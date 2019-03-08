All you need to know about the March for Change protest in London

Protesters campaigning against Brexit in London. (Photo by Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) 2017 Anadolu Agency

Anti-Brexit campaigners are taking to the streets of central London this weekend with a simple message - 'no to Boris, yes to Europe'.

The March for Change has been organised by grassroots groups fighting against Brexit. The organisers say they want to send a clear message to the new prime minister, country and world that the people want Brexit to be stopped.

It will take place days before the new prime minister - likely to be Boris Johnson - is sworn in.

Organisers say their message will be "proudly pro-European, coming at a time of national emergency, when a new hard-Brexit prime minister will be imposed on the nation by a tiny selectorate (0.2% of the population) of unrepresentative Conservative members."

Supporters of the march include Best for Britain, Scientists for EU, the NHS for a People's Vote, InFacts, Women for a People's Vote, Britain for Europe, Grassroots for Europe, Remainer Now and Bremain in Spain.

It also has the backing of anti-Brexit political parties including the Greens, Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru, SNP, Independent Group for Change and the Women's Equality Party.

When is the march?

The march takes place at 12pm on Saturday 20th July 2019.

Where is the march?

Campaigners will meet at Park Lane besides the Hilton Hotel at midday. The crowds will then march to Parliament Square where there will be a number of speakers lined-up.

Grassroots groups and ordinary citizens are organising coaches to the march from all over the UK. Further details can be found on the March for Change website.

London Charing Cross, Paddington, Marylebone and London Victoria railway stations are within walking distance of the march. Please check with your local train operator for possible engineering works over the weekend.

The nearest tube station to the march is Green Park and it is fully accessible.

Who is speaking at the event?

Sandi Toksvig, Billy Bragg, Caroline Criado-Perez, Ayesha Hazarika and Gavin Esler will all speak, with more names still to be announced.

Can I take a banner?

Signs and banners are encouraged - for those less creative keep an eye out for a pull-out poster in the latest edition of The New European.

We are also looking for your photographs of you on the march with your placards - send them to us on Twitter by including @theneweuropean in your post. Alternatively email your photographs to theneweuropean@archant.co.uk.