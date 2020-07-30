Russia and the Gulag: Putin is fighting for state control over how Soviet horrors are remembered

PUBLISHED: 13:56 30 July 2020

Andrea Gullotta

Prisoners of the Vorkuta Gulag (Vorkutlag) - one of the major Soviet labor camps, Russia, Komi Republic, 1945. Photo: Laski Diffusion/Getty Images

Prisoners of the Vorkuta Gulag (Vorkutlag) - one of the major Soviet labor camps, Russia, Komi Republic, 1945. Photo: Laski Diffusion/Getty Images

Archant

Andrea Gullotta on how Stalin’s labour camps have become a source of such tension in Putin’s Russia.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Army soldiers digging mass graves to try to show that the state wasn’t responsible for the dead. A historian who vehemently disagrees behind bars on charges that many believe are false. Organisations that support him being attacked by an omnipotent power...

It might sound like some movie, but this is Russia in 2020. These are three snapshots of the war currently being fought over how the Gulag is remembered.

The Gulag was the system of Soviet concentration camps (also known as gulags) in which at least 20 million people were kept over more than six decades. More widely, Gulag identifies the different strands of Soviet repression, including the arrest, execution and forced exile of thousands of victims who were never imprisoned in the camps.

These painful memories have always been controversial – and often sabotaged by forces in Russia who would prefer them forgotten. Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, they were kept alive by non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil associations and a handful of researchers without any support from the Russian state, often relying on grants from abroad. Much of this work was led by a society known as Memorial, headquartered in Moscow.

To mention only a few examples, Memorial painstakingly archived thousands of copies of state documents about the Gulag system that were made publicly available in the early 1990s after the fall of communism but then gradually restricted.

Meanwhile, the Perm-36 museum, based on a former gulag site near the city of Perm in central Russia, opened in 1995 thanks to a few activists from Memorial who decided to restore the ruins at their own expense.

Two years later, two of Memorial’s regional leaders, Irina Flige and Veniamin Iofe, along with amateur historian Yuri Dmitriev, uncovered a mass grave of more than 7,000 victims of Stalinism at Sandormokh in Karelia, western Russia – one of very few graves ever found.

The 2010s have seen a dramatic change. In 2012, the state passed the so-called ‘law on foreign agents’, a new regime for every Russian NGO receiving funding from abroad and involved in ‘political activity’.

They were forced into a register of ‘foreign agents’, subjected to special regulations, and heavily fined if found to be in breach. Most NGOs involved in preserving the memory of the Gulag were heavily affected, including Memorial and also the Sakharov Centre, also based in Moscow.

Several media outlets ran a smear campaign against these ‘foreign agents’, which resulted in attacks and threats against NGOs, researchers and activists.

Memorial has subsequently been fined under the law more than 20 times. At the same time, monuments of Stalin have appeared in every corner of Russia, while the Perm-36 management was dismissed by the authorities in 2014, and the museum was revamped to be less critical of the communist leader.

Yet the Russian government has also begun taking the memory of the Gulag seriously in positive ways. It opened a huge new state-of-the-art Museum of the History of the Gulag in Moscow in 2015. In 2017, president Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow inaugurated a majestic monument to the victims of Soviet repressions, the ‘wall of sorrow’, while a ‘memory fund’ devoted to the Gulag was also opened under the auspices of the president.

You may also want to watch:

So the state had finally invested heavily to preserve the memory of the Gulag, yet the relevant NGOs were fighting for survival. Then in December 2016, Yuri Dmitriev, one of the discoverers of Sandormokh, was arrested on allegations of paedophilia.

Many activists and NGOs insisted the charges were false, and several experts confirmed Dmitriev’s innocence during the trial. Dmitriev was acquitted in April 2018, but then arrested two months later on similar charges. He remains in prison, and a verdict is due in the coming days.

He faces 15 years in a strict penal colony – nearly a death sentence for a 64-year-old. Dozens of open letters from intellectuals, activists and academics in Russia and abroad to ask for his liberation have not had any effect.

In the midst of this, the state-funded Russian Military History Society was allowed to send army soldiers to excavate the mass graves of Sandormokh and exhume some bodies. This sought to prove that the dead were not Gulag victims, but Red Army soldiers murdered by the Finnish army – a theory deemed historically inaccurate by dozens of researchers.

How do we make sense of these contradictory events? The answer seems to be that, after ignoring the NGOs and researchers for two decades, some Russias institutions decided first to attack them, then to ‘invade’ a space that is difficult to frame as part of a national discourse of pride in Russia’s great achievements.

The Gulag is a “tragic period in our history” which “must be remembered” – as Putin himself said during the opening of the wall of sorrow. However, he added: “This does not mean settling scores. We cannot push society to a dangerous line of confrontation yet again. Now, it is important for all of us to build on the values of trust and stability.”

It seems that those against the broadly positive state narrative of Russian history are enemies of “trust and stability”. Dmitriev promotes the idea of “a state for the individual, and not the individual for the state”. Memorial has published a list of perpetrators of the Gulag horrors and asked for justice for their victims.

Ever since the fall of the Soviet Union, a memory war has been raging in Russia. NGOs, researchers and activists keep working indefatigably to preserve an independent memory of the Gulag. Meanwhile, the state wants to control it. In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, plaques memorialising the victims of the Katyn massacre of Polish prisoners of war in 1940 have been removed from the city of Tver.

Yet the memory of the Gulag is as active as ever. This is partly thanks to state-funded initiatives. The Museum of the History of the Gulag, for instance, has promoted dozens of projects, exhibitions and public talks. And paradoxically, thanks to the Dmitriev case, the Gulag has become one of the most pressing topics in Russian culture today.

Andrea Gullotta is a lecturer in Russian at the University of Glasgow; this article also appears at theconversation.com

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

ONS report shows England had highest levels of excess deaths from coronavirus in Europe

As part of a new London-wide campaign to raise awareness of coronavirus testing, Redbridge Council want to encourage people to use the permanent testing facility now open in Ilford. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow

Travel chiefs urge Boris Johnson to rethink coronavirus quarantine guidelines

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits an aircraft hanger at RAF Lossiemouth, Moray, during a visit to the Highlands and Northern Isles of Scotland; Andrew Milligan

Independent SAGE expert says Downing Street ‘lacking ambition’ to reduce coronavirus infection rate in England

Radio presenter Tom Swarbrick on LBC; LBC

Council fed up with failings of government’s coronavirus track-and-trace programme launches its own

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street on NHS test and trace. Photograph: Downing Street/PA.

Russia and the Gulag: Putin is fighting for state control over how Soviet horrors are remembered

Prisoners of the Vorkuta Gulag (Vorkutlag) - one of the major Soviet labor camps, Russia, Komi Republic, 1945. Photo: Laski Diffusion/Getty Images

How the Chinese government have silenced those who spoke out amid the pandemic

A pro-democracy activist holds a placard of missing citizen journalist Fang Bin, as she protests outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong on February 19, 2020. Photo: ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP

The Brexiteers behind the ‘Defund the BBC’ campaign

defund the bbc

What focus groups tell us about the politics of the coronavirus response

NHS staff and members of the public take part in the weekly

John Lewis: The giant who made ‘good trouble’

John Lewis, stands on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala, in, 2015. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Why we all should be concerned about the Brexit risk to the NHS

Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

Boris Johnson cannot win the battle for the union

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to members of the crew on the Carvela at Stromness Harbour, in Scotland. Photo: Robert Perry - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

How Nicola Sturgeon is raining on Boris Johnson’s Brexit parade

How Nicola Sturgeon is raining on Boris Johnson’s Brexit parade. Cartoon: Martin Rowson

MANDRAKE: Whistleblowers can’t trust newspapers where Boris Johnson has friends

Intelligence and Security Committee chair Julian Lewis during an Urgent Question in the House of Commons; Twitter

How quarantine chaos has exposed Boris Johnson again

Passengers wearing a face mask at Manchester Airport in Manchester. Photo: Anthony Devlin

Is Luxembourg’s free public transport one to replicate or avoid?

Tramways are pictured in Luxembourg as the country inaugurates its free public transports policy on February 29, 2020. Photo: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images

Circumventing the censors

Cai Wei (left) and Chen Mei. Photo: Via Tortoise

Should the north be the new home of parliament?

Palace of Westminster, which contains the House of Commons and House of Lords. Photo: Steve Parsons

How Covid has killed off the French art of kissing

Two men pose as they greet each other with their feet in the Vieux Port of Marseille southern France, on May 17, 2020. Photo: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Medical chief warns government is not doing enough to stop second wave of coronavirus in Britain

The council chair of the British Medical Association has slammed Boris Johnson over

Heathrow boss warns ‘global Britain’ is becoming ‘nothing more than a campaign slogan’

Heathrow airport chief executive John Holland-Kaye warned ministers, including PM Boris Johnson, on the economic turmoil Britain faces if a passenger testing regime isn't in place soon; Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Brexiteer Annunziata Rees-Mogg slammed over ‘insensitive’ comments on food poverty

Annunziata Rees-Mogg, former MEP for the Brexit Party, addresses party members and delegates; Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

UK’s plan to boost customs officials after Brexit is ‘flawed’ industry figures warn

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove announced £700m in border control measures in July; PA media

James O’Brien slams government over announcement that workers must to return to the office

James O'Brien; LBC, Twitter

Brexit to cause ‘double shock’ for UK economy regardless of deal, study finds

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaks CEO of Worcester Bosch, Carl Arntzen (right) during his visit to Worcester Bosch factory. Photograph: Phil Noble/PA.

Westminster accused of ‘dragging its feet’ on combatting racism in the UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

Government launches job ad for official to start preparations on a coronavirus inquiry

Sir Patrick Vallance, government chief scientific advisor, giving evidence as he attends a session of the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee; House of Commons

Grant Shapps cuts short holiday in Spain after being caught up in quarantine debacle

Transport secretary Grant Shapps who is currently taking a break in Spain and will have to self-isolate for 14 days on his return after the UK's most popular holiday destination was struck off the safe list of travel destinations on Saturday;: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Government accused of leaving non-English speakers behind with lack of translated coronavirus messaging

Health secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19); PA video

More than half of public do not trust Boris Johnson’s government with coronavirus advice

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Tollgate Medical Centre; Evening Standard/Jeremy Selwyn/PA Wire

Transport minister to be summoned before parliament over Spain quarantine row

Houses of Parliament in Westminster; Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Former Brexit minister claims EU trade talks are in a ‘much better position’ than six months ago

David Davis speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Boris Johnson’s government ‘desperate’ for Donald Trump to lose next election

US President Donald Trump (front) with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (centre left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre right). Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

POLL: Will Boris Johnson secure a Brexit trade deal before December 31?

Then MP Boris Johnson, now Britain's prime minister, at a Vote Leave event; Ben Birchall/PA.

Tony Blair calls for an investigation into Russian involvement in Brexit referendum

Former prime minister Tony Blair. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

48 hour ‘walkout’ of Twitter to take place over failure to take action over anti-Semitism

An image being used to promote the #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate walkout on Twitter. Photograph: Twitter.

More than 1,000 submissions sent to cross-party inquiry assessing government’s coronavirus response

Lib Dem leadership contender Layla Moran drives inquiry into government’s coronavirus response. Photo: Sky News.

Grant Shapps caught up in government’s ‘shambolic’ quarantine announcement after he jetted to Spain

Transport secretary Grant Shapps on Sky News; Sky News, Twitter

WILL SELF: Is this the end of the theatre as we know it?

Lee Evans (as Clov) and Michael Gambon (as Hamm) in the production 'Endgame' at the Albery Theatre in London in 2004. Picture: robbie jack/Corbis via Getty Images

The Stasi spy who stayed in the cold

The archive of the Stasi - the former east German secret police - in Berlin. Picture: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Great European Lives: Maria Szymanowska – the pioneering Polish pianist

Portrait of Maria Szymanowska (1789-1831), 1816. Found in the Collection of Biblioteka Narodowa, Warszawa. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Most Read

BREXITEERS OF THE WEEK: Ann Widdecombe proposes shopping hour for face mask protesters

Brexit Party general election candidate Ann Widdecombe says she was made an offer in exchange for standing down. Picture: BBC

Far-right Brexit advocate Tommy Robinson is making plans to move to Spain

Tommy Robinson takes part in a

Leave EU’s vow to cause ‘mayhem’ in New Zealand failing as Jacinda Ardern on track for election victory

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference. (Photo by Diego OPATOWSKI / AFP)

Brexiteers express alarm that they may ‘only get 60% of their demands from EU’

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA.

Why I’ve instructed lawyers to investigate Dominic Cummings

Nazir Afzal is a notable former prosecutor whose brother died during the pandemic. Picture: Steve Morgan

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.