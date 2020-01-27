The best alternative designs for the commemorative Brexit 50p coin

An alternative Brexit 50p coin design. Photograph: Best For Britain/Facebook. Archant

Opinion is split on the Treasury's decision to release three million commemorative Brexit 50p coins into circulation on January 31st.

HM Treasury of Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid holding the Brexit coin, a 50p bearing the inscription 'Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations' and the date the UK leaves the EU. Photograph: HM Treasury/PA. HM Treasury of Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid holding the Brexit coin, a 50p bearing the inscription 'Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations' and the date the UK leaves the EU. Photograph: HM Treasury/PA.

Remainers have vowed to either refuse the coin in shops, take them out of circulation by keeping them locked away, or will donate to charities or pro-European organisations instead.

Meanwhile others took to social media to come up with their own designs for the Brexit 50p coin.

Here are just some of those designs floating around social media...

