Tory Brexiteer says Brexit extension during pandemic would be ‘utterly horrendous’

PUBLISHED: 10:25 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 08 September 2020

Brexiteer Andrea Leadsom talks about the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. Photograph: Twitter.

Brexiteer Andrea Leadsom talks about the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. Photograph: Twitter.

Archant

A former Tory minister and Vote Leave campaigner has claimed that it would be ‘utterly horrendous’ to have a Brexit extension.

Andrea Leadsom refuted said it would be much better for the UK to leave the European Union regardless of the outcome, despite complications over a possible Brexit deal, the coronavirus outbreak, and the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Speaking to Julia Hartley-Brewer on talkRADIO, it was pointed out that even a number of Brexiteers were sympathetic to delaying the full departure until Britain was in a better position.

But Leadsom explained: “An utterly horrendous idea, we’ve waited so long, it was June 2016. It’s more than four years later.

“People decided we were going to leave the EU, we just have to make sure we resolve all of these last outstanding issues.

“We left the EU in January this year, finally we got out of it altogether, and all we’re talking about now is the future trading relationship.”

Leadsom accused Remainers of wanting an extension, rather than the general public.

“I get that Remainers continue to try and fight the argument over and over again, it’s done, we’ve left. We’re now just talking about the future trade relationships.

“We’ve got to get on with it and move on”.

Her comments were met with scepticism from listeners.

“Thought we already had, thought we had left ended of January and there was an oven ready deal already to go,” said @paceman76.

“Onwards full speed towards mass unemployment and a ravaged economy,” said another.

“Get on with it Tories. You started it. Deliver it. Don’t spread the responsibilty,” tweeted a third.

