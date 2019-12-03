Latest The New European

An open letter to anti-Brexit voters living in Labour and Lib Dem marginal seats

PUBLISHED: 09:53 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 03 December 2019

Boris Johnson on the general election trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Boris Johnson on the general election trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

Alastair Campbell has written two open letters to voters in marginal seats encouraging them to back the Lib Dems or Labour, depending on who is best placed to stop the Tories.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

If the polls, and my sense of the current mood, are right, Boris Johnson is on for a majority. Nothing like the majorities we won for Labour when I was working with Tony Blair, but enough for him to claim he will 'get Brexit done' - which he won't, as we will soon see - and to take the country in the very rightward direction spelled out by him and his candidates.

I have known Boris Johnson for a long time. Like most people who have known him for a long time, I worry about his character, his trustworthiness, his reliability. I worry that, like Donald Trump, deep down he cares only about himself and his ambitions. He sees politics as a game, in which people and ideas are merely pawns.

We have seen in recent months that just with a little bit of power, he is a dangerous force. Lying on an industrial scale, with even the Queen not exempt; attitudes to women and minorities, and to institutions which might stand in his way, echoing the Trumpisation of politics across the Atlantic.

How much more dangerous would he be with his own mandate, his own majority? My fear is that he would be a lot more dangerous.

It would also mean an end to any hope that the people get the final say on Brexit. The vote for Brexit was delivered in a referendum, and if there should be a democratic review of that decision, as Johnson seems to accept with his so-called 'Brexit election,' that should be a Final Say referendum on the deal he has agreed with the EU. But he knows he would struggle to win a majority and so seeks to secure a mandate by mixing Brexit with every other issue, knowing that little more than a third of the vote will see him home.

It is cynical. But it looks like it is working.

As election day nears, I believe there is only one way to stop him, and that is through tactical voting.

I have been campaigning in different parts of the country, and it is clear that without such tactical voting, Johnson will win and could win big. In Wokingham, and Esher and Walton, I met Labour voters telling me that they were voting for Jeremy Corbyn to kick out the Tories. But if they vote Labour there, it helps John Redwood and Dominic Raab more than it helps Jeremy Corbyn. Liberal Democrats and Greens in Bury North, in Sedgefield, in Wakefield, in Enfield Southgate, say they want to vote for their parties to show their opposition to Brexit. I totally get that. But the effect of those votes will be to help hard Brexit Tories beat good, Remain-supporting Labour MPs. It plays Johnson's game for him.

I am not registered as a legal entity in this campaign. I am just one individual voter like anyone else. But I am desperately worried about the consequences of a big Johnson majority for our country. Therefore, below, I have drafted a template for two letters. One is to Labour voters in seats where it is clear that only the Lib Dem can beat the Tory; the second is to Lib Dem voters in seats where only Labour have a realistic chance of keeping the Tory out.

Provided Labour and the Lib Dems tell me in advance whether and in which seats they would like to use the relevant letter, and I agree, and provided they are mindful of their own compliance processes, I would be more than happy for both parties to use it, if they felt this might help persuade people to lend their vote to the party best placed to beat the Tory in individual seats.

My message to Labour voters living in Lib Dem/Tory marginal seats

Dear {name},

Your vote can stop Boris Johnson on December 12th - but only if you vote tactically.

I have been a Labour supporter all my life. I worked alongside Tony Blair in three election victories, and was Director of Communications under the last Labour Government. I worked for Gordon Brown and Ed Miliband in their campaigns. I will be voting Labour this time too, because where I live they are best placed to beat the Tories.

But at this election I'm asking you to vote for the Liberal Democrats in your {name of constituency} constituency.

Across the country there are many seats where if people think and vote tactically, Boris Johnson can be stopped from getting a majority. We have seen what he is like with a little bit of power. Imagine what he would be like with a lot of power.

In seats like your [name of constituency] constituency, the choice is between the Liberal Democrats or Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Voting Labour will just help the Tories.

My message to Labour people in your seat is that only the Lib Dem can beat the Tory. So don't vote Labour, vote Lib Dem.

Rest assured I'm asking Lib Dem and minor party voters in other areas, where the Labour candidate is the obvious choice, to vote tactically too.

To defeat the Tories in this election, we all need to put aside our traditional tribal loyalties. The stakes this time are far too high.

Lend your vote to the Liberal Democrats in your area this time - it's the only way to stop Boris Johnson.

With best wishes

Alastair Campbell

Life-long Labour supporter and campaigner

P.S. Remember - in your area, only a vote for the Liberal Democrats can beat Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Make your vote count on 12th December.

My message to Lib Dem voters living in Labour/Tory marginal seats

Dear {name},

Your vote can stop Boris Johnson on December 12th - but only if you vote tactically.

As Editor at Large of The New European, and as a relentless campaigner for a People's Vote, I totally understand why Remainers want to vote Lib Dem, and why you might not be happy with Jeremy Corbyn. I'm often not happy with Jeremy Corbyn either, and he was not very happy with me when I was thrown out of the Labour Party for voting tactically for the Liberal Democrats in the European Elections in May.

But at this election I'm asking you to vote for the Labour Party in your {name of constituency} constituency.

Across the country there are many seats where if people think and vote tactically, Boris Johnson can be stopped from getting a majority. We have seen what he is like with a little hit of power. Imagine what he would be like with a lot of power.

In seats like your [name of constituency] constituency, the choice is between Labour, who do now at least back a Final Say referendum, and Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Voting Lib Dem in seats like yours will just help the Tories.

My message to Lib Dem people in your seat is that only the Labour candidate can beat the Tory. So don't vote Lib Dem, vote Labour.

Rest assured I'm asking Labour and minor party voters in other areas, where the Lib Dem candidate is the obvious choice, to vote tactically too.

To defeat the Tories in this election, we all need to put aside our traditional tribal loyalties. The stakes this time are far too high.

Lend your vote to Labour this time - it's the only way to stop Boris Johnson in your seat. And only if we stop him do we keep alive the prospect of a Final Say referendum on Brexit.

With best wishes

Alastair Campbell

Leading Advocate of a People's Vote

P.S. Remember - in your area, only a vote for Labour can stop Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Make your vote count on 12th December.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Brexit Party founder echoes Donald Trump by calling for Muslim ban in UK

Catherine Blaiklock - founder of the Brexit Party. Photograph: Archant.

Conservative Brexit plans could cause UK £20bn annual shortfall, academic group says

A group of academics have said there are serious “unclear and unrealistic” Brexit goals in the manifestos of every party, but current Conservative plans could economically cripple the UK. Photo: PA

'Ludicrous' Dominic Raab denies Tories wish to sell NHS, despite calling for privatisation in 2011 book

The secretary of state Dominic Raab has denied claims that the Conservative Party wishes to sell off the NHS to private operators, despite explicitly advocating for that in a 2011 book he co-authored. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Jeremy Corbyn sends letter to Donald Trump asking for 'reassurances' over US trade deal

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn holds a redacted copy of the Department for International Trade's UK-US Trade and Investment Working Group readout. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

YouGov polling expert has hopeful prediction for those who want to stop Tories

A polling mastermind has given a message of hope to those who want to stop the Conservatives. Photos: BBC

Boris Johnson tops list of highest earners on top of his MP salary: reports

Boris Johnson is said to be the highest earner outside his MP salary. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Boris Johnson accused of copying blog post in response to London terror attack

The prime minister has been accused of “weapons grade sh**housery” after allegedly plagiarising a legal blogger who had written about the London Bridge terror attack. Photo: PA

Pilot seen flying all over the UK with a strange message for Remainers

The small plane is towing a banner which reads ‘Remainers are Kaput’, in black and white, with a red hammer and sickle also shown. Photo: Twitter

Sinn Fein claims anti-Brexit voice heard 'loud and clear' despite abstentionist policy

(left to right) Sinn Fein's Mark Ward, Pearse Doherty, Michelle O'Neill, Mary Lou McDonald, Elisha McCallion and John Finucane at the launch of the party's general election manifesto at the Playhouse Theater in Londonderry. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Historian has the perfect reply to Ann Widdecombe comparing Brexit to slave emancipation

Historian Dr Helene von Bismarck has the perfect reply to the Tories'

Comedian left speechless at Andrew Marr's PM interview in 'best yet' room next door

Boris Johnson's interview on Andrew Marr left comedian Michael Spicer speechless in his latest 'the room next door' video. Photos: BBC / Twitter

UKIP's interim leader says she has not found a single member who is 'seriously racist'

UKIP's interim leader Patricia Mountain on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Lib Dem says he feels 'guilty' for letting Tory 'scrape in' up against Labour

Hugh Lanham and Chloe Smith alongside the election candidates in Norwich North in 2017. Photograph: Nick Butcher.

Mother of Manchester Arena bombing victim criticises politicisation of London Bridge attack

Figen Murray (centre) has called for the media and politicians to stop politicising the deaths of victims of terrorism after the London Bridge attack. Photo: PA

The Brexit Party is standing a candidate whose registered address is in Australia

Ed Punchard, who is standing for the Brexit Party in Tynemouth, is registered on the ballot paper as living in Australia. Picture: Twitter

Hilarious 'twelve days of Brexmas' anti-Brexit Christmas carol released by SNP hopeful

The twelve days of Brexmas, released by SNP candidate Peter Wishart, is being called

Jeremy Corbyn calls for Boris Johnson to honour agreement over Andrew Neil debate

Boris Johnson is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC.

Calls for tactical voting and electoral reform as study reveals 200 seats have not changed colour since WWII

Nearly 14 million voters are in seats that have not changed hands since the Second World War, a study has found. Photos: PA / Wikimedia

Huw Edwards welcomes Facebook decision to pull Tories' edited footage of BBC News

The edited footage of BBC News appeared in Tory Facebook adverts. Photograph: Tories/Facebook.

'Deeply concerning': Figures reveal Brexit threat as 11,000 EU academics leave UK

Just shy of 11,000 EU academics working in the UK have quit their position in the three years since Britain voted to leave the European Union, new figures have revealed. Picture: Archant

Business leaders throw their weight behind Lib Dem pro-EU policies

A view of the Liberal Democrat battlebus during the election campaign. Photograph: Hollie Adams/PA Wire.

How Europe's long and unhappy shared history still holds us

King Leopold II. Photograph: Wikimedia.

TOM BRAKE: Why Corbyn must come clean over Brexit stance

Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire.

We must do everything we can to stop politics ruining Christmas

Christmas carol concert on the quayside always goes down well each year at St Katharine's. Picture: Lucy Young

ANDREW ADONIS: How I learned to love hung parliaments

Speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons as they debate Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The wooden wonder that makes me worry even more for my country

Financial Park. Picture: Submitted

Vince Cable: Swinson's revoke Article 50 promise is a 'distraction'

Sir Vince Cable, seen here on Sky News, told BBC's Today programme that the Lib Dem revoke Article 50 promise is a 'distraction'. Photograph: Sky.

Stanley Johnson thinks public does not have 'the degree of literacy' to make Pinocchio comparison

Stanley Johson has said the British public does not necessarily have the 'degree of literacy' to know who Pinocchio is. Picture: BBC

Billionaire oil tycoon Ian Wood says he now backs Brexit

Oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood, answering questions in front of the Scottish Affairs Committee at the House of Commons. Photograph: PA.

The problem with the Lib Dems and Labour election campaigns

Jo Swinson and Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: PA.

'I'm leaving before the UK does': EC president lobs farewell joke at Brexiteers

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker, outgoing president of the European Commission. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Boris Johnson's nurses pledge shows £350 million for NHS won't exist

Boris Johnson (left) outlines a vision for Brexit watched by former Defence Secretary Dr Liam Fox. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

BBC refuses to have Boris Johnson on Andrew Marr show until he commits to Andrew Neil grilling

Boris Johnson is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC.

LBC host explains Boris Johnson's odd gesture during interview after online speculation

Boris Johnson makes the signal to Nick Ferrari after being challenged on social care. Photograph: LBC.

Boris Johnson can't name a single trade deal 'oven-ready' for post-Brexit Britain

Boris Johnson appears on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Questions over whether Dominic Cummings remains Boris Johnson's adviser

Dominic Cummings leaves 10 Downing Street, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday October 29, 2019. The UK is on course for a December general election after Jeremy Corbyn announced that Labour's conditions to back the move had been met. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

JOHN KAMPFNER: Is Nato tanking?

Leopard 2 main battle tanks of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, take part in the NATO Noble Jump military exercises during a live fire demonstration on June 12, 2019 in Zagan, Poland. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Impressionist lampoons Tory PR advising Boris Johnson and Michael Gove

Impressionist Josh Berry has skewered the CCHQ PR team with an impression of an over-entitled young media adviser. Pictures: Josh Berry

Channel 4 replaces PM with melting ice sculpture containing Tory logo during climate debate

Channel 4's climate change debate. Photograph: Channel 4.

Femi Oluwole reveals he nearly backed Brexit

Femi Oluwole of our Future Our Choice. Photograph: OFOC.

Most Read

Jacob Rees-Mogg runs away from voter who questions ‘shameful’ Grenfell comments

Jacob Rees-Mogg was videoed

YouGov polling expert has hopeful prediction for those who want to stop Tories

A polling mastermind has given a message of hope to those who want to stop the Conservatives. Photos: BBC

UKIP interim leader cannot name a seat her party is contesting in shambolic interview

UKIP's interim leader Pat Mountain is interviewed by Adam Boulton on All Out Politics. Photograph: Sky News.

‘Brexit ruined this country’ - Radio caller slams PM in five minute rant

A life-long Labour supporter who LBC Radio’s Iain Dale said is his “favourite caller of all time” has slammed the prime minister and Conservative party in an epic five minute rant on the radio station. Photo: LBC / PA

Comedian left speechless at Andrew Marr’s PM interview in ‘best yet’ room next door

Boris Johnson's interview on Andrew Marr left comedian Michael Spicer speechless in his latest 'the room next door' video. Photos: BBC / Twitter

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.