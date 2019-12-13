Video

Mark Francois asked if he has 'gone crazy' after comparing result to 'fall of Berlin Wall'

Mark Francois was mocked after he compared the 'fall of Labour' to the fall of the Berlin wall. Photos: BBc Archant

The Tory MP and deputy chair of the European Research Group (ERG) Mark Francois was grilled as the 2019 general election results came in, after he compared the 'fall of Labour' to the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Speaking after the broadly accurate predictions of the exit poll came in, Francois told the BBC's Andrew Neil that "in 1989 Russia's Berlin Wall came down. In 2019 Labour's red wall came down".

The hard Brexiteer compared Labour's so-called 'red wall' to a totalitarian state.

He added: "In this election the Labour party presented a Marxist option and the British people have resoundingly defeated it.

"They [voters] put their trust in the prime minister and in us, well hang on we must be worthy of that trust.

"Look at what has happened tonight. There's talk of the red wall, in 1989 Russia's Berlin Wall came down. In 2019 Labour's red wll came down."

Baffled, Andrew Neil replies: "What, Labour's red wall is analogous to the Berlin Wall of a totalitarian state?"

He continues to slam Francois over his comments.

"Is this result making you, I mean have you slightly gone [crazy]?" the host asks, gesturing his hands towards his head.

"Are you hallucinating?" he added.

Francois replied: "No, not at all. In this election the Labour party presented a Marxist option and the British people have resoundedly defeated it".