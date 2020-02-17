Andrew Sabisky resigns over eugenics remarks - but Downing Street refuses to condemn comments

Downing Street adviser Andrew Sabisky has announced his resignation amid criticism for his past comments which suggested enforcing the uptake of contraception to stop unplanned pregnancies 'creating a permanent underclass'.

On his Twitter account, Sabisky said: "Hey all, The media hysteria about my old stuff online is mad but I wanted to help HMG not be a distraction.

"Accordingly I've decided to resign as a contractor. I hope no.10 hires more ppl (sic) w/ (sic) good geopolitical forecasting track records & that media learn to stop selective quoting.

"I know this will disappoint a lot of ppl (sic) but I signed up to do real work, not be in the middle of a giant character assassination: if I can't do the work properly there's no point, & I have a lot of other things to do w/ (sic) my life."

He added: "Last of all I am beyond grateful to everyone who supported me publicly & privately, all kinds of great friends, left & right wing alike - you're the best people and eventually I will get around to thanking you all one by one."

Writing on Dominic Cummings' website in 2014, Sabisky said: "One way to get around the problems of unplanned pregnancies creating a permanent underclass would be to legally enforce universal uptake of long-term contraception at the onset of puberty.

"Vaccination laws give it a precedent, I would argue."

He also suggested that black Americans have a lower average IQ than white Americans.

Downing Street repeatedly refused to say whether Johnson supported the views expressed Sabisky on eugenics - the selective breeding of humans - or the IQ of black people.

A Number 10 spokesman said: "I'm not going to be commenting on individual appointments."

The spokesman added: "The prime minister's views on a range of subjects are well publicised and documented."

Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery said: "It is disgusting that not only has Number 10 failed to condemn Andrew Sabisky's appalling comments, but also seems to have endorsed the idea that white people are more intelligent than black people.

"Boris Johnson should have the backbone to make a statement in his own words on why he has made this appointment, whether he stands by it, and his own views on the subject of eugenics."

Acting Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: "He (the prime minister) must also make crystal clear why he signed off on this appointment and curb Dominic Cummings' power to appoint and sack at will."

Nicola Sturgeon said: "These are really not acceptable headlines for any government to be generating (or allowing to be generated).

"They need to get a grip fast and demonstrate some basic but fundamental values in the terms of our public debate."