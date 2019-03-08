Brexit Party suspends one of its MEPs over 'conflict of interest'
PUBLISHED: 08:37 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 29 September 2019
Nigel Farage's Brexit Party has withdrawn the whip from one of its MEP's over 'a likely conflict of interest'.
In a brief statement, the party said that the whip was being removed from West Midlands MEP Andrew England Kerr "with immediate effect".
"This is due to irreconcilable differences regarding a likely conflict of interest," the statement said.
The party gave no further details, although Mr Farage may face further questions about the case when he appears on Sky News's Ridge on Sunday programme.
Mr England Kerr, 61, was one of 29 Brexit Party candidates elected in the European polls in May.
A qualified solicitor, he previously set up a law firm and is a director of a firm that designs and supplies life-saving equipment.
