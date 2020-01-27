EU anthem Ode To Joy enters Top 25 chart as campaigners push for top spot on Brexit day
PUBLISHED: 13:41 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 27 January 2020
Pro-Europeans have kickstarted a campaign to try to get Ode To Joy back into the charts on the day that the UK will depart the European Union.
Lib Dem MEP Caroline Voaden is one of the Remain campaigners calling for people to back the song by downloading it using one of the online music stores.
Already as of Monday the song had entered the iTunes download chart at 24 with still five days left of the campaign to go, and it was listed as the number one best seller on Amazon's digital downloads chart.
The official chart is counted every Friday afternoon - with the next chart announcement on January 31st - the same day that Brexit will happen.
Remainers have chosen a live version performed by Dutch conductor Andre Rieu, and accompanied by the Johann Strauss Orchestra, as the song they want to get into the charts.
Pro-European campaigners are hoping it will be forced to be played on national stations including Radio 1 as a result.
"The Brexiteers can have their bells. We'll have the airwaves," tweeted Andrew Tipler.
A rendition of the song recently made headlines for sparking Brexit Party MEPs to turn their backs in the European Parliament when it was first played after they were elected.
Ode To Joy (Final Movement From Symphony No.9, Op.125 / Live) is available on Amazon for 99p, Google Play for 99p and iTunes for 99p.
