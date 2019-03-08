Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

- Weds, June 12

EU residents and Brexit - London

Panel discussion organised by the Immigration Advice Service and Middlesex University on the current UK immigration climate in the Brexit era.

Impact of Brexit on mental health: research findings - Edinburgh

Robert Gordon University researchers' findings on the impact of Brexit on the wellbeing of EU citizens.

People's Vote West Lancashire Community Meeting - Ormskirk

"There's plenty to discuss. Come along for a friendly drink and to release your Brexit angst."

- Thurs June 13

Sefton Community Meeting - Formby, Merseyside

"To discuss the nationwide campaign for a People's Vote and how we can help to move it forward locally."

- Fri, June 14

What next for Brexit? - Birmingham

Q&A with Jess Phillips and Liam Byrne on Brexit, organised by Labour for a Public Vote.

West Suffolk People's Vote committee meeting - Edinburgh

