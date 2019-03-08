Latest The New European
Video

Andrea Leadsom fails to convince Tory party conference UK will Brexit on October 31st

PUBLISHED: 09:50 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 01 October 2019

Andrea Leadsom speaks at Conservative Party conference. Photograph: Twitter.

Archant

Government minister Andrea Leadsom has been mocked for failing to win over the Tory masses on Boris Johnson's Brexit pledge during her conference speech.

Appearing on stage in Manchester a fired up Leadsom re-emphasised the Tories' key pledge to "get Brexit done".

In an attempt at a rallying call to bring the Tories together she used her speech to say: "He has the personality and the pizzazz to get Brexit over the line, doesn't he?"

But rather than a definitive "yes" from the audience there was an awkward silence... before a small section of the audience agreed.

It was followed by limited applause as the camera then pans to audience members looking unsure and pessimistic.

After the clip was shared on Twitter the social media audience mocked Leadsom for failing to convince the Tories of their main pledge, with some branding her "Leadballoon".

One said: "They look as if they are sitting through an endless, soporific sermon delivered by a tediously long-winded vicar. Or is it a funeral?"

"IS THERE NO END TO THE FUN THEY'RE HAVING?" asked Emma Kennedy.

"More ooomph from the Conservative party conference" joked Gavin Esler.

BBC reporter Jon Sopel said: "This is too funny. In some ways worse than when Jeb Bush told an unmoved audience they were meant to applaud...."

Stephen Brown wrote: "Just what the country needs, more personality, less policy and facts."

"I don't think I've ever felt so inspired and excited..." said Amanda Abbington.

"Doesn't he? is literally the british version of 'please clap'," said another Twitter user.

"Every school assembly ever", wrote @buntyhoven.

"The EU is shook" summised Vincent McAviney.

