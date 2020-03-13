Ann Widdecombe claims coronavirus will be like Aids - not as devastating as feared

Brexiteer Ann Widdecombe. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Brexiteer and former MEP Ann Widdecombe has claimed that coronavirus will be like AIDS - something 'not as devastating as feared'.

Ann Widdecombe, who has a column in the Daily Express, told readers that she believed the public were 'going mad over coronavirus'.

The former Brexit Party MEP said that 'we need a sense of proportion' before comparing it to a series of outbreaks which have all killed.

She wrote: 'We need a sense of proportion in the face of the financial markets going into meltdown, aeroplanes being grounded and shops shutting their doors.

'We have had the scare of SARs, bird flu, Ebola and of course Aids. None proved as devastating as feared.'

She added: 'It is nasty but, given the recovery rate, it is not the Black Death.'

Her comments on the Aids disease - which has resulted in 32 million deaths including 770,000 fatalities in 2018 - will be seen as another attack on the LGBT+ community, which was mostly affected by it.

Last year a number of shows she had lined up for theatres across the UK were cancelled after she claimed that science will find a 'cure' for gay people.

Widdecombe has also criticised Meghan Markle for her past pledge to 'champion gay rights', claiming that 'rights are the business of politicians and pressure groups and never more so than when they are controversial.'

During the general election campaign she complained that was unable to say the word 'golliwog' without causing offence.