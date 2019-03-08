Video

Government videos warning businesses about Brexit risks become perfect Remain adverts

The government has made a series of videos explaining business after Brexit. Picture: Deparment for Business Archant

Number 10 has created 11 adverts explaining how businesses will be affected after Brexit in what critics are calling "the best pro-Remain videos".

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

My department has created 11 explainer videos covering topics from travelling to the EU for business after Brexit, to using the new UKCA mark. Watch and share the videos to make sure your business, and your suppliers, are ready for #Brexit — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) October 9, 2019

Andrea Leadsom's business department have created the "explainer" videos covering topics from travelling to the EU for business after Brexit.

But when Leadsom posted the videos on Twitter the thread became a perfect advert for the Remain campaign.

Actor and writer David Schneider said: "Congratulations to the government for making some of the best pro-Remain videos I've ever seen. They really bring out the utter bone-brained idiocy of Brexit.

"We are the only country to declare sanctions on ourselves."

The government has made a series of videos explaining business after Brexit. Picture: Deparment for Business The government has made a series of videos explaining business after Brexit. Picture: Deparment for Business

Emma Andrews said: "Literally undoing everything we've achieved and established over the last 40 years as an EU member. Utter stupidity."

Dave Newton added: "Thanks so much for taking back control so we can do this. You absolute melt."

Another added: "So 11 videos on how to cope with something which was meant to be an improvement."

Claire Herron Williamson said: "I'm really looking forward to all the extra work I'm going to have to put in for less return. Nice one."

Congratulations to the government for making some of the best pro-Remain videos I've ever seen. They really bring out the utter bone-brained idiocy of Brexit.



We are the only country to declare sanctions on ourselves.pic.twitter.com/RSjuVf7vzI — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 10, 2019

Richard Mills added: "So something I currently don't have to even think about is about to become a complete nightmare and cost me a fortune - good this."

Stuart Armstrong said: "Thank you for these every useful advertisements explaining some more reasons why we should remain in the EU. An excellent, if not somewhat unexpected, use of our taxpayers money."