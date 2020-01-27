The best alternative designs for the commemorative Brexit 50p coin
PUBLISHED: 10:23 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 27 January 2020
Archant
Opinion is split on the Treasury's decision to release three million commemorative Brexit 50p coins into circulation on January 31st.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Remainers have vowed to either refuse the coin in shops, take them out of circulation by keeping them locked away, or will donate to charities or pro-European organisations instead.
Meanwhile others took to social media to come up with their own designs for the Brexit 50p coin.
Here are just some of those designs floating around social media...
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter