Brexiteer has no guilt over Northern Ireland because it is 'miles away' from constituency

Andrea Jenkyns appears on Kay Burley at Breakfast on Sky News. Photograph: Sky. Archant

A Brexiteer has suggested she feels no guilt about Northern Ireland when it comes to the Brexit deal, because she argued her constituency is 'miles away'.

Appearing on Sky News, Kay Burley asked Andrea Jenkyns how she squares being a unionist with "casting aside" the DUP by putting a border down the Irish sea.

The Brexiteer said that "we've also got to look at the opportunities".

Burley reminded her that she is a unionist as well as a member of the Conservative and Unionist Party.

"Of course I'm a unionist, but we've got to look at the opportunity for the DUP. They will be part of a customs union but also be a part of our UK only customs union so they have the best of both worlds".

The presenter however pointed out that "they didn't think so, that's why they voted against".

A bullish Jenkyns replied: "I understand that's why they voted against".

But in a flippant remark she said: "My constituency is miles away from Northern Ireland, so I don't blame them for fighting for what they believe in.

"But I'm fighting for my constituents, they want Brexit done, so I'll be voting to support Boris today."

Social media reacted to the clip - which has circulated on social media - with astonishment.

"There's so much wrong with what she says here, it's difficult to know where to start," said one.

Gabriel Milland wrote: "It's not so long ago that young soldiers from English towns even further away from NI than Andrea Jenkyns' constituency were being killed there. Some respect for their sacrifice, please."

Brian Wernham tweeted: "'My constituency is a long way from Northern Ireland'... But it's only a 19 minutes drive from the site of an awful IRA atrocity."

Hurricane Gordy said: "This must be the global, outward-looking stance that the country will take once we 'Get Brexit Done'!"