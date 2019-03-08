Video

Viewers surprised after Remain campaigner suggests Nigel Farage's views need more coverage

Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage speaks during a Brexit Party event. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

A complaint that Nigel Farage has appeared less on television since he denounced Boris Johnson's Brexit deal has been met with some surprise.

Alastair Campbell, appearing on the BBC's The Andrew Neil Show, noted that broadcasters appeared less keen on the Brexit Party leader now he is attacking the prime minister's Brexit deal rather than toeing a line shared by the Tories.

He explained: "One of the things that is getting next-to-know coverage at the moment, normally Nigel Farage gets too much coverage, I think he's getting next-to-no coverage for the fact he's saying some really interest things at the moment."

It led presenter Neil to scoff: "You're quite shameless, you now want more Nigel Farage to suit your purpose".

But Campbell explained: "I dont want more Nigel Farage, but I think it's genuinely interesting the take he has on the deal.

"Because people like me worry that Boris Johnson is going to throw the Labour MPs under the bus, and the One National Tories under the bus, and Farage is obviously worried he's going to throw the ERG under the bus.

"We still don't know what sort of economy we're heading towards."

He clarified on Twitter that the involvement of the Brexit Party "helps the parties campaigning for People's Vote and against Brexit. Makes another hung parliament even likelier."

He added: "Farage has always been clear better to stay than leave without leaving. In an ideal world he and the ERG may eventually decide a referendum may be the only way left for them to fight for 'proper Brexit'."

One viewer wrote: "Catching up on the @afneil show. Did I honestly just see Alastair Campbell say we need more Nigel Farage...?!?"

Matthew Robins said: "Campbell wanting more Farage really encapsulates what a peculiar muddle we're in over Brexit. That was never supposed to happen in this universe."

James Forsyth tweeted: "The world turned upside down, part 94: Alastair Campbell saying we aren't hearing enough from Nigel Farage in the Brexit debate".

Brexit Party supporter Chris England said: "My support for the Brexit Party is paused. Farage seems to be operating as a double agent. He's even been praised by Alastair Campbell. It's all very suspicious."

