labour last time, she tells me, but was angry that her vote was then counted, by both main parties, as being among "the 80% who voted for Brexit".

"Me too," I said. "Makes my blood boil." But I showed her the VoteSmart recommendation for Putney - six out of seven for Labour.

"But they will count it as a vote for Corbyn," she said.

"I know."

"And I'm against him."

"I know. But if you vote Lib Dem, you get a Tory Brexiteer. So what are you against more? A Johnson majority because he managed to split the Remain vote? Or a hung parliament which at least keeps alive the chances of a final say referendum?"

As we ended the conversation, I sensed someone who won't decide to the last minute. I hope she decides to vote tactically.

Back what seems like months ago, just after the election was called, one of my favourite snapshot conversations of all, in Leeds, was with a man who said: "I feel like I'm caught between the devil and the deep red sea."

The chances of the red sea sweeping over us are negligible. The devil, right now, is the greater risk. Tactical voting to curb his chances of excessive power in this miserable, joyless election, in which 'None of the Above' made into human form would win by a landslide, is all we have left. We should use it, wisely, to stop him.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

'Hypocrite' Lord Sugar endorses Boris Johnson after repeatedly calling for his imprisonment

The billionaire TV mogul Lord Sugar has unsurprisingly endorsed Boris Johnson to be the next prime minister, despite calling the prime minister a ‘criminal’ just a couple of months ago. Photo: PA

Tory candidate left his campaign vehicle across TWO disabled parking spots

Conservative candidate for South Dorset Richard Drax as, pictured here in 2015, was caught parking across two disabled spaces. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

Labour's campaign: A serious election pitch or a battle for the next leader?

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts during the launch of the Labour party election manifesto in Birmingham. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Caught between the devil and the deep red sea? The devil is the greater risk

Boris Johnson and chancellor Sajid Javid with other members of the cabinet at Conservative Campaign Headquarters Call Centre. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Lib Dems launch final election campaign poster urging Remainers to stop Boris Johnson

The Liberal Democrats have unveiled their final poster of the election campaign just a few days before millions of voters head to the polls. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Watch as Dominic Raab's constituents react to his worst quotes

Dominic Raab's constituents were told quotes that the foreign secretary had said. Photo: Scram News

Damn them all for bringing this election from hell

Boris Johnson, Jo Swinson and Jeremy Corbyn on the campaign trail. Photograph: TNE/PA.

DUP shouldn't have backed Brexit if they were so concerned about customs checks: Sinn Fein leader

Sinn Feinleader Mary Lou McDonald (left) has told DUP leader Arlene Foster (right) that she shouldn't have backed Brexit if she didn't want a customs border in the Irish Sea. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Archive/PA Images

MANDRAKE: Jeremy Corbyn risks handing Dominic Raab an early Christmas gift

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

'Unprecedented' campaign urges Labour and Lib Dem candidates to swap endorsements in 10 key seats

Activist Femi Oluwole (left) has called for Labour and Lib Dem candidates with a minimal vote share in key marginal seats ro endorse the candidate for the other party. Photo: Aaron Chown / PA

Why I can't vote for the Conservatives in this election

Conservative Party campaign advert which features Boris Johnson emulating a scene from the 2003 Christmas film Love Actually. Photograph: PA.

Tory candidate says increase in food bank use is because they 'give stuff away'

A Conservative candidate has come under fire after suggesting the increase in food bank usage over the last nine years is because ‘they give stuff away’.

Hugh Grant has the perfect put-down for the Tories' 'Love, Actually' spoof

Hugh Grant had some choice words about Boris Johnson's spoof scene from Love, Actually. Pictures: BBC/Conservatives

Daily Mirror publishes second devastating front page showing NHS shame for Tories

The Daily Mirror has published a second devastating photo showing the intolerable strain Tory cuts have placed upon the NHS in a follow up to yesterday’s news of a sick boy sleeping on the floor which shamed the Tories. Photo: ITV / Mirror

Tories accused of 'bare-faced lying' over claim adviser was punched

The Conservative Party has been accused of ‘bare-faced lying’ after members of the party leaked false claims to the media that an adviser to Matt Hancock was punched while on a visit to hospital. Photo: Twitter

Jeremy Corbyn reads mean tweets sent to him in hilarious campaign video

In the latest campaign video for the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn has read out critical tweets about him in a format popularised by th US late-night chat host Jimmy Kimmel. Photo: Labour Party

Investigation uncovers fresh racist and Islamophobic slurs from Brexit Party activists

The Brexit Party North East campaign offices. Picture: Facebook

Tories sack local party chair after reports she told Muslim her hijab was 'offensive'

Fiona Bulmer canvassing for Theresa Villiers in Chipping Barnet. Picture: Chipping Barnet Conservatives

Jo Swinson denies she is putting her career ahead of stopping Brexit

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

Votey McVoteface: The boat owners taking to the waves to tactically unseat Boris Johnson

An amazing group of anti-Tory activist boat owners are set on unseating the prime minister by sailing away to new shores in order to make the most of some bizarre tactical voting rights. Photo: PA

'Don't let Boris Johnson steal your future' - Why Londoners should consider backing Lib Dems in knife-edge seats

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson canvassing door to door with activists during a visit to Sheffield, while on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 8, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Labour needs to accept tactical voting is needed until the system can be changed

Beer featuring the faces of Jonathan Bartley (Green Party), Boris Johnson (Conservatives), Arlene Foster (DUP), Nicola Sturgeon (SNP), Nigel Farage (Brexit Party), Mary Lou McDonald (Sinn Fein), Adam Price (Plaid Cymru), Richard Braine (UKIP), Jeremy Corbyn (Labour) and Jo Swinson (Lib Dem). Photograph: Jane Russell/Wpragency/PA Wire .

Yet another poll predicts hung parliament as Labour close in on Tory lead

An opinion poll by ICM for Reuters has placed Labour within six points of the Conservative Party, as Jeremy Corbyn’s party looks set to receive 36% of the vote. Photo: PA

Row breaks out after debate host trots out Tory lines after Boris Johnson fails to turn up

A row has erupted over whether a Channel 4 presenter was right to give the Conservative Party a voice in a debate which they didn’t attend. Photos: Channel 4

Boris Johnson caught out over Priti Patel claims of a 'violent crime wave' if Labour win

Boris Johnson couldn't back up Priti Patel's alarming 'crime wave' claims in the event of a Labour government. Picture: LBC / Aaron Chown/PA

Boris Johnson accused of 'revolting racism dog whistle' after comments on EU migrants

The prime minister is facing fresh accusations of ‘revolting, xenophobic’ and racist dog whistling over comments he made about EU citizens living in the UK. Photo: PA

Dad of five-year-old killed in Britain's deadliest shooting calls Boris Johnson 'appalling' for gun comments

The father of a five-year-old girl who was killed in Britain’s deadliest mass-shooting has called out Boris Johnson for ‘appalling’ comments he made over gun control. Photo: PA

Tories branded 'deeply dishonest' for election leaflet imitating NHS prescription

The Tories produced a leaflet stlyed as an NHS prescription which has been branded 'deeply dishonest'. Photo: Twitter

DUP leader accuses Boris Johnson of breaking his word over NI customs checks

DUP leader Arlene Foster has accused the prime minister of breaking his word on the Northern Irish border. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson empty chaired at his own constituency hustings

The prime minister was empty chaired at a hustings in his own constituency after he ‘couldn’t be bothered’ to turn up. Photo: Ali Milani / Twitter

Boris Johnson goes back on Heathrow expansion promise to lie down in front of bulldozers

Boris Johnson has gone back on his claim that he would lie down in front of bulldozers to stop the construction of a third runway at Heathrow airport, saying that would now be “technically difficult”. Photos: LBC / PA

Jonathan Pie calls for tactical voting in blistering five-minute rant against Boris Johnson

Spoof TV news reporter Jonathan Pie has urged people to vote tactically to get Boris Johnson out in a blitering new video. Picture: Jonathan Pie

Sian Berry says tactical voting means Green Party will have best election result yet

Sian Berry says tactical voting means Green Party will have best election result yet. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Voters are identifying more with Leave or Remain rather than political parties

Anti-Brexit signs outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The multicultural man on politicians' accents

Lord Carrington and then prime minister Edward Heath take a stroll to a country pub during the February 1974 election campaign. Picture: Getty Images

The talk of the Baltic

Alexander Newski Cathedral in the old town of Tallinn, Estonia. 'linn' translates at 'town'. Picture: Getty Images

A City in Music: Saint Petersburg

Conductor Karl Eliasberg leading the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra as they perform Seventh Symphony by Dmitri Shostakovich during the siege of Leningrad. Picture: TASS via Getty Images

Boris Johnson says there will be a 'bonking boom' after Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at St Pancras Station, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Culture clubs: The bohemian nightclubs and cabarets that shaped modern art

Spencer Gore's 'Study for a mural decoration for the Cave of the Golden Calf' (1912). Picture: Theatermuseum, Vienna

The New European Quiz of the Week on satire, switchboards and selfies

The selfie that Boris Johnson took. But with which phone? Picture: Boris Johnson

Most Read

Yet another poll predicts hung parliament as Labour close in on Tory lead

An opinion poll by ICM for Reuters has placed Labour within six points of the Conservative Party, as Jeremy Corbyn’s party looks set to receive 36% of the vote. Photo: PA

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Emma Barnett. Photograph: BBC.

Polling expert says support for tactical voting could surge in coming days

Professor John Curtice, a polling expert. Photograph: BBC.

Tory election candidate says food bank users ‘struggle to manage their budget’

Conservative candidate Darren Henry told a Broxtowe hustings that food bank users should consider using payday loans. Picture: Darren Henry/Conservatives

Boris Johnson targeted by protesters in Andrew Neil masks at Grimsby fish market

The prime minister was visiting the market to talk about the ‘positive’ impact of his deal on the UK’s fishing industry, and a load of other carp, when protestors from the Grimsby Labour Party met him on his arrival. Photo: Grimsby Labour Party

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.