Latest The New European
Opinion

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: 20 things I really miss during the coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:47 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 24 April 2020

Alastair Campbell

A mural in Dublin as the UK and Ireland continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

A mural in Dublin as the UK and Ireland continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL has compiled a list of what he misses the most about normal life, from Pret to Burnley Football Club.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Scottish Celtic rock band Skerryvore have topped the charts with fundraising single Everyday Heros. Alastair Campbell plays bagpipes on the track. Picture: Alan CruickshankScottish Celtic rock band Skerryvore have topped the charts with fundraising single Everyday Heros. Alastair Campbell plays bagpipes on the track. Picture: Alan Cruickshank

Easter Monday. I woke up, sat down to write my column, full of ideas for another piece fulminating on how badly both government and media are doing in this crisis.

A government that made so many mistakes early on. A government day after day telling us how hard they are working as they fail to meet one promise after another. A government out clapping the nurses even as they gag them if they dare speak the truth about working conditions. A government talking the talk about loving nurses, care workers, refuse collectors and cleaners while sending them to work without equipment promised a month ago. A government that gets tests for the daughter of a cabinet minister but not for doctors and their families. A prime minister who, whatever sympathy we feel for him for becoming ill, has to take responsibility for, and be held to account for, the failure to take the issue seriously as the crisis approached, the cavalier approach even to his own government advice.

Yet a media which, even before his illness, was failing to ask the right questions or cover the unfolding catastrophe with the urgency adopted when the story was Spain and Italy. And some of whom have adopted, since his illness, a style to make North Korean spin doctors and Mills and Boon romanciers blush. Daily briefings at which the questions are woeful and the answers often worse. Scientists and chief nurses ever more speaking for the government not about the truth.

An opposition too that is so much better with Keir Starmer at the helm but still not holding the government’s feet to the fire. Most MPs virtually silent. While around the world we can see governments doing better, media doing better. The Canadian who tweeted that he sees the Canadian press full of stories of the awful death toll in the UK and the failures on equipment, then sees British front page stories about the prime minister’s choice of puzzles and films. “Now that’s a Good Friday”, splashed the Sun as the death toll soared. I was pleased that the NHS with its dedicated staff from around the world saved the prime minister’s life. I would be even happier if home secretary Priti Patel now revised her definition of who and what essential workers are and how much they need to earn to be classed as such; and Boris Johnson disowned the right-wing think tank whose launch at the Foreign Office he got the taxpayer to fund, and which is dedicated to breaking up the NHS to allow the American market greater access to it – “a noble fight” as he put it at the time.

Jesus Christ alive – they were even making comparisons with him as Johnson spake to the masses on Easter Sunday, rising from the dead, miracle like – there is a lot to be angry about. There are a lot of questions the media are not asking and that parliament and a subsequent public inquiry surely must.

So I got up, sat down and started banging away at the laptop. Then into my inbox popped an email from a friend in America. “I’m worried about you. I’ve been reading all your blogs and articles. I understand why you’re angry but you need to slow down, take more pictures of trees, try to think of something else. I know you know how government and media work, and you see the failings. But take a day off. Take a chill pill. Slooooow dooooown.” I showed it to Fiona. She agreed. “But I’ve got my column to write for The New European.” “Write about something different.”

So… deep breath… again… again… I have a lockdown game you can all play: 20 things I really miss in the lockdown. The only rule – you must put them in the order you miss them.

I have found the exercise therapeutic, but also quite challenging, knowing some people might feel their nose out of joint at the choice, and the order.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

1. Burnley Football Club. By a mile. Not just the football, but the rituals, the rhythm of the week. Paul Fletcher, friend and former player, picking me up at Preston, and bantering all the way to the ground. The pre-match sticky toffee pudding, my one pudding of the week. Going completely crazy when we score. God, I miss that…

2. Parliament Hill Lido. Outdoor swimming had become a habit, Lido followed by poolside sauna. It’s been hard to give up, made harder by walking past its locked gates every day with the dog.

3. Trains. I miss long train journeys, and London Overground. I even miss the Tube, a little bit.

4. Abroad. I feel a little bit ashamed to admit it, Greta, but five weeks is the longest I’ve gone without being on a plane since I was a young journalist. Though I don’t miss airports, I do miss travel.

5. New places. I was due to go to Ivory Coast, for a speech (last week), and Nashville, for another one (next month). Nashville has always been on my bucketlist, for music reasons. The organisers of the cancelled event want me to go next year, but it is going to be in North Carolina. Big blow.

6. France. I really miss France.

7. Albania gets its own mention too. I go there regularly in the work I do with their prime minister, Edi Rama. We’ve kept in touch, (not least for his candid observations of the UK Covid-19 strategy – aaaargh again), but it is not the same as face to face. Albania went hard and early into lockdown, has had just 23 coronavirus deaths, and has now sent many of its doctors to help in Italy. Just sayin’ HMG.

8. Restaurants. I am not a big foodie. But I do miss going out for dinner now and then. I worry our favourite non-chain restaurants won’t return.

You may also want to watch:

9. Pret. I’ve realised I need to add Pret-addiction to my lists. Breakfast/and or lunch five days a week at least!

10. Live sport on TV. I just cannot get used to turning to Sky Sports or BT Sport after the (aaaargh) daily government briefing, and finding nothing I want to watch. I miss Match of the Day too.

11. Cinema/theatre. You can have all the telly and streaming you want, but the big screen remains the best place to watch a great film, and good theatre is better than good TV drama.

12. Live music. One of my favourite Scottish bands, Skipinnish, was due to play in London soon, and that has gone, though two of their number, Angus MacPhail and Rory Grindly, were part of the team organised by another Scottish band, Skerryvore, which made a No.1 single to raise money for NHS Charities. Everyday Heroes is out now, and if you spot me playing the bagpipes on the video, yes, I am now a chart-topping musician.

13. Lucrative speaking engagements.  I am not asking for sympathy, but I  have seen a lot of money fly out of  the diary. Al Gore once called the ex-politico speaking circuit “white collar crime”. Covid-19 has brought home to  me how financially dependent I was on it!

14. My Albanian barber, Palushi’s of Malden Road. Fiona did a pretty good job considering she has never cut hair before. But it is growing back in a very weird, uneven way.

15. Relatives and friends. I’m speaking to the key ones every day, so for the rest, just don’t take it amiss that you’re not top 10, and below the barber. We can do all that Zoom-Skype-FaceTime stuff. Though I do miss…

16. …Real meetings with real people. Even once a day, it would be nice to sit down with other human beings and say things like “is there an agenda?” rather than “is everyone on?”

17. Random strangers. I miss those totally random strangers who just come up and talk to me, on buses, trains, walking down the street. I especially miss the ones who want to talk about mental health. It still happens a bit walking the dog, and yesterday we had a wonderful if sad chat with awoman who had lost her brother to suicide some years ago. But far less frequently than when I am buzzing around the place.

18. My trainer, Keir. We are doing FaceTime sessions, and they workfine, but the banter is better face to face.

19. Having a book launch. My next book, on depression, was due to be published in May. I have been resisting the inevitable, but now I have bowed. So September it is, and the one that was due in September, volume 8 of my diaries, slips to next year. Pain. And I’ve written two more to fit in some time too.

20. La Bise. Might coronavirus signal the end of the little double and sometimes (in Provence) triple peck on the cheek? I would miss that, and not just in France. Will flirting be added to the long and grisly death toll?

Meanwhile… if you have missed my previous rants about the more serious subject of political and media failure on Covid-19, I have collated them all neatly in one blog on my website,

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

The female world leaders defeating coronavirus

Angela Merkel, Tsai Ing-wen, Katrin Jakobsdottir, Erna Solberg, Sanna Marin, Mette Frederiksen, and Jacinda Ardern have all been praised for their coronavirus response. Photograph; Getty/TNE.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: 20 things I really miss during the coronavirus lockdown

A mural in Dublin as the UK and Ireland continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Can Europe be brought closer by its coronavirus response?

French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: LAURENT CIPRIANI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Calais and coronavirus: how fear stalks the border city

Riot police forces are at work as part of an operation to shelter migrants on a voluntary basis in a bid to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. Picture: DENIS CHARLET / AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s return will lead to more agonising over Brexit rather than coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Simon Dawson-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Brighton rocks: How music is deep-rooted in the city’s history

Groove Armada supporting Fatboy Slim at Big Beach Boutique Brighton , United Kingdom, 6th July 2001. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

STAR TURNS: The secret Harry Andrews took to his grave

Harry Andrews in the film 'Play Dirty', 1969. (Photo by United Artists/Getty Images)

The personal bereavement which lays bare the tragedy of coronavirus

Harry McFarlane who is one of the many victims of COVID-19. Picture: Mitch Benn

How Germany was able to flatten the curve

A single cyclist in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)

The political shortcomings exposed by the coronavirus pandemic

Martin Rowson on Matt Hancock's face mask.

Tory health minister refuses to apologise over government’s handling of PPE supply to NHS during coronavirus

Tory minister Lord Bethell has refused to apologise for a lack of PPE in the NHS and in care homes during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Twitter.

Keir Starmer wants conclusion to Labour probe ‘in months’ to rebuild party

Sir Keir Starmer, now leader of the Labour Party. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

We must not fall into a clap trap over the NHS

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauding outside 10 Downing Street in a gesture of thanks to the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus. A national salute for the frontline healthcare heroes is taking place across the UK with a mass round of applause from doorsteps, windows and balconies on Thursday at 8pm. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

We need to give the NHS more than just applause

NHS staff applaud themselves and their colleagues at the entrance of the Royal Liverpool Hospital as part of the

Cabinet minister admits it’s ‘dreadful’ more care workers are not being tested for coronavirus

Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis admits

The upsides of the fall in oil prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Picture:ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

20 ways the government can improve its messaging over coronavirus

British Retail Consortium Chief Executive Helen Dickinson, Environment Secretary George Eustice and National Medical Director at NHS England Stephen Powis during the press conference at 10 Downing Street. (Photo by Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: How Boris Johnson is spoilt for choice for places to stay during coronavirus recovery

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Majority of public think government has poorly handled coronavirus PPE situation

Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives ahead of the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The road ahead must be both fairer and greener

A virtually empty Broadway in New York City on Easter Sunday. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Government rebutting ‘around 70 pieces of false information about coronavirus a week’

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Half of Brits don’t care if Northern Ireland leaves the UK

LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - JANUARY 30: The Peace Bridge crosses the River Foyle in sight of The Guildhall building on January 30, 2013 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. A year of events have started as Derry celebrates being the UK City of Culture for 2013. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

George Osborne says country’s ‘health’ dependent on appointment of an acting PM

Former chancellor George Osborne says the 'health' of the nations lays on the government appointing an acting prime minister . Photograph: LBC.

British scientists don’t know if ‘long-lasting immunity’ to coronavirus is possible

Technicians during the opening of the new Covid-19 testing lab at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Labour politician sacked for claiming Boris Johnson’s hospital stay was a ‘publicity stunt’

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Boris Johnson’s legacy will be defined by bluster and half-truths

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the Welsh Conservative Party Conference in the Llangollen Pavilion in north Wales. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

Care minister Helen Whately in another ‘car crash’ interview after giving ‘wrong’ numbers over coronavirus deaths

Tory care minister Helen Whately has been accused of giving ‘wrong’ numbers of frontline coronavirus deaths during another ‘car crash’ interview.

Labour leader Keir Starmer to take on Dominic Raab face to face in PMQs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will take on the first secretary of state, Dominic Raab, in the first round of PMQs since Easter. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

Deliveries of PPE for NHS staff arrive from Turkey and Burma

PPE equipment is in short supply. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Images

Matt Hancock dismisses claims ‘political decision’ prevented UK joining EU scheme

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire.

Lib Dems urge Priti Patel to offer foreign NHS workers right to remain after coronavirus

Around 2,800 overseas NHS workers face going home in 12 months if they are not offered the right to remain; Peter Byrne

Senior Tory admits government could face ‘Chilcot-esque’ inquiry after coronavirus epidemic

Former defence minister Tobias Ellwood said he expects members of his own government will face a 'Chilcot-esque' inquiry at the end of the coronavirus epidemic; Channel 4

Boris Johnson pauses rest to telephone Donald Trump to thank him for messages of support

US President Donald Trump (front) with Dominic Raab (centre left) and Boris Johnson (centre right) at a Nato summit. Photograph: PA/Stefan Rousseau.

Coronavirus exposes the Brexit myth that Britain can ‘go it alone’

Delegates hold

Radio presenter confronts former Tory health minister for ‘misleading listeners’ over budgets

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari confronting former health minister Nicola Blackwood over PHE £4.51 billion budget

Keir Starmer to break tradition to front PMQs while Boris Johnson is away

Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Leadership Hustings at Cardiff City Hall. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is more focused on the US election than tackling coronavirus, Piers Morgan claims

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Boris Johnson supporter spectacularly fails to defend PM over coronavirus response

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing on coronavirus. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Heavy use of hand sanitisers could boost antimicrobial resistance

A man uses hand sanitiser gel. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Priti Patel faces legal action over bullying allegations

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Most Read

Government shelves Priti Patel’s immigration bill during coronavirus outbreak

Home Secretary Priti Patel's immigration bill was removed from the order paper on Tuesday. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

British diplomat admits ‘political decision’ not to join EU bulk-buy scheme not ‘e-mail error’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Mologic Laboratory in the Bedford technology Park in Bedfordshire. Photograph: Jack Hill/The Times/PA.

Labour politician sacked for claiming Boris Johnson’s hospital stay was a ‘publicity stunt’

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Boris Johnson has gone from a ‘very, very strong position’ to a weak one, says polling expert

Boris Johnson at a rally with party supporters after the Conservative Party was returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Keir Starmer to break tradition to front PMQs while Boris Johnson is away

Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Leadership Hustings at Cardiff City Hall. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.