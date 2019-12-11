All the best reactions to Boris Johnson hiding from questions in a fridge
PUBLISHED: 15:19 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 11 December 2019
ITV
Nobody woke up this morning expecting to tweet about the prime minister leaping into a milk fridge, but thanks to Boris Johnson's cowardice around journalists we now have the hashtag #fridgegate with less than 24 hours before the nation goes to the polls.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Boris Johnson had been hoping for some positive press from his latest stunt, assisting on a milk round - but that all unravelled when his aide swore at the Good Morning Britain team on live television and the PM ducked into a nearby milk refrigerator in efforts to get away.
WATCH: PM's press secretary swears at breakfast TV reporter as Johnson 'hides' in fridge
Twitter did what it does best and roundly mocked the prime minister.
CityMetric editor Jonn Elledge kicked things off by saying: "A senior Tory source tells me that, outside the liberal metropolitan bubble, the people of Britain hide in fridges all the time."
Jeremy Corbyn, campaigning in Middlesbrough, had his say - pointing out that he wasn't participating in staged photo-ops, nor hiding in fridges - and even did a passable impression of Johnson.
WATCH: 'I've not come here to hide in a fridge' - Jeremy Corbyn mocks Boris Johnson at rally
Broadcaster Peter Garbacz re-edited the whole scene in comic high speed and put Benny Hill music to it, saying: "Boris Johnson looking every inch the statesman this morning. If Benny Hill was a statesman."
Numerous deeply meta gifs and photoshops were offered up, including a spoof-of-a-rip-off-of-a-spoof based around Johnson holding up a sign in the doorstep scene in Love, Actually - which now says: "can I hide in your fridge?"
MORE: Hugh Grant has the perfect put-down for the Tories' 'Love, Actually' spoof
WATCH: New 'Love Actually' parody mocks Boris Johnson as Donald Trump knocks on door
There were numerous completely justified takes based on the "Brave Sir Robin" song from the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
Omnipresent freelance journalist Otto English perhaps won the day by quote-tweeting the prime minister saying: "This tweet works much better if you imagine it being shouted from inside a fridge."
While Twitter user Elinor Elliott made a valuable serious point: "Pay very close attention to the contempt for accountability shown here. If this is how they behave with a camera crew present, can you imagine their real views?"
Election's tomorrow, folks. You know what to do.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter