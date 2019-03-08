Cross-party group of MEPs call on the EU to help 'keep the door open' for UK

MEPs Catherine Bearder and Judith Bunting sign the Brussels declaration. Picture: supplied by Judith Bunting supplied by Judith Bunting

A cross-party group of 37 anti-Brexit UK MEPs have called on their EU colleagues to support them in "keeping the door open to us".

The group, which includes Magid Magid, Alexandra Phillips, Caroline Voaden, Judith Bunting and Seb Dance, have signed a declaration committing to working across party lines in the face of Brexit.

Meeting in Brussels, representatives of the Green, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Alliance, Plaid Cymru and Scottish National parties signed 'the Brussels Declaration' that committed to working across party lines against Brexit, and called on MPs to do the same.

"In the continuation of the spirit that UK MEPs have worked in since the 2016 referendum, we commit ourselves to continue to work across party lines and declare that it is vital that MPs do likewise," they said.

They condemned Boris Johnson's prorogation of parliament as "completely unacceptable".

"Limiting the opportunity for MPs to debate, vote and crucially, to legislate, cannot be the response to a referendum in which Leave campaigned for the UK parliament to 'take back control'," said the declaration.

"We were all elected just four months ago with clear mandates. We are working together. We call upon our European friends and colleagues to assist domestic efforts in keeping the door open to us."

