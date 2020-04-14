All of the Tory MPs who voted against a pay rise for nurses in 2017
PUBLISHED: 15:46 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 14 April 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
After Boris Johnson praised NHS medics for helping to ‘save his life’ during the coronavirus, a list of MPs that voted against a pay rise for nurses in 2017 circulated, with the prime minister one of those to vote against.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.
Some Conservative MPs cheered as the governing party defeated a Labour amendment in June 2017 which called for a public sector pay cap of 1% to be lifted for nurses in the NHS.
The calls came after a public sector pay was frozen for two years in 2010, and then rises were capped for the years that followed, despite politicians continuing to see their salaries rise throughout a decade of austerity.
323 MPs voted down the proposals - consisting of 313 Tory MPs and ten DUP politicians - while 309 MPs voted in support of the proposals from Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP, Plaid Cymru, the Greens and independents.
Clips of the response have circulated again online after NHS campaigners pointed out that Johnson was one of the MPs to vote against the pay rise for nurses, as well as now prominent health ministers.
While the MPs voted against the proposals, the cap was eventually lifted months later in September 2017.
But the list of MPs voting against a pay rise for nurses is being tweeted by many again, with further calls for the Tories to go further to reward them after the coronavirus pandemic.
“Maybe ‘all MPs who voted AGAINST giving nurses a pay rise in 2017’ that are still MPs and/or in government could vote FOR giving nurses a pay rise in 2020 when parliament returns next week,” said campaigner Gina Miller.
Conservatives
Nigel Adams
Bim Afolami
Adam Afriyie
Peter Aldous
Lucy Allan
Heidi Allen
Stuart Andrew
Edward Argar
Victoria Atkins
Richard Bacon
Kemi Badenoch
Steven Baker
Harriett Baldwin
Steve Barclay
John Baron
Guto Bebb
Henry Bellingham
Richard Benyon
Sir Paul Beresford
Jake Berry
Bob Blackman
Crispin Blunt
Nick Boles
Peter Bone
Peter Bottomley
Andrew Bowie
Ben Bradley
Karen Bradley
Graham Brady
Jack Brereton
Andrew Bridgen
Steve Brine
James Brokenshire
Fiona Bruce
Robert Buckland
Alex Burghart
Conor Burns
Alistair Burt
Alun Cairns
James Cartlidge
Bill Cash
Maria Caulfield
Alex Chalk
Rehman Chishti
Christopher Chope
Jo Churchill
Greg Clark
Colin Clark
Kenneth Clarke
Simon Clarke
James Cleverly
Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
Thérèse Coffey
Damian Collins
Alberto Costa
Robert Courts
Geoffrey Cox
Stephen Crabb
Tracey Crouch
Chris Davies
David Davies
Glyn Davies
Mims Davies
Philip Davies
David Davis
Caroline Dinenage
Jonathan Djanogly
Leo Docherty
Julia Dockerill
Michelle Donelan
Nadine Dorries
Steve Double
Oliver Dowden
Jackie Doyle-Price
Richard Drax
James Duddridge
David Duguid
Alan Duncan
Iain Duncan Smith
Philip Dunne
Michael Ellis
Tobias Ellwood
Charlie Elphicke
George Eustice
Nigel Evans
David Evennett
Michael Fabricant
Michael Fallon
Suella Fernandes
Mark Field
Vicky Ford
Kevin Foster
Liam Fox
Mark Francois
Lucy Frazer
George Freeman
Mike Freer
Marcus Fysh
Sir Roger Gale
Mark Garnier
David Gauke
Nusrat Ghani
Nick Gibb
Cheryl Gillan
John Glen
Zac Goldsmith
Robert Goodwill
Michael Gove
Luke Graham
Richard Graham
Helen Grant
Bill Grant
James Gray
Chris Grayling
Chris Green
Damian Green
Justine Greening
Dominic Grieve
Sam Gyimah
Kirstene Hair
Robert Halfon
Luke Hall
Philip Hammond
Stephen Hammond
Matt Hancock
Greg Hands
Mark Harper
Richard Harrington
Rebecca Harris
Trudy Harrison
Simon Hart
John Hayes
Oliver Heald
James Heappey
Chris Heaton-Harris
Peter Heaton-Jones
Gordon Henderson
Nick Herbert
Damian Hinds
Simon Hoare
George Hollingbery
Kevin Hollinrake
Philip Hollobone
Adam Holloway
John Howell
Nigel Huddleston
Eddie Hughes
Jeremy Hunt
Nick Hurd
Alister Jack
Margot James
Sajid Javid
Ranil Jayawardena
Bernard Jenkin
Andrea Jenkyns
Robert Jenrick
Boris Johnson
Dr Caroline Johnson
Gareth Johnson
Jo Johnson
Andrew Jones
Marcus Jones
David Jones
Daniel Kawczynski
Gillian Keegan
Seema Kennedy
Stephen Kerr
Sir Greg Knight
Julian Knight
Kwasi Kwarteng
John Lamont
Mark Lancaster
Pauline Latham
Andrea Leadsom
Phillip Lee
Jeremy Lefroy
Edward Leigh
Oliver Letwin
Andrew Lewer
Brandon Lewis
Julian Lewis
Ian Liddell-Grainger
David Lidington
Jack Lopresti
Jonathan Lord
Tim Loughton
Craig Mackinlay
Rachel Maclean
Anne Main
Alan Mak
Kit Malthouse
Scott Mann
Paul Masterson
Theresa May
Paul Maynard
Patrick McLoughlin
Stephen McPartland
Esther McVey
Mark Menzies
Johnny Mercer
Huw Merriman
Stephen Metcalfe
Maria Miller
Amanda Milling
Nigel Mills
Anne Milton
Andrew Mitchell
Damien Moore
Penny Mordaunt
Nicky Morgan
Anne Marie Morris
David Morris
James Morris
Wendy Morton
David Mundell
Sheryll Murray
Andrew Murrison
Bob Neill
Sarah Newton
Caroline Nokes
Jesse Norman
Neil O’Brien
Matthew Offord
Guy Opperman
Neil Parish
Priti Patel
Owen Paterson
Mark Pawsey
Mike Penning
John Penrose
Andrew Percy
Claire Perry
Chris Philp
Christopher Pincher
Daniel Poulter
Rebecca Pow
Victoria Prentis
Mark Prisk
Mark Pritchard
Tom Pursglove
Jeremy Quin
Will Quince
Dominic Raab
John Redwood
Jacob Rees-Mogg
Laurence Robertson
Mary Robinson
Andrew Rosindell
Douglas Ross
Lee Rowley
Amber Rudd
David Rutley
Antionette Sandbach
Paul Scully
Bob Seely
Andrew Selous
Grant Shapps
Alok Sharma
Alec Shelbrooke
Keith Simpson
Chris Skidmore
Chloe Smith
Henry Smith
Julian Smith
Royston Smith
Sir Nicholas Soames
Anna Soubry
Caroline Spelman
Mark Spencer
Andrew Stephenson
John Stevenson
Bob Stewart
Iain Stewart
Rory Stewart
Gary Streeter
Mel Stride
Graham Stuart
Julian Sturdy
Rishi Sunak
Desmond Swayne
Hugo Swire
Robert Syms
Derek Thomas
Ross Thomson
Maggie Throup
Kelly Tolhurst
Justin Tomlinson
Michael Tomlinson
Craig Tracey
David Tredinnick
Anne-Marie Trevelyan
Elizabeth Truss
Thomas Tugendhat
Ed Vaizey
Shailesh Vara
Martin Vickers
Theresa Villiers
Charles Walker
Robin Walker
Ben Wallace
David Warburton
Matt Warman
Giles Watling
Helen Whately
Craig Whittaker
John Whittingdale
Bill Wiggin
Gavin Williamson
Sarah Wollaston
Mike Wood
William Wragg
Jeremy Wright
Nadhim Zahawi
DUP
Gregory Campbell
Nigel Dodds
Jeffrey Donaldson
Paul Girvan
Ian Paisley
Emma Little Pengelly
Gavin Robinson
Jim Shannon
David Simpson
Sammy Wilson
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter