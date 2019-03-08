Opinion

The letter Boris Johnson really wanted to send to Donald Tusk

PUBLISHED: 08:51 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 24 August 2019

Boris Johnson appears in his People's PMQs. Picture: Facebook.

Boris Johnson appears in his People's PMQs. Picture: Facebook.

Facebook

ANDREW ADONIS wasn't convinced by Boris Johnson's letter to Donald Tusk. Here he rewrites the letter with what he imagines the prime minister wanted to say.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Boris Johnson's letter to Donald Tusk is so vacuous and unconvincing - 'don't worry about a hard border in Ireland, we'll make something up' - it must be a spoof. Fortunately, the Operation Yellowhammer mole smuggled out a personal email the prime minister sent at the same time.

Here it is:

Hi Donald, I'm f*cked. Help!

I was desperate to be world king; now I'm just world clown. I was at Eton with your foreign minister when you were running Poland. He says you do great face-savers for ex-Commie stooges, so I'm a piece of cake!

The problem is this. I never believed in Brexit and I said it wouldn't work when I was mayor of London. To be really honest, I don't believe in anything apart from myself so I didn't 'not' believe in Brexit even then. But it was obvious it would f*ck the London economy and I was mayor and coming up for re-election, so that was an easy call to make.

I had to come out for Brexit to outflank Cameron in the 2016 referendum. I'd had enough of that w*nker outsmarting me ever since Eton, where I was top dog and wore the fancy waistcoat. I just wanted to be darling of the rabid Tory grassroots, who hate Johnny Foreigners, especially the Germans we beat in the war!

I then had to eviscerate Theresa May - remember her? - who had the temerity to deny me world kingship in 2016. All I could be was Foreign Secretary, a loo cleaning job as insignificant as prime minister of Poland - oops, sorry, I meant Luxembourg, Juncker's place.

To finish off La May I had to come out against her deal with you, although I supported it in Cabinet when she negotiated the draft, including the Irish backstop, in December 2017. I even voted for it in that parliament thing where I have to make speeches which aren't paid, which really annoys me.

Even worse, to get the Tory leadership last month against that creep Hunt, who slyly said he too was against the backstop, I had to say we would leave the EU 'do or d*e' in just ten weeks time. I meant dye not die - Etonians live on forever - but some people took it like this, so I'm in a spot of bother!

So how can you help? Well three things would be spiffing, my dear chap.

First, that backstop thingy. Could you just say you will give it up for now? Long enough for me not to have to 'do or die' at the end of October? Then we can, well, sort of put it back in again afterwards. We can call it the 'backstop to the backstop'! That Murphy guy in Dublin - why has he got such an Indian name in the peat bog? - he'll go along with it!

Second, can you say I was really tough! Not a pushover! That dealing with the Ruskies was a piece of cake compared to me. How about this: "I now know why he's got that Russian name Boris and looks like Churchill!" Ha ha.

Third, that £39bn bill for the booze for the leaving party. Look, can you just sort of waive it for a while? I mean, what's £39 billion - or is it million, all these noughts are so confusing - between friends? Those city chappies, they earn that much in a year! And they've promised me more than that if I can get rid of Brexit and pull out of all your silly regulations - sorry, I shouldn't have told you that bit.

I know you have a slight problem with the frog and the kraut. Macron, he's never liked me. Ever since I spilt red wine on the sofa and said it was cheap French rubbish. But we defeated Napoleon and he's not a patch on that midget! He should just remember who saved their bacon in the war, when Paris was the brothel of Europe.

Merkel is a bit harder. She's so impossibly nice and reasonable. And a woman! I can deal with people with two of those three weaknesses, but not all three. But she must have her price! Maybe half of Poland? Sorry, scrub that.

Anyway, let's sort this out between friends. You know you can trust me. I've never kept a promise so far in my life, but I promise to try! Well, maybe.

Lots of love, Boris

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

The letter Boris Johnson really wanted to send to Donald Tusk

Boris Johnson appears in his People's PMQs. Picture: Facebook.

MITCH BENN: Brexit will fail - it's just a matter of a time

Mitch Benn says that Brexit can't be acted upon honestly. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

SOPHIA DEBOICK: The sounds of freedom in Iran

Iranian singer and actress Faegheh Atashin. Picture: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Don't hold your breath for a deal with the EU, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/PA

'We will send you back': Boris Johnson's warning to migrants attempting illegal channel crossing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Home Secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglewsorth/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson ally accused of 'cosying up' to Brazilian government as the Amazon burns

Conor Burns has been accused of 'cosying up' to Jair Bolsonaro's hard-right government as the Amazon rainforest burns. Picture: Hannah Kay/PA Archive/PA Images

Candide by Voltaire: The 18th century classic captures modern day life

Leonard Bernstein's Candide is staged at Toulouse's Capitole theatre in 2016. Picture: ERIC CABANIS/AFP/Getty Images

Tory MP optimistic about Boris Johnson getting a Brexit deal because of 'body language'

Tobias Ellwood has said he feels more optimistic about getting a Brexit deal because of

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Gear up for the next People's Vote march

The next People's Vote march will take place in October in London . Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images.

ALEXANDRA PHILLIPS: Job creation is key to fighting climate change

Extinction rebellion were part of 'climate spring' where environmental issues have taken centre stage. Picture: Gareth Morris.

Opposition leaders to meet Jeremy Corbyn in bid to block a no-deal Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A climate change expert travelled from the UK to China by train to avoid flying

Roger Tyers had 21 train connections from the UK to China. Picture: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: 'Kippergate' editor exposed

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson brandishes a kipper during the final Tory leadership hustings. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

MICHAEL WHITE: Brexit strategy is no clearer as time ticks on

Michael White believes Boris Johnson may lose a vote of no confidence in September. Illustration: Michael Rowson

EU citizens' rights hang by a thread if Priti Patel ends freedom of movement overnight

Priti Patel has suggested that freedom of movement could end 'overnight' in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Dutch sign up in their thousands to wave goodbye to UK in Brexit beach party

A Dutch beach party to wave goodbye to the UK on October 31 has attracted massive attention on Facebook. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive/PA Images

'It's a sham': campaigner takes apart Boris Johnson's 'fake negotiation' on Brexit

Will Dry from anti-Brexit youth campaign Our Future, Our Choice argued that Boris Johnson's attempts to get a Brexit deal with the EU is a

Brexit preparation funds branded 'far too little, far too late' by council leader

Hundreds of trucks wait their turn to enter the port of Dover on the M20 at Folkestone, Kent. Photograph: David Giles/PA.

Verhofstadt slams Johnson's 'bluster and political blame games' on the backstop

Guy Verhofstadt has called Boris Johnson out on his 'bluster' on the backstop: Brian Lawless/PA Images / Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Brexiteers write poems to leaving the EU after getting offended that poet laureate won't

Annunziata Rees-Mogg is one of the Brexiteers who started writing poetry when she learned that the Poet Laureate has no plans to comemmorate Brexit on October 31. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

The rise and tragic fall of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott

Phil Lynott performing on stage. (Photograph by Pete Cronin/Redferns).

Today is the last day to sign the Revoke Article 50 petition

The biggest petition presented to parliament of all time, asking the government to revoke Article 50, closes today. Picture: Parliament.uk

Yellowhammer report deemed a 'realistic assessment' not 'worst case' as Gove claims

Michael Gove has attempted to downplay the Yellowhammer report as a 'worst case scenario' despite civil servants saying it is a 'likely scenario'. Picture: Ken Mears

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Neil Hamilton at the Embassy club. Photograph: EMPICS.

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Carrie Symonds with Boris Johnson's father Stanley at an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London. John Stillwell/PA.

'What have the Romans ever done for us?': viral video gives Brexit the Monty Python treatment

New UKIP leader's Twitter account reveals views on climate change, Obama, and much more

Richard Braine. Photogaph: Twitter.

Johnson accuses Remain MPs of 'collaboration' with the EU to stop Brexit

Boris Johnson appears in his People's PMQs. Picture: Facebook.

Brexit Party MEP tweets bizarre suggestion for the UK's climate scientists

Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman has tweeted an interesting response to the climate change discussion. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

UK-US trade deals will be 'long, complicated, difficult process' despite John Bolton claims

A diplomat has said US national security adviser John Bolton was 'oversimplifying' the issue of trade deals between the US and the UK after Brexit. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Come and watch The New European podcast live

The New European Podcast is taking part in Podcast Live

The Lord of the Lies: How Germany's view of Britain is shifting with Boris Johnson at Number 10

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A City in Music: Nashville

Dolly Parton - the queen of country music - pictured in 1970. Picture: Getty Images

Government launches new 'spin' unit to try to quash stories about risks of no-deal Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: John Stillwell/PA.

Bedfordshire, Brexit and Bruce Springsteen: This summer's feelgood hit

Viveik Kalra as Javed in 'Blinded By The Light'. Picture: Entertainment One/Getty Images

Nigel Farage launches attack on royal family with series of rude remarks

Nigel Farage criticised Prince Harry, Prince Charles and the Queen Mother. Photograph: TNE/PA.

Fatal Attraction: Why can't Hollywood kick its Manson mania?

Steve Railsback as Charles Manson in Helter Skelter, 1976. Picture: Getty Images

Europe endless: The acts who understood the spirit of continent

Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, circa 1970. Picture: Getty Images

Age of the pain: Why using Eurotunnel is nothing but miserable

A car boards a Channel Tunnel car train off the coast of Calais, France. Picture: Getty Images

Surprise package: The remarkable story of the first modern all-inclusive holiday

Holidaymakers in Calvi, Sardinia, home of the first package holiday in 1953. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Watch what happened when anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray bumped into Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings is interviewed by Steve Bray. Photograph: Steve Bray/Twitter.

Wetherspoons boss dangles promises of cheap beer after a no-deal Brexit

Tim Martin earlier this year. Photograph: TalkRADIO.

‘Are you deluded?’ - Nigel Farage challenged on his views about no-deal Brexit

Nigel Farage on his LBC Radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Verhofstadt slams Johnson’s ‘bluster and political blame games’ on the backstop

Guy Verhofstadt has called Boris Johnson out on his 'bluster' on the backstop: Brian Lawless/PA Images / Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Professor debunks Brexit secretary’s claims he has ordered the repealing of the European Communities Act

Stephen Barclay claims he has 'set in stone' the repeal of the European Communities Act 1972. Photograph: Twitter.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy