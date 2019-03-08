Government videos warning businesses about Brexit risks become perfect Remain adverts
PUBLISHED: 17:05 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 10 October 2019
Number 10 has created 11 adverts explaining how businesses will be affected after Brexit in what critics are calling "the best pro-Remain videos".
Andrea Leadsom's business department have created the "explainer" videos covering topics from travelling to the EU for business after Brexit.
But when Leadsom posted the videos on Twitter the thread became a perfect advert for the Remain campaign.
Actor and writer David Schneider said: "Congratulations to the government for making some of the best pro-Remain videos I've ever seen. They really bring out the utter bone-brained idiocy of Brexit.
"We are the only country to declare sanctions on ourselves."
Emma Andrews said: "Literally undoing everything we've achieved and established over the last 40 years as an EU member. Utter stupidity."
Dave Newton added: "Thanks so much for taking back control so we can do this. You absolute melt."
Another added: "So 11 videos on how to cope with something which was meant to be an improvement."
Claire Herron Williamson said: "I'm really looking forward to all the extra work I'm going to have to put in for less return. Nice one."
Richard Mills added: "So something I currently don't have to even think about is about to become a complete nightmare and cost me a fortune - good this."
Stuart Armstrong said: "Thank you for these every useful advertisements explaining some more reasons why we should remain in the EU. An excellent, if not somewhat unexpected, use of our taxpayers money."
