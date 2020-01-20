Video

Remainer takes apart the Brexit celebrations in just 90 seconds

Remaniacs podcast host Alex Andreou. Photograph: talkRADIO. Archant

Remaniacs podcast host Alex Andreou has perfectly taken apart the Brexiteers' celebrations in just 90 seconds - pointing out how it will not be a great moment of healing.

Appearing on talkRADIO, Andreou likened the celebrations to footballers "doing a big slide in front of the opposition fans".

He said: "I don't wish to deny anyone their celebration and I think if people want to celebrate they should.

"If they want to ring Big Ben they should.

"But what they can't do is pretend it is a great moment of national unity.

"That I can't allow, I can't allow them to ride on this idea that by ringing Big Ben in the centre of a city that voted 60-40 to Remain in which there are 1.1 million people like me, EU 27 migrants, for whom that bell is the death knell of our automatic rights.

"So one in 10 people walking by that bell ringing, it will mean that their automatic citizenship rights are ending at that moment.

"So what I can't allow them to do, is to both organise a celebration and to pretend it is a great moment of national healing.

"It is not, it is a doing a big slide in front of the opposition fans to use a football analogy."

He continued: "So to come to the most Remain-y place in the UK full of EU 27 migrants for who this is significant and catastrophic and pretend we are all together having a good celebration as if it is New Year's Eve, it is not true.

"Most people in this city will be deeply unhappy about what is going on."

While Brexiteers fumed about the analysis, Remainers watching the video praised Andreou's view on what will happen on January 31st.

Dirk Singer tweeted: "Spot on by @sturdyAlex. Have your Brexit party in two weeks, but please spare us the guff about coming together or 'healing'."

"Massive mistake, @BorisJohnson and you know it," wrote June Wayland. "Or is it a mistake or an intention to divide the population even further, if that was possible? Why do you do this intentionally?"

Stephen Ball said: "Brexiters have got to be the sorest winners in history. It's almost as if many of them are eternally angry… I wonder who they will blame for their problems next (well I don't, we all know Remain supporters & the EU will be blamed for years to come)".