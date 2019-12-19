Video

Ann Widdecombe hired an open-top bus to shout BREXIT - and the footage is bizarre

Ann Widdecombe hired an open-top bus to shout BREXIT. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

As part of her general election campaign for the Brexit Party, Ann Widdecombe has been paraded on an open-top bus shouting BREXIT... and the footage is truly bizarre.

Widdecombe, who came a distant third with just 5.5% of the vote, could probably blame part of her loss on the fact she appeared to spend the campaign winding up locals in Plymouth with a megaphone.

In video footage, posted by anti-Brexit campaigner Otto English, the Brexiteer can be seen on a bus driving around the constituency constantly shouting the words "BREXIT!" with little context.

She is escorted by an entourage of cars and motorbikes with Brexit Party flags, and a van draped with a "believe in Britain" union flag.

It is only occasionally in the video that she drops in that she is Ann Widdecombe and that people should vote Brexit Party.

While predominantly most of the streets the bus drives down are empty, when they do come across locals they look dumbfounded as the bus stops at sets of traffic lights.

The 5'1 politician can barely see over the bus as she waves at some of those observing the commotion.

"What is this? Is it for real?" asks Kim Sussex.

"Like a sketch from the fast show..." tweeted user @gazmond.

"Totally unreal but it does sum up #Brexit perfectly! A wobbly bus being driven down an empty street - the UK's standing in the world!" said Nigel Hester.

"I don't believe #Brexit actually exists - it's just a cover story for the insanity of things since about 2010", tweeted another.

"There's never a low bridge when you need one" joked @wolfpaw_UK.

"Plymouth's pavements, not exactly heaving with throngs of adoring crowds I see," observed another.

During the campaign Widdecombe also complained she was unable to use the word "golliwog" without causing offence.

She fumed: "If I were to say good morning, everyone would be offended. If it wasn't a good morning, someone would be offended by me saying it."