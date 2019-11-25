Watch what happened when anti-Brexit activist Steve Bray confronted Dominic Cummings... again!

Steve Bray confronted Dominic Cummings in London... again. Photo: Twitter Archant

The staunch anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray has confronted Dominic Cummings in Westminster for the second time.

It's a small world, Dominic Cummings just now. . . Brexit is all Cummings but we're never going #GetBrexitGone pic.twitter.com/8LXkM5mABC — Steve Bray #RevokeArticle50 (@snb19692) November 25, 2019

It is part of his mission to interrogate Brexiteers in London as they go about their work.

Cummings, the Vote Leave 'mastermind' and a senior adviser to Boris Johnson, was on his way to work when Bray started filming him and joined him for a walk.

"Not going well for you guys, is it?" Bray asked.

"You know the people are standing up now don't you? I'm campaigning myself, there's a lot of undecided voters out there."

Bray is standing for the Liberal Democrats in Cynon Valley, South Wales.

"You're the only dodgy one around here. So come on, can I ask you who came up with the Conservative Party's fact check site? That was a bade idea wasn't it," Bray added.

In August last year Bray confronted the adviser to the prime minister in a similar attack.

Cummings replied that Brexit will come on January 31, and Bray asked him about all the other missed deadlines.

"Not going well is it. Here's a new one for you - get Boris gone. I'm not angry. I'm just sorry that we're in this state".