Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

PUBLISHED: 11:50 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 13 June 2019

MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Email your events for publication by contacting theneweuropean@archant.co.uk

- Weds, June 12

EU residents and Brexit - London

Panel discussion organised by the Immigration Advice Service and Middlesex University on the current UK immigration climate in the Brexit era.

Impact of Brexit on mental health: research findings - Edinburgh

Robert Gordon University researchers' findings on the impact of Brexit on the wellbeing of EU citizens.

People's Vote West Lancashire Community Meeting - Ormskirk

"There's plenty to discuss. Come along for a friendly drink and to release your Brexit angst."

- Thurs June 13

Sefton Community Meeting - Formby, Merseyside

"To discuss the nationwide campaign for a People's Vote and how we can help to move it forward locally."

- Fri, June 14

What next for Brexit? - Birmingham

Q&A with Jess Phillips and Liam Byrne on Brexit, organised by Labour for a Public Vote.

West Suffolk People's Vote committee meeting - Edinburgh

- Events listed are not affiliated with The New European and are subject to change.

- If you are planning to hold an anti-Brexit event let The New European know about it by emailing theneweuropean@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Find out more

Latest Articles

'We will bring him down': Rory Stewart challenges Johnson over possibility of proroguing parliament

Rory Stewart. Photograph: ITV.

BREX FACTOR: Why is Labour man Barry Gardiner never off TV?

Shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner on the Andrew Marr show. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Labour shouldn't be bystanders to Tory farce

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his North London home on local election day on May 02, 2019 in London, England. Elections are being held in 248 councils across England and Northern Ireland today. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson on the 'contempt' of leaders becoming PM without a general election

Boris Johnson (right) in 2007, when he wrote about the

Sajid Javid baffled by Trump state banquet snub

Sajid Javid has said his not being invited to the state banquest during Donald Trump's visit was 'odd'. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Rory Bremner treats Twitter to a pitch-perfect Boris Johnson impression

Rory Bremner has tweeted a pitch-perfect impression of Boris Johnson's leadership bid. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Tory leadership contest: A good moment to draw a line

Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove, who confessed to having used cocaine. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Massive summer of People's Vote rallies planned nationwide to say: 'Let us be heard'

The People's Vote march making its way through central London (Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

MICHAEL WHITE: The lines separating the list of Number 10 hopefuls

Michael Gove, the

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Eight Labour MPs vote against Commons bid to block no-deal Brexit with more abstaining

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Labour MP says he 'made a mistake' in not voting for Theresa May's Brexit deal

Gareth Snell in Stoke-on-Trent Central. (Joe Giddens/PA)

Boris Johnson accused of 'Trumpian tactics' as he kicks off leadership bid

Boris Johnson during the launch of his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister. Photograph:: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

MPs reject calls to 'take back control' of agenda to halt no-deal Brexit

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Mark Francois issues bizarre warning to Mr Stop Brexit protester

Mark Francois issued a bizarre challenge to anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray on his way to support Boris Johnson's leadership launch. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Great European Lives: German silent film actress Brigitte Helm, 1906-1996

Brigitte Helm studies herself in the German silent film 'The Burning Mill'. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Labour MP 'genuinely wondering' if the party can survive Brexit

Lisa Nandy MP said she 'genuinaly wondered' if the Labour Party can survive Brexit in a frank radio interview. Picture: BBC 5 Live

PMQs review: Theresa May welcomes the unicorns

Theresa May welcoming the unicorns during prime minister's questions. Picture: Parliament TV

Northern leaders must demand a People's Vote to secure the region's future

The Mersey Ferry on the River Mersey in front of the Liverpool skyline. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

Roger Casement: BENJAMIN IVRY on the enigma who went from imperialist to revolutionary

Picture shows Sir Roger Casement, British Consular Agent and Irish rebel patriot, who was hanged as a traitor. (Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images)

Politics professor debunks poll with the runaway Boris Johnson lead

Conservative MP Boris Johnson leaves his home in London on the day he launches his leadership campaign. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

Europe on the brink: the spellbinding film that shows a continent slipping into an abyss

Vlad Ivanov as Oskar Brill. Photo: Laookon Filmgroup

Brexit Party MEP mocked for appearing to claim that EU parliament voting machines are rigged

Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

No, really. You can't renegotiate May's Brexit deal, EU leaders tell Tory hopefuls

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, has stated there will be no renegotiation of the Brexit deal. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Labour in Commons push to make vote against a no-deal Brexit binding

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer at Labour Party conference. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

Car industry is 'crystal clear' with government about no-deal Brexit impact, says minister

The car industry has made plain its feelings about a no-deal Breixt. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Channel 4 News blames 'Brexit fatigue' for fall in viewers

Channel 4 headquarters. Photograph: Philip Toscano/PA.

MITCH BENN: What Blake's 7 taught me about politics

Actor Paul Darrow in a scene from the television show Blake's 7. Photo: Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images

Gyimah: Tory leader will be a 'do-nothing PM' unless they face realities of Brexit

Former Tory leadership candidate Sam Gyimah. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Brexit contributes to 'huge shortages' of NHS and social care staff: new report

Public services are facing massive Brexit-related recruitment gaps as organisations such as the NHS struggle to replace EU workers leaving the UK, says a new report. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Sturgeon brands the Tory leadership contest a 'horror show'

Effigies of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and David Davis, are driven past the Houses of Parliament, London, ahead of the House of Commons. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Brexit 'already causing serious and lasting damage to our economy' as it contracts by 0.4%

Flags waving as as protesters take part in an anti-Brexit rally. Photograph: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

Esther McVey's launch event stormed by angry protester shouting 'fake Tories'

Protester Graham Moore storms onto the stage during Conservative leadership hopeful Esther McVey's speech. (David Mirzoeff/PA Wire)

Jeremy Hunt's abortion views 'a poor way to show leadership', say campaigners

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt said he would like to reduce the abortion time limit to 12 weeks. Picture: JURE MAKOVEC/AFP/Getty Images

How Uzbekistan became one of the world's most remote and alluring countries

SILK ROAD: Watchtower of the Koukhna Ark in the city of Khiva, Uzbekistan. Photo: Getty Images

Did the European elections spell the demise of the UK's two-party system?

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable with activists in Chelmsford. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

STAGE REVIEW: Tim Walker on Matthew Broderick's failure to launch in The Starry Messenger

Matthew Broderick and Rosalind Eleanor are 'perplexing' in The Starry Messenger, says Tim Walker; Photo: Marc Brenner

The far-right's useful idiot: How Trump's attention seeking masks a reshaping of America

US President Donald Trump, pictured during an interviewe with Piers Morgan. Photo: Piers Morgan/Twitter

Brexit's Agent Orange: The lessons for Boris Johnson from the master of mayhem

Michael White says Boris Johnson is learning from Brexit's Agent Orange. Image: Martin Rowson/@MartinRowson

How many Tory leadership candidates can the British public name?

We asked the British public to name the MPs in the Tory leadership contest. (Photograph: TNE)

Most Read

Lorraine Kelly remembers working with Esther McVey and this clip says it all

Lorriane Kelly is asked about Esther McVey. Photograph: Good Morning Britain.

Viral 90-second rant nails exactly how our politicians ignore Brexit reality

Rafael Behr's answer on BBC Politics Live has gone viral, outlining in just 90 seconds how politicians are ignoring Brexit reality. Picture: BBC

Eight Labour MPs vote against Commons bid to block no-deal Brexit with more abstaining

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Brex Factor: Blonde ambition - Esther McVey’s weird telly years

Esther Mcvey at The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas Movie Premiere Party (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Mark Francois issues bizarre warning to Mr Stop Brexit protester

Mark Francois issued a bizarre challenge to anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray on his way to support Boris Johnson's leadership launch. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy