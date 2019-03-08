Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities
PUBLISHED: 11:50 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 13 June 2019
Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.
Email your events for publication by contacting theneweuropean@archant.co.uk
- Weds, June 12
EU residents and Brexit - London
Panel discussion organised by the Immigration Advice Service and Middlesex University on the current UK immigration climate in the Brexit era.
Impact of Brexit on mental health: research findings - Edinburgh
Robert Gordon University researchers' findings on the impact of Brexit on the wellbeing of EU citizens.
People's Vote West Lancashire Community Meeting - Ormskirk
"There's plenty to discuss. Come along for a friendly drink and to release your Brexit angst."
- Thurs June 13
Sefton Community Meeting - Formby, Merseyside
"To discuss the nationwide campaign for a People's Vote and how we can help to move it forward locally."
- Fri, June 14
What next for Brexit? - Birmingham
Q&A with Jess Phillips and Liam Byrne on Brexit, organised by Labour for a Public Vote.
West Suffolk People's Vote committee meeting - Edinburgh
