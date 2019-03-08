Video

Theatres drop 'vile' Ann Widdecombe's one-woman show after gay conversion comments

Ann Widdecombe on Sky News. Photograph: Sky. Archant

Two theatres have decided to drop Ann Widdecombe's one-woman show in response to the Brexit Party MEP appearing to endorse gay coversion 'therapy' in a TV interview.

Theatre company Selladoor, which runs the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe, had been due to stage 'Strictly Ann - an evening with Ann Widdecombe' next year.

However, chief executive David Hutchinson cancelled the show after the MEP suggested in an interview on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday that science might "produce an answer" to being gay.

WATCH: Widdecombe slammed for suggesting science will 'produce an answer' to being gay

Hutchinson said in a tweet that he "took no time" to cancel her show.

"Absolutely disgusted at Ann Widdecombe's comments over the weekend," he said. "We will never provide a stage for these vile people."

Calling her comments "divisive, disrespectful and foolishly ignorant," he told The Stage: "We don't seek to prevent discussions where there might be differences in opinion - but in this case, there is no discussion to be had."

The Electric Theatre in Guildford has also axed her appearance.

Artistic Director Nathan Rogers told the New European that the decision was taken in relation to the same interview.

"It's not something that we wanted to be associated with," he said.

Alison Fellowes, general manager of Faversham's Alexander Centre - where Widdecombe is due to appear in March 2020 - said: "We haven't considered it yet, as it's quite a long way off."

Widdecombe's immediate upcoming appearances are currently listed at the Lowther Pavilion and the Altrincham Garrick Playhouse.