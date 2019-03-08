'We're going to need a bigger bench' - Angela Smith becomes third MP to join Lib Dems this week

Former Labour and Change UK MP Angela Smith who has announced she is joining the Liberal Democrats. Photograph: Gus Campbell Photography/PA Wire.

Angela Smith MP has joined the Liberal Democrats after three months of sitting as an independent MP.

Smith is the third MP to join the Liberal Democrats in a week, bringing the total number in the House of Commons to 17.

In a blog post for the party the MP called for more inclusive and tolerant politics as well as fighting against Brexit.

She wrote: "Our country deserves better than this. At a time of national crisis, people deserve a better choice than the two old parties.

"I am therefore delighted to be joining Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrats.

"The Liberal Democrats are the strongest party to stop Brexit and build a society that gives opportunities to everyone, tackles the climate crisis and invests in our public."

She was welcomed by leader Jo Swinson, who had hinted in a tweet on Saturday afternoon that the anti-Brexit party would be gaining another member.

Swinson wrote on Twitter: "Welcome Angela Smith to the Lib Dems. She's the sixth new MP to join us in the last three months, along with over 30,000 new members. Together we can stop Brexit."

Smith joins former Change UK members Chuka Umunna and Luciana Berger in joining the Liberal Democrats from the Change UK group which was formed in February.

She was one of 11 representatives who left Labour and the Conservatives to form the group, however she departed the group to sit as an independent MP in June.

Deputy Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey also greeted Smith to the party, tweeting: "We're going to need a bigger bench."