Latest The New European

Alastair Campbell: Britain on a learning curve for noxious list

PUBLISHED: 12:24 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 12 March 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL on a book which has some troubling lessons for Brexit Britain.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

There have been plenty of low points on the Brexit journey, many of them provided by what is laughably referred to as our frank, free and fearless press.

The Daily Telegraph, which I vaguely remember as solidly Conservative but also solidly sober, which at least had the right to be called 'a newspaper', has provided plenty. Can one even describe as a newspaper an organ of propaganda which describes the breakfast choice of UK Brexit negotiator David Frost - eggs, sausages, that kind of thing - as 'patriotic'. I mean, do they even have sausages in Germany? Oh ja, lots of them, we even make jokes about Germans and their Wurst… as for eggs, I wonder if the hacks at the dumbed down Telegraph are aware of one of my favourite pieces of historical sporting trivia.

Q: Why, in tennis, do they use the word 'love' to describe nil, as in '15-love?'

A: It is because the figure zero is shaped like an egg, egg in French is l'oeuf, and when the poshoes were first getting going in the 'anyone for tennis?' birth of the sport, nil became 'l'oeuf' which morphed into love.

Memo to editors of the Telegraph, the Mail, the Sun, the Express, the Star (is it still going?) and to any unknown backbench Tory MP hoping to get a profile: Surely, when Wimbledon comes around in June, the time has come for a campaign to take back control of the language, smash 'l'oeuf' and have good old-fashioned, patriotic 'nil' coming out of the mouths of umpires.

What is there to love about a froggy egg? We need our own eggs, proper English eggs, so the French can stick their cheese-eating, surrender monkey 'oeufs' where le soleil ne brille pas.

Talking of French, and of David Frost, the Sun recently provided another low point, in a story about the format for the next phase of Brexit negotiations. Yes, that is Brexit as in 'Get Brexit Done', 'oven ready' and all that. It seems it was not 'oven ready' at all but very much on the rare side, saignant dare I say?

Sorry for these lapses into French, but I'm one of those unpatriotic people who thinks there is some merit in learning languages other than my mother tongue as a means of expanding horizons and opportunities. Silly me.

So the Sun was setting the scene for Frost's patriotic breakfast and the talks which followed. Briefed by a UK official, it reported 'the first big win' on the negotiations, namely, wait for it, that the talks would be conducted mainly in English. This, these days, is what amounts to a 'win'. Long gone the days when a win was going to mean trade deals signed, sealed and delivered and ready to boost the economy from the day we left. Cake and the eating of cake. No more. All lost. Le gateau n'existe pas. Il n'a jamais existé. A 'win' now is what you pocket when Michel Barnier walks into the room and says 'good morning', rather than 'bonjour'. This, and blue passports which are actually black, seems to be pretty much it.

There are two main reasons why it makes sense to converse in English. The first is that most of the UK delegation, in common alas with most of the UK population, could not hold a serious detailed negotiation in anything but their own language, (David Davis and Liam Fox failed even in that), whereas most of the EU side speak flawless English and plenty of other languages besides. Added to which English has become the de facto language of the diplomatic world.

Doubtless anyone who thinks that eggs and sausages on a plate can be defined as 'patriotic' in a uniquely British way imagines the status of the English language stems directly from us being such a great and powerful country. Like the guy I met last year who genuinely believed that we were called 'Great Britain' because the rest of the world had voted to choose one country that could have that preface. I wonder if he thought they did the same for Yarmouth?

In truth, for all that kings and queens and empire, Shakespeare and Dickens and so many other British cultural icons have made English the language that others feel they have to learn, these days its pull is as much about the US as the UK.

You may also want to watch:

It is a curious mix of arrogance and inferiority that leads someone to imagine it is a 'win' that complex matters should be discussed in a language pretty much everyone in the room can understand. The post-Brexit arrogance factor seems to rise in inverse proportion to the UK's power and standing in the world.

Our decline was brought home to me on the day presidents Putin, Erdogan and Macron, and German chancellor Angela Merkel, were seeking to resolve the crisis in Syria. It was not simply that we were absent from the debate. It was that nobody even seemed to notice, or care, that we were. It is hard to imagine, in the eras of Thatcher and Blair, the UK totally ignored on such a vital issue. Brexit is both symptom and cause of self-inflicted irrelevance.

I have just read a book, put together by the Institut Montaigne - oops, sorry, there I go again with my unpatriotic French bollocks - called Le Monde des Nouveaux Autoritaires (The World of the New Authoritarians).

On the front cover, as you can see, there are little cartoon portraits of authoritarian leaders at the time the book was written, split into three groups inside.

'Nationalist populists' - Donald Trump of the US, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, Jaroslaw Kaczynski of Poland (his dead brother Lech alongside him), Narendra Modi of India, Matteo Salvini of Italy.

'Neo-authoritarians' - Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, Viktor Orban of Hungary.

And then the real McCoys - Bashar Hafez al-Assad of Syria, Kim Jong-un of North Korea, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Zayed of the UAE.

Putin provides something of a thread through all of them, in that they either admire him - Vlad the Authoritarians' Authoritarian - or are close to him. Other common points - nationalism and xenophobia, and a rejection of international norms and institutions; a rejection of liberal values; centralising power; seeking to curb or control free media; undermining institutions of justice; undermining NGOs; setting the people against the elites (even while actually being the elite); a belief in the charismatic, strong man leader.

In the foreword, Michel Duclos, a special adviser at the Institut Montaigne, explains why, despite Boris Johnson undoubtedly ticking several of the boxes above, the British prime minister is 'un absent de marque'.

I am hoping that my translation skills do justice to Duclos' explanation of this notable absence.

'He launched a new form of populism into the market, namely 'snob populism', which consists of expressing the prejudices of the vulgar with a posh accent - this does not qualify him for inclusion, at this stage at least, in our gallery.

'Yet it is incontestable that Brexit is one of the elements of this 'air du temps' that we are trying to capture. The debate on the divorce between the EU and Great Britain has led in this country to an incredible devaluation of factual arguments and pragmatic reasoning - this devaluation is typical of the style of the new authoritarians, and to tell the truth it is unexpected in the Kingdom of Queen Elizabeth, more than in any other country. It was Michael Gove, one of the fathers of Brexit and an alumnus of Oxford like so many of this 'beau monde', who said: 'we no longer believe in experts'. What is happening across the Channel today confirms that charlatanism is to the populists what propaganda is to the authoritarians.

'There's more: Boris Johnson and his coterie show how populism corrupts, and even risks destroying institutions. Who would have thought that a prime minister of Her Majesty would one day suspend parliament for five weeks, challenge a decision of the Supreme Court, openly contemplate not applying a law adopted by the Houses of Parliament? This in the country that created parliamentary democracy?'

Who indeed? And is it not a further sign of our decline that our so-called leader cannot even make it into the top league of populists, nationalists and authoritarians?

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Ten reasons for optimism despite coronavirus anxiety

Colorized Tem. The Coronaviruses Owe Their Name To The The Crown Like Projections, Visible Under Microscope, That Encircle The Capsid. The Coronaviruses Are Responsible For Respiratory Ailments And Gastro Enteritis. The Virus Responsible For Sars Belongs To This Family. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

With allies standing down and dissent growing, is Nicola Sturgeon sinking?

Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

Alastair Campbell: Britain on a learning curve for noxious list

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Bonnie Greer: The US history that hitches us to Biden

The funeral service for Cynthia Dianne Wesley, one of the African-American girls killed in the racist bombing of a church in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1963. Picture: Getty Images

Next time we face a crisis Britain must be better prepared

Fans wear face masks during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Leicester City and Birmingham City at The King Power Stadium. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

POLL: Is it time to walk out on the Commonwealth?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 in London on March 9. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

A city under siege - Life in locked-down Italy

Turin's Piazza Vittorio before the latest lockdown was announced. Picture: Georgia Flynn

The fear that unmasks our society and its leaders

A woman wears a medical mask as a precaution against coronavirus in London. Picture: Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Business investment down 20% since Brexit referendum compared to OBR projections

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his Budget. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

How the Spanish flu is a reminder of mankind's vulnerability

The 39th Regiment, wearing masks to protect soldiers from the flu virus, marches through the streets of Seattle in December 1918 Photo: ©Atlas Archive / The Image Works.

Government finally admits next round of Brexit talks could be shelved over coronavirus

Michael Gove appears before a House of Commons select committee. Photograph: Parliament TV.

European parliament president self-isolating following Italian coronavirus orders

President of the European parliament, David Sassoli, speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Spare us the lectures on leadership, Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage in the parliament chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The Archers is now a symbol of our disunited kingdom

The long-running BBC Radio show The Archers has seen Will Self through major life events. Picture: The Archers

The aviation pioneer with the balloon sized ego

An oil painting made c 1840 by E W Cocks depicts Jean-Pierre Blanchard's balloon arriving at Calais Harbour in 1785. Photo by SSPL/Getty Images

From Bowie to Joy Division: Warsaw's place in music history

Brodka has made the transition from Polish Pop Idol winner to respected electro-pop artist. Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Redferns

STAGE REVIEW: Pass Over

Moses (Paapa Essiedu) and Kitch (Gershwyn Eustache Jr) in Pass Over at Kiln Theatre in London. Picture: Marc Brenner

Does any language actually make sense?

A model with the Buick Wildcat II concept car designed by Harley Earl, Detroit, Michigan, 1954. Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images

Behind the scenes of The Deer Hunter

American actor Robert de Niro on the set of The Deer Hunter, written and directed by Michael Cimino. Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Brexit has made town twinning a battleground - but it's always been political

Witney is twinned with Unterhaching, Germany and Le Touquet, France. Photograph: Y.m.oxon/Wikimedia.

Boris Johnson faces first Tory rebellion over Huawei decision

David Davis listens in the House of Commons, London. Photograph: PA.

Associate EU citizenship would keep United Kingdom together

Torn apart? Obituaries for the United Kingdom are already being written. Illustration: Chris Barker/The New European.

The Tories will blame coronavirus for all the ills of Brexit

A woman at Green Park station on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson squirms after being quizzed on new baby

Boris Johnson squirmed when probed about his family life on ITV's This Morning. Picture: ITV.

MPs to receive 3.1% pay rise from April

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

The extreme fans of French football

The ultras fans of Paris St-Germain unfurl banners and ignite flares during a Ligue 1 clash with Nice at Parc des Princes in 2017. Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Boris Johnson's baby news exposes double standards

Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson are expecting their first child together. Picture: Instagram

Why Brexit is leading to a boom in Danish weddings

Scenes of wedding venue Kronborg Castle on sunny summer day in Helsingor, Denmark. Picture: Getty Images

Why British tourists in Europe have never really changed

Piazza di San Marco in Venice painted by Friedrich Perlberg circa 1875. Photo by GraphicaArtis/Getty Images

The people Europe turned its back on

Refugees and migrants walk as they attempt to enter Greece from Turkey by crossing the Evros river on March 1. Photo by Osman Orsal/Getty Images

Why we should all be concerned about the return of David Davis

David Davis MP, British Conservative Party politician who served as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union from July 2016 to July 2018. Photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Images

No end in sight for ghost towns haunting Croatia

An empty street in the small town of Petrinja, some 60 kilometers southeast of Zagreb, where one out of eight people have left in the past decade. Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP / Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Why it's time to put our tribes to one side

David Lammy MP has written a book called Tribes. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Im / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

Farmageddon - How the countryside is being shafted by Brexit leaders

Tractors carrying out deep bed shaping followed by sowing the fields in early springs time at Burnham Overy in North Norfolk, East Anglia, England, UK. Photo by: Andrew Michael/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

How Donald Trump could be brought down by the coronavirus

President Donald Trump could be brought down by coronavirus, Bonnie Greer argues. Photo: Evan Vucci

Boris Johnson's baby steps into a growing crisis

Michael White looks at the Brexit talks, coronavirus outbreak and the government's repsonse.Picture: Archant

Will globalisation become the next victim of the coronavirus?

How will coronavirus affect globalisation? Illustration: Chris The Barker/The New European.

How a chapter in the past can help us tackle the coronavirus outbreak

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Labour facing 'one of the worst' local election results in recent history

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during a press conference in central London, whilst on the general election campaign trail. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Most Read

Nigel Farage says he now agrees with Jeremy Corbyn

Nigel Farage is selling these placards for £35. Photograph: Brexit Party.

WILL SELF: The Archers is now a symbol of our disunited kingdom

The long-running BBC Radio show The Archers has seen Will Self through major life events. Picture: The Archers

Boris Johnson warned he may need to extend Brexit transition period

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Tim Clarke/Daily Express/PA Wire.

News boss who branded Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ stepping down

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Tory MP complains ‘taking back control’ has led to handing power to Dominic Cummings

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, listens during a press conference at Downing Street, London. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.