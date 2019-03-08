Video

Shadow cabinet minister says Corbyn has 'been clear' on party's position on Brexit

Andrew Gwynne on Sky News. Photograph: Sky. Archant

Andrew Gwynne MP, shadow secretary for communities and local government, says Jeremy Corbyn has been clear on the party's position on Brexit.

Speaking on Ridge on Sunday, Gwynne said the Labour Party has always been opposed to no-deal Brexit and referenced the party's 2017 manifesto.

He said the Labour Party will demand a second referendum should any Brexit deal be brought to parliament.

When asked by Sophy Ridge about Labour's position on a second referendum vote, the shadow secretary said: "We have to go back to the people. We have to ask is this really the Brexit you want?"

Gwynne also confirmed that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's view on a second referendum is consistent with consensus of the party.

He said: "Jeremy's said that. Any Brexit deal brought to parliament, we [Labour] will say that there should be a second referendum on those prospects.

"It looks increasingly likely that we are heading towards no-deal. That was not on the ballot paper in 2016.

"It is a real threat to the NHS, to the manufacturing industry, to the security of our country."