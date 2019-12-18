Andrew Bridgen calls for Nigel Farage to be knighted for services to the Brexit cause

Andrew Bridgen (left) and Nigel Farage (right). Photograph: PA/TNE. Archant

Tory Brexiteer Andrew Bridgen has called on Boris Johnson to award Nigel Farage a peerage for his services to the pro-Brexit cause.

Writing to the prime minister the Brexiteer - who has previously claimed he is entitled to an Irish passport despite being English - urged the prime minister to help with the "healing process" by honouring Farage for his efforts to help the United Kingdom to leave the European Union.

He wrote: "I am therefore writing to recommend that the government should honour Nigel Farage with a knighthood to reward the work he has undertaken over many years to advance the case for the UK leaving the European Union".

It follows reports that the Tories had offered Farage a peerage days before a decision by the Brexit Party leader to stand down candidates in areas where there was a Tory MP.

It is something that Farage insisted he would not accept.

Bridgen also called for millionaire Brexiteer donor Arron Banks to be accepted into the party.

"He played a key role in the Brexit Party standing down candidates in 317 Conservative held seats. There can be no doubt that this made a significant difference ot the campaign and enabled the party to achieve the majority that it did."

In his letter the Brexiteer also calls for Ken Clarke to be "honoured with a peerage or a knighthood" for his services to the country and party.

