Annunziata Rees-Mogg called a 'fake' by Brexiteer MP for taking an EU salary

Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg was lost for words after she was called a 'fake' for taking an EU salary by a Brexiteer MP. Picture: BBC BBC

Even hardline Brexiteers are pointing out the hypocrisy of Brexit Party MEPs taking EU salaries, with one calling Annunziata Rees-Mogg a "fake" for taking the cash.

Brexiteer Labour MP John Mann clashed with Rees-Mogg on BBC Politics Live after she confirmed she takes both the salary and the daily rate for showing up.

"I am here to do a very serious job," said Rees-Mogg. "The British people have been betrayed by our politicians, and the EU has not listened to the British demands to leave on good terms. We are here to ensure that happens by October 31 as smoothly as possible."

She called this a "very big responsibility" which deserves to be paid for.

"That's outrageous," interjected Labour MP John Mann, who is represented by Rees-Mogg in the EU parliament. "I voted to leave the European Union, my constituents voted overwhelmingly to leave, as did the whole of the East Midlands. And you're there, taking money from this institution. It's outrageous.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg on Brexit Party MEPs taking a salary - "I am here to do a very serious job - of course I am paid a salary to do a job"



"You should be saying 'I'm not prepared to take a penny'," he said, leaving Rees-Mogg grasping for words. "You're a fake out there, doing that. Stop taking the money."

Critics have argued that Brexit Party MEPs, who turned their backs during the European anthem at the opening of EU parliament, should not take money from an institution they despise. One Brexit Party MEP even came under fire for not only taking the salary, but not even living in the region, or the country - he was elected to represent.

In response to Mann, Rees-Mogg argued that she was taking the salary on "exactly the mandate" that East Midlands voters had given her.

"They don't want you to be paid," said Mann stubbornly. "My voters, your voters, don't want you to be paid."

Rees-Mogg attempted to turn the argument into a general one about whether politicians should be paid, but Mann lobbed back that it's specifically MEPs that his Brexiteer voters don't want to see receiving a salary.

Rees-Mogg said that this is how people's voices are heard. "We can't be silent, we can't not turn up, or no-one will ever listen," she said.

