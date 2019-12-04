Anti Jacob Rees-Mogg message that 'can be seen for miles' appears in Tory's constituency

A series of anti Jacob Rees-Mogg messages have been placed all over the Conservative hopeful's constituency, including one on top of a slag heap which can be seen for miles. Photo: bEUret (Twitter) and PA Archant

A series of anti Jacob Rees-Mogg messages have been placed all over the Conservative hopeful's constituency, including one on top of a slag heap which can be seen for miles.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

A series of anti Jacob Rees-Mogg messages have been placed all over the Conservative hopeful’s constituency, including one on top of a slag heap which can be seen for miles. Photo: Simon Boraston / @sboraston on Twitter A series of anti Jacob Rees-Mogg messages have been placed all over the Conservative hopeful’s constituency, including one on top of a slag heap which can be seen for miles. Photo: Simon Boraston / @sboraston on Twitter

The 'Get Mogg Out' messages have been placed in the front windows of people's homes around town, and one giant sign has appeared on a slag heap in Midsomer Norton calling for Jacob Rees-Mogg to get out.

The town has a rich mining history, and the message has been placed on a gigantic mound of waste left over from mining, reflecting the sentiments of some constituents.

You may also want to watch:

It is not yet known who is behind the creation, however Somerset Live report that the picture has since been shared on Facebook in a number of local community groups - and the reaction in one Peasedown St John group has been mixed, as a Survation poll suggests 44% of voters in the town still support Rees-Mogg.

The bEUret twitter account said: "#VoteMoggOut posters are popping up in windows all over North East Somerset as the creative @BathforEurope delivers thousands of leaflets throughout the constituency. Vote tactically!"

One resident who lives near Midsomer Norton, Simon Boraston, replied with the photo of the huge mound which can be seen for miles.

Boraston tweeted: "A batch (slag heap) near Midsomer Norton (NE Somerset) recently. Not my work sadly just my photo."

One person replied "this is hilarious" and another said: "Well done. It can't have been easy!"