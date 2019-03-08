Change UK split as more than half of MPs quit - leaving Anna Soubry in charge

Anna Soubry, watched by Chuka Umunna and other Change UK party members, speaks during a Change UK rally. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

More than half of Change UK's MPs are abandoning their party - and are expected to re-establish 'the Independent Group'

The party has been holding meetings to discuss the party's future after it failed to secure a seat at the European elections.

Six of the eleven MPs will leave the party to re-form 'the Independent Group', including Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Heidi Allen, Sarah Wollaston, and Gavin Shuker.

Five MPs will remain in Change UK - including Anna Soubry - who becomes the new leader.

There are not expected to be any moves to the Liberal Democrats at this time, but MPs will have until Friday to decide if they want to join to fight the party's leadership elections.

Others remaining in the party include former Labour MPs Chris Leslie, Joan Ryan, Mike Gapes and Ann Coffey.

Change UK was launched in time for the European elections with the slogan that "our politics is broken, but it doesn't have to be this way."

But it polled a similar number of votes to bustered flush UKIP with around 3% of the total vote.