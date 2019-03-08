New poll shows how a Remain coalition could take power

A new poll from ComRes has put the Tories just one percent ahead of Labour - which would leave Boris Johnson well short of a majority.

The polling of Westminster voting intention, published in the Daily Telegraph, gives the Tories 30% of support compared to Labour's 29% of support.

The Lib Dems are on 17% of support, the Brexit Party on 13% and the Green Party on 4%. The SNP is on 3% with UKIP on 1%.

On that trajectory it would give Boris Johnson just 294 seats, making the Tories the largest party, but well short of the 328 seats needed to form a government.

This could allow a Remain coalition to form a government including Labour (260 seats), the Lib Dems (38 seats), and SNP (36 seats).

It could also involve Plaid Cymru and the Green Party.

It comes as Nigel Farage has taken out a wraparound advert on the front of the Daily Express calling on Boris Johnson to agree to a pact which would involve both parties campaigning for a no-deal Brexit at the next election.

According to the Sun he is also asking for a "free run" in 80 to 90 parliamentary seats in south Wales, the Midlands and the North East of England.

Farage writes: "If you have the courage for a clean-break Brexit, then we will help you secure a big Brexit majority. Together we can destroy Corbyn's Labour".