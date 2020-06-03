Video

Government minister self-isolates after appearing unwell at despatch box

Alok Sharma, business secretary, appears in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV. Archant

Business secretary Alok Sharma has been tested for coronavirus and is returning home to self-isolate after he visibly struggled at the despatch box in the House of Commons.

He was travelling home to self-isolate during the second reading of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill.

The development came a day after MPs approved the Government’s plan to end virtual voting.

Earlier social media users commented on the fact he appeared unwell while in the Commons.

During the debate, he was seen wiping his face with a handkerchief several times and his opposite number in Labour’s shadow cabinet, Ed Miliband, passed him a glass of water at one point.

Labour shadow minister Toby Perkins had raised concerns over the appearance earlier in the day.

“This is not ok. If he has symptoms that could be Covid-19, it’s not up to him to soldier on, he is jeopardising the health of everyone who he comes across and everyone else who touches that despatch box and every door handle he touches etc,” Perkins tweeted.

“Maybe he’s had a test and knows it’s not that, but if so he should confirm that to people watching, otherwise the message again goes out that what the government says and means about what to do if you have symptoms are two different things.”

Sharma’s spokeswoman said: “Secretary of state Alok Sharma began feeling unwell when in the chamber delivering the second reading of the Corporate Governance and Insolvency Bill,” she said.

“In line with guidance he has been tested for coronavirus and is returning home to self-isolate.”

Earlier Boris Johnson defended the end of the virtual parliament arrangements for MPs - which had resulted in kilometre long queues when voting.

He told Keir Starmer at PMQs: “I do think (he) needs to consider what is really going on throughout the country where ordinary people are getting used to queuing for long periods of time to do their shopping or whatever it happens to be.

“I do not think it’s unreasonable that we should ask parliamentarians to come back to this place and do their job for the people of this country.

“I know it’s difficult and I apologise to colleagues for the inconvenience and I apologise to all those who have particular difficulties because they’re shielded or elderly, the change we’re making today will mean they should be able to vote by proxy.”

He added: “What I can tell him is that I do think the people of this country on the whole will want their parliamentarians to be back at work, doing their job, passing legislation on behalf of the people of this country and that is what this government intends to do.”