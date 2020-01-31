Video

New pro-EU message appears on the White Cliffs of Dover

A message is projected on to the White Cliffs of Dover which reads 'we still <3 EU'. Photograph: Antony Hook/Twitter. Archant

For the second time on Brexit Day, the White Cliffs formed the backdrop for a message of tender goodbye to the European Union.

On his last day in post, MEP Antony Hook beamed a massive message of goodwill to his fellow Europeans onto the famous chalk face of the Kent coast.

"We still love EU" could be seen from out to sea as the light faded on Brexit Day.

It comes hours after a love letter from two Second World War veterans was projected onto the cliffs at Dover as part of a Led By Donkeys campaign.

In the seaside town of Ramsgate, south east MEP Hook stood on the beach and said he was "devastated" that Brexit was going ahead.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Hook said: "It is a reminder that for a good half of the country Brexit is happening against their wishes.

"I am devastated Brexit is happening today. My fear is that there are some for whom Brexit is just the beginning."

The message was translated into many different European languages during the video.

Hook said: "It is just to show that language is no barrier, that people in the EU - whatever language they speak - we are one community."

He called on the UK to work closely with the EU to tackle common issues like climate change.

His giant cliffside projection today follows a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign that raised £14,952 for a giant "We still love EU" banner that was draped over the Dover cliffs last month.