Tory minister cornered over Islamophobia live on television

Dominic Raab is challenged by Andy McDonald on Sky News. Photograph: Sky. Archant

Dominic Raab has been challenged over Islamophobia in an argument with a Labour frontbencher captured live on television.

The foreign secretary faced up to shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald after the pair conducted a short interview with Sky News about the leaders' Question Time debate.

The pair pointd fingers in a clash as McDonald reprimanded Raab about the Conservatives' failure to hold an inquiry into Islamophobia.

Speaking over each other for close to a minute as others in the room look on, McDonald says: "You're actually putting it into the long grass, you're refusing to do it... listen to Baroness Warsi, she's telling you what to do about it. You should be doing it."

But Raab hit back at the shadow minister by pointing to the investigation into Labour over anti-Semitism.

He said: "Two parties in this country's history have been investigated by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) - Labour under Corbyn and the BNP (British National Party).

"Answer that."

As McDonald continues to challenge Raab the Tory then walks away.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi has been vocal in calling for an inquiry into Islamophobia within the Conservative Party.

She recently tweeted the decision not to hold an inquiry into the specific issue was "disappointing" and "predictable".

The EHRC is currently investigating allegations of anti-Semitism within Labour.