All the best reactions to Boris Johnson hiding from questions in a fridge

Boris Johnson ducking into a milk storage unit has been gleefully mocked on social media. Picture: ITV ITV

Nobody woke up this morning expecting to tweet about the prime minister leaping into a milk fridge, but thanks to Boris Johnson's cowardice around journalists we now have the hashtag #fridgegate with less than 24 hours before the nation goes to the polls.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

A senior Tory source tells me that, outside the liberal metropolitan bubble, the people of Britain hide in fridges all the time — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) December 11, 2019

Boris Johnson had been hoping for some positive press from his latest stunt, assisting on a milk round - but that all unravelled when his aide swore at the Good Morning Britain team on live television and the PM ducked into a nearby milk refrigerator in efforts to get away.

WATCH: PM's press secretary swears at breakfast TV reporter as Johnson 'hides' in fridge

Twitter did what it does best and roundly mocked the prime minister.

CityMetric editor Jonn Elledge kicked things off by saying: "A senior Tory source tells me that, outside the liberal metropolitan bubble, the people of Britain hide in fridges all the time."

Jeremy Corbyn, campaigning in Middlesbrough, had his say - pointing out that he wasn't participating in staged photo-ops, nor hiding in fridges - and even did a passable impression of Johnson.

Nice to see the PM meeting the people at last. #walkabout #fridgegate pic.twitter.com/LKt2bgPwxc — Mike Bealing (@GenericLogoCo) December 11, 2019

WATCH: 'I've not come here to hide in a fridge' - Jeremy Corbyn mocks Boris Johnson at rally

Broadcaster Peter Garbacz re-edited the whole scene in comic high speed and put Benny Hill music to it, saying: "Boris Johnson looking every inch the statesman this morning. If Benny Hill was a statesman."

Numerous deeply meta gifs and photoshops were offered up, including a spoof-of-a-rip-off-of-a-spoof based around Johnson holding up a sign in the doorstep scene in Love, Actually - which now says: "can I hide in your fridge?"

MORE: Hugh Grant has the perfect put-down for the Tories' 'Love, Actually' spoof

WATCH: New 'Love Actually' parody mocks Boris Johnson as Donald Trump knocks on door

There were numerous completely justified takes based on the "Brave Sir Robin" song from the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

'I've not come here to deliver milk or to hide in a fridge': Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticises Boris Johnson and his government during an address in Middlesbrough ahead of #GE2019. pic.twitter.com/q9BS3Noj4c — Channel 5 News (@5_News) December 11, 2019

Omnipresent freelance journalist Otto English perhaps won the day by quote-tweeting the prime minister saying: "This tweet works much better if you imagine it being shouted from inside a fridge."

While Twitter user Elinor Elliott made a valuable serious point: "Pay very close attention to the contempt for accountability shown here. If this is how they behave with a camera crew present, can you imagine their real views?"

Election's tomorrow, folks. You know what to do.

Boris Johnson looking every inch the statesman this morning.



If Benny Hill was a statesman.#election2020 #fridgegate pic.twitter.com/KOV40x4GZh — Peter Garbacz (@PeterGarbacz) December 11, 2019

Sir Boris ran away.

Bravely ran away away.

When asked to go on GMB

His bouncer swore on live TV.

Brave Sir Boris turned about,

Gallantly chickened out.

"I'm Brave!" He screamed "I'll get Brexit Done!"

Then hid in a fridge 'til the press had gone.

Bravest of the brave, Sir Boris! — John Bull (@garius) December 11, 2019

Brave Sir Boris pic.twitter.com/Mgl5icyOrX — Paul Waters (@StilloSparkling) December 6, 2019

Brave, brave Sir Boris pic.twitter.com/i482j55Qay — The Security Co-op (@SecActive) December 11, 2019

Boris Johnson and his election campaign summed up in 1 gif...



'Brave brave Sir Boris'#fridgegate pic.twitter.com/L0jUldaQ3Q — Chanandler Bong (@gould92) December 11, 2019

I'm bringin' Tories back (yeah)

Them other parties don't know how to act (yeah)

I'll sell the NHS behind your back (yeah)

Where can I hide to protect from attack (yeah)

TAKE IT TO THE FRIDGE#CowardJohnson #fridgegate @BorisJohnson #VoteLabour #votecorbyn pic.twitter.com/L4SPZvpXWa — RED FLAG- Vote Labour December 12th (@JamieSmith_YT) December 11, 2019

In the news: Oven-ready chicken found in fridge. #fridgegate — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) December 11, 2019

Live footage of Boris Johnson travelling to his next stop on the final day of campaigning #GE2019#Fridgegate pic.twitter.com/rILDqnQj2x — M.T Chair Esq (@MTChairPolitics) December 11, 2019

This tweet works much better if you imagine it being shouted from inside a fridge #fridgegate https://t.co/dwhd2QVZj7 — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 11, 2019

People are laughing about #fridgegate and Robert Oxley (ex Taxpayer's Alliance) telling a journalist to "fuck off".



Pay very close attention to the contempt for accountability shown here. If this is how they behave with a camera crew present, can you imagine their real views? — Elinor Elliot (@ElliotElinor) December 11, 2019