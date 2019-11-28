Andrew Neil: 'I'll take on Boris Johnson any time, any place, anywhere'

Andrew Neil has told Boris Johnson he is ready to interview him 'any time, any place and anywhere' as the Tories claim that 'discussions are on-going' over whether the prime minister will appear on the BBC before election day.

Neil made the comments on the Politics Live programme as he discussed the latest YouGov polling results. He say there would be many more polls to come before election day.

It prompted guest Julia Hartley-Brewer to enquire if there would be plenty of debates with Andrew Neil too.

The presenter went on to explain: "I think the official line is 'discussions are on-going'.

"If anyone can be put a word in for us we'd be very grateful."

The Tories had claimed that they had been unable to find a date that worked for both the prime minister and the BBC.

He continued: "We're ready anytime, anywhere, any place.

"There can be no problems with scheduling I'm ready to go anywhere, any time, any place.

"We certainly hope - and we are hopeful - it will happen."

It sparked Labour's Lucy Powell to claim it would be a "disgrace" if Johnson did not attend.

Earlier the BBC denied a Labour Party claim that they had told Boris Johnson was signed up in a bid to sign Jeremy Corbyn up with Neil.

A spokesperson for the corporation said: "We didn't tell any of the parties that Boris Johnson had confirmed."