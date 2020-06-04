Breaking

Boris Johnson and ministers may have to self-isolate after 45 minute meeting with Alok Sharma

Chancellor Rishi Sunak with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA Wire. PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson and ministers may have to isolate after Alok Sharma became unwell in the House of Commons shortly after meeting the prime minister for 45 minutes.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said the PM and chancellor Rishi Sunak held a 45-minute socially distanced meeting on the economy with Sharma on Tuesday.

The spokesman said Johnson would follow medical advice if spoken to by contact tracers who would begin their work if Sharma’s test for Covid-19 comes back positive.

The spokesman said: “He does not yet have his test results. Should the secretary of state receive a positive test then he will work with the test and trace service to share information about his recent interactions.

“He did attend a meeting in No 10, which took place before Cabinet. That was a discussion on the economy and in terms of who was present, it was the prime minister, the chancellor and the business secretary.”

He stressed the meeting took place with two-metre distancing in place and pointed towards the government guidelines on how the tracers operate, which include asking individuals whether they had been to a workplace recently.

The spokesman confirmed that even those who have had Covid-19 must isolate and, when pressed on whether the PM would self-isolate if told to, he said: “I would expect us to take medical advice and to follow it.”

The PM’s spokesperson insisted government will not be reviewing arrangements in the House of Commons.

Asked if there would be a review of the measures, the spokesman said: “There isn’t.

“This week parliament has agreed a way forward which will allow for people who are shielding or over 70 to take part in proxy voting and also to ensure people who can’t attend Parliament in person are able to contribute to proceedings.”