Unrest simmers in Algeria

PUBLISHED: 12:16 02 September 2019

Algerians protesters carry placards and shout slogans during a demonstration for the departure of the Algerian regime in Algiers, Algeria, 14 June 2019.According to media reports, former Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal has jailed in an anti-corruption crackdown - the second former head of government in two days to be sent to prison while his case is investigated with Algeria's Supreme Court. Photo: Billal Bensalem/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Algerians protesters carry placards and shout slogans during a demonstration for the departure of the Algerian regime in Algiers, Algeria, 14 June 2019.According to media reports, former Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal has jailed in an anti-corruption crackdown - the second former head of government in two days to be sent to prison while his case is investigated with Algeria's Supreme Court. Photo: Billal Bensalem/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Billal Bensalem/NurPhoto

As unrest in the African giant simmers, Paul Knott explains what is behind the protests and the bloody history the country has yet to leave behind.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Algeria has always been different. It largely avoided the Arab Spring uprisings that swept the Middle East in 2010-12. But the struggle its people are now waging against their oppressive government is one of the most significant events in the world today.

The ongoing peaceful mass protests began, appropriately enough, in the spring, when the autocratic government in Algiers nominated long-standing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika for another term in power.

The 82-year-old Bouteflika had clearly been seriously ill for several years, being immobile, unable to speak and rarely seen in public. He was widely believed to be a puppet for the ruling clique known in Algeria as 'le pouvoir' ('the power').

Many Algerians saw le pouvoir's attempt to use the incapacitated Bouteflika as cover for their continued grip on the country and its wealth as an intolerable insult to their dignity.

Millions of people poured onto the streets to protest. After several weeks, their efforts forced Bouteflika's resignation at the beginning of April.

This success was unique in the recent history of the region, in that a president was deposed without being forced into exile, as in Tunisia, jailed, as in Egypt or killed, as in Libya.

Nor, thankfully, has there yet been a Syrian-style violent backlash by the authorities. Instead, the situation remains delicately poised.

After Bouteflika's fall, another old regime figure, General Ahmed Gaid Saleh, took over the de facto leadership of Algeria, where the army has long been a significant part of le pouvoir. Saleh has made several aggressive speeches against the protestors and their quest for civilian rule. But he alternates these outbursts with attempts to appease the public.

Assorted members of the old business and political elite have been imprisoned and Saleh has twice proposed a form of elections.

These steps have been rejected by large swathes of the population, who see them as cosmetic manoeuvres by the establishment, particularly the military, designed to ensure their continued hold on power.

Some regime opponents point out that the term of Saleh's placeman as interim president, Abdelkader Bensalah, expired in July and that the government no longer has any constitutional authority to do anything anyway.

Mass protest marches are continuing to take place twice a week. Numerous citizens groups have sprung up, although the freedom and democracy movement has yet to produce any obvious leaders.

The people's demands, however, are clear. They want a fully democratic civilian government, stripped of any involvement by the military and officials associated with the old regime.

Popular chants at the protests include "No to a military state" and, even more provocatively to the authorities, "Remember, we got rid of Bouteflika" and "It's us or you, and we are not going to stop".

While there have been some arrests, no protestors have died directly at the hands of the regime. In a state noted for its brutal ruthlessness, it seems remarkable that such marches are being permitted to take place through streets lined with non-intervening security forces.

The reasons for this uneasy calm are various. Some observers suggest one straightforward explanation is that the regime cannot rely on its rank-and-file soldiers to use force against the people of whom they feel a part.

Another explanation is that, despite having all the weaponry, those in power know their arms cannot cow so many people and fear the personal consequences of the vengeance that could result should they attack the protestors.

Other more complex reasons for the uprising's peacefulness so far can, conversely, be found in Algeria's violent modern history.

The previous attempt at instituting greater democracy in 1991 resulted in disaster. An election win by the Islamic Salvation Front (FIS) prompted a military coup against the reformist president Chadli Bendjedid and the annulment of the elections. The vicious civil conflict that followed between the Islamists and the armed forces cost more than 100,000 lives.

Known as the 'dirty war', it raged on until 2001 and was infamous for its appalling massacres of civilians. These abuses were mostly conducted by the extremist bands that split off from the FIS, such as the Armed Islamic Group (GIA). But the military were also implicated in some shameful incidents.

You may also want to watch:

Perhaps the only saving grace of this awful period is the extent to which it has discredited the hardcore Islamists in the eyes of many Algerians.

Algeria's bloody 1954-62 war of independence from France remains a pivotal part of the nation's consciousness too. The struggle was a seminal event in the history of decolonisation.

Algeria was first occupied by France in 1830. Unusually, the French considered it an integral part of their nation, rather than a colony.

In addition to the usual small administrative elite from the metropolitan power, more than a million ordinary Europeans had settled in Algeria by the 1950s.

Many were at least third generation residents there. They lived in uneasy coexistence with nine million indigenous Arabs and Berbers.

Despite France's protestations that Algeria was not a colony, the status and rights accorded to the Arabs and Berbers were far inferior to those enjoyed by the Europeans.

A campaign for equality quickly evolved into one for outright independence. Increasing French oppression, including mass imprisonment, torture and murder, was matched by ever more militant Arab and Berber resistance.

Moderate pro-equality and independence groups were usurped, sometimes violently, by the National Liberation Front (FLN).

The downward spiral of violence included acts of terrorism by the FLN against the European population and by French hardliners against Muslims, as both sides fought bitterly for control of what they saw as their home and territory.

Finally, president de Gaulle concluded that the toxic nature of the conflict was damaging France itself and agreed to Algerian independence in 1962.

The memories of these national traumas and fears of sparking bloodshed again partly explain why Algerians were reluctant to engage in the original wave of Arab Spring protests - until the attempt by le pouvoir to extend Bouteflika's mandate finally snapped the strained relationship between the regime and the people.

In some respects, the claim to be the true inheritors of the independence struggle is central to the current contest.

Except - arguably - for the period of direct military rule during the civil war, the FLN has, in one form or another, governed Algeria ever since the French departed.

Its ageing remnants and their successors are still prominent in the regime and the armed forces.

Despite the FLN's descent into autocracy and corruption, its role in the liberation struggle as the representative of the Algerian people remains the thread that supports its claim to legitimacy.

But this claim is now contested by the mass of people in whose name the independence struggle was fought and whose predecessor generations bore the bulk of the fighting's consequences.

The outcome is not only of crucial importance to Algeria. The country became a beacon for many other peoples during the decolonisation era.

Equally, a successful transition there now could give renewed impetus to freedom-seekers across a North Africa and the Middle East region that has largely sunk back into suffocating autocracy.

Oil and gas-rich Algeria is Africa's largest country. It is the gateway to the vast Sahara region and located a short distance across the Mediterranean from Europe.

This geopolitical prominence makes Algeria vital to those two continents too. Both would benefit hugely from having a democratic, stable and prosperous Algeria on their doorsteps. Whether that comes to pass remains in the balance.

The shadowy figures of le pouvoir have always fought ruthlessly to preserve their power and privileges. While refraining from risking full-scale repression, they are increasingly adopting lower-level forms of harassment such as temporary detentions and blocking access to opposition meeting places.

Even so, the sense is that the slight advantage lies with the people and protestors. They will probably need to coalesce around a clear group of leaders to succeed. But they have clearly overcome their history-induced fears and appear determined to continue demonstrating until their demands are met.

If they do indeed maintain their massive numbers and brave persistence, then it is hard to see what viable tools the regime has available with which to resist them.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Unrest simmers in Algeria

Algerians protesters carry placards and shout slogans during a demonstration for the departure of the Algerian regime in Algiers, Algeria, 14 June 2019.According to media reports, former Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal has jailed in an anti-corruption crackdown - the second former head of government in two days to be sent to prison while his case is investigated with Algeria's Supreme Court. Photo: Billal Bensalem/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Doctor asks Brexiteer what level of mortality rate he is willing to accept to deliver Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC Radio. Image: LBC/Global.

MARY HONEYBALL: It's the ERG, not Corbyn, following in the footsteps of the Communist Party

Conservative MP Mark Francois surrounded by anti-Brexit campaigners. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Anti-Brexit campaign group barred from Tory party conference

The Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Central Convention Complex in Manchester, 2017. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

CHARLIE CONNELLY: Enid Blyton was always controversial

May 1949: English author and writer of books for children Enid Mary Blyton (1897-1968) at her home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, with her daughters Gillian (left) and Imogen. (Photo by George Konig/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

STAGE REVIEW: Storm in a Twitter cup - The Doctor at London's Almeida Theatre

Stage performance of the Doctor. Photograph: Manuel Harlan.

Michael Gove says he was 'misrepresented' over his previous opposition to prorogation

Michael Gove has said he was talking about something different when he previously opposed prorogation. Picture: Ken Mears

JAMES BALL: The general election fight is already taking place - and it's happening online

The Conservative Party has been targetting Remain MPs in its latest Facebook adverts. Photo: Facebook

WILL SELF: Notting Hill Carnival has been diminished by corporate interests

Samba performers in colourful costumes dance to the rhythms of the mobile sound systems along the streets of West London during the grand finale (Monday Parade) of the Notting Hill Carnival on 26 August, 2019 in London, England. Up to two million visitors are expected to take part in this year's Notting Hill Carnival, Europe's largest street party and a celebration of Caribbean traditions and the capital's cultural diversity. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Focus on student suicide means the media is missing the real story about our young

A suicide prevention campaign is launched at London Waterloo station. Photo: Matt Alexander/PA

The Europe that Britain built

UK European Communities Membership Referendum, 1975, also known as the Common Market referendum, was held on 5th June 1975, to gauge support for the country's continued membership of the European Economic Community, picture shows, Pro Europe Campaigners on float, part of South Glamorgan campaign to Keep Britain in Europe, drive through Cardiff this morning, Saturday 31st May 1975. (Photo by Edwards/Western Mail Archive/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Is John Bercow Remain's last hope?

Is speaker John Bercow Remain's last hope? Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

POLL: The New European poll of the week on protest, prorogation and PR blunders

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Brexit minister competes with predecessors for most clueless statement about Brexit

Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay leaves after a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

In defence of the Eurotunnel...

Archived photograph of people waiting at London St Pancras train station because of train disruption. Photograph: Philip Toscano/PA.

'There probably is time' to block no-deal Brexit despite prorogation, says Tory rebel

Oliver Letwin. Picture: Nigel Sutton.

'Hundreds of thousands' expected at #stopthecoup protests across the UK

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

No-deal Brexit likely to delay flu vaccine just as 'particularly virulent' strain threatens UK

Doctors have warned that a no-deal Brexit could affect the supply of flu vaccines. Picture: Arthur Tilley/Getty Images/Creatas RF

MARY HONEYBALL: Ireland and the EU deserve better from the UK

Mary Honeyball says Ireland and the EU deserve more. Photo: PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images

BONNIE GREER: Tennessee waltzes as the Trump tide sweeps through

US President Donald Trump arrives for a

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Why I'm trying to avoid the news

U.S. president Donald Trump and Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

The man behind the anti-prorogation petition speaks out about why he took action

The petition against the prorogation of parliament. Photograph: Parliament.

Judge denies campaigners interim interdict to stop Boris Johnson - but brings forward main hearing

'Boris Johnson' digs a grave at the foot of a tombstone during a protest organised outside Downing Street in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: Sarah Vine finds Daily Mail column unrewarding

Sarah Vine, Michael Gove, Boris Johnson and David Cameron. Photographs: PA.

Petition hits 1.5 million signatures as it becomes one of the biggest on government website

The petition against the prorogation of parliament. Photograph: Parliament.

Chlorinated chicken deal is finger-lickin' sickening

Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Andrew Neil to get new primetime political programme ahead of Brexit deadline

Andrew Neil is set to have a new primetime politics show. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA

The Tories' hypocrisy over the prorogation of parliament exposed

Amber Rudd, Sajid Javid, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove. Photograph: PA/TNE.

Led By Donkeys stunt plays Michael Gove's own words on prorogation back to his constituents

Led By Donkeys are back and they're targeting Michael Gove's constituency with his own words on prorogation. Picture: Led By Donkeys

Constitutional academics declare Boris Johnson's prorogation an 'abuse of executive power'

Boris Johnson's prorogation has been deemed an

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson suspending parliament should come as no surprise

Michael White says Boris Johnson's move to prorogue parliament should come as no surprise. Picture: Martin Rowson

ANDREW ADONIS: Remain alliance has arrived just in time

Andrew Adonis says a Remain alliance has arrived just in time. Photo: Arcaid/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Femi Oluwole: 'There's no price I wouldn't pay' to stop Brexit

Femi Oluwole of our Future Our Choice. Photograph: OFOC

John Humphrys: The has-been of the radio world

John Humphrys on Radio 4's Today programme. Photograph: BBC.

One million sign petition against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament

A petition calling on the government not to prorogue parliament has smashed its target to be considered for a debate. Picture: HM Government

IN PICTURES: Protesters turn out to 'defend democracy' in emergency protests

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA Wire.

Reports: Scottish Tory Ruth Davidson expected to quit as leader

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Only half of Leavers say it's acceptable to prorogue parliament, finds poll

MPs in the House of Commons for the result of the Meaningful Vote. Photograph: Mark Duffy/House of Commons.

Donald Trump and Boris Johnson in Twitter love-in amid prorogation uproar

Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Sinn Féin will not review absentionist policy despite Boris Johnson's Brexit plans

Conor Murphy MLA, Sinn Fein leader at Stormont Michelle O'Neill, Elisha McCallion MP and Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA.

Most Read

Jacob Rees-Mogg admits a People’s Vote would ‘overturn the Brexit decision’

Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC.

Doctor asks Brexiteer what level of mortality rate he is willing to accept to deliver Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC Radio. Image: LBC/Global.

Tony Blair warns Labour against ‘elephant trap’ of a general election

Former prime minister Tony Blair. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor.

Brexiteer MP corrected by fellow Tory for tweet blaming EU for ‘austerity budget’

Prime Minister Theresa May talks with Conservative MP John Redwood. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA.

Is this the real reason why Farage and Rees-Mogg want a speedy Brexit?

Cheers! Nigel Farage and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy