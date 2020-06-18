Latest The New European

Anti-racism protests highlight European’s own problems

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 June 2020

Jason Walsh

Anti-racism protests have swept through European nations as well as the UK and US. Here, protestors highlight case of Adama Traore in Paris. Photo by Veronique de Viguerie/Getty Images)

Anti-racism protests have swept through European nations as well as the UK and US. Here, protestors highlight case of Adama Traore in Paris. Photo by Veronique de Viguerie/Getty Images)

2020 Getty Images

Britain is far from the only country hit by the shockwaves from the killing of George Floyd. JASON WALSH reports on how protests have raised different questions for each European nation

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

People raise their fists during a rally as part of the 'Black Lives Matter' worldwide protests against racism and police brutality, on Place de la Republique in Paris. Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)People raise their fists during a rally as part of the 'Black Lives Matter' worldwide protests against racism and police brutality, on Place de la Republique in Paris. Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The police killing of George Floyd echoed around the world, but the tide of iconoclasm that ebbed into Britain with the toppling of statues is only one form of the burgeoning protests. Across Europe, American events have catalysed often agonising examinations of past and present alike.

As thousands rallied across Germany in support of Black Lives Matter – inevitably the coronavirus loomed with police breaking up one Hamburg demonstration on the grounds of violating social distancing measures – the debate soon moved on to Germany itself, and whether the country has become more racist and if the concept of ‘Germanness’ extends only to white people.

The country, of course, is forced to deal with the twin agonies of its Nazi past and of East Germany. As a result Germans are more sensitive than most and, unsurprisingly, Germany has no Nazi statues to topple. Central and eastern Europe more generally long ago dealt with unwanted iconography by removing statues. In some cases, notably Budapest’s Memento Park and Lithuania’s Grutas Park, authorities created sculpture gardens, like eldritch Stalinist theme parks.

But iconography comes in forms other than marble and bronze. Take the Netherlands’ longstanding, and long controversial, Christmas tradition of Zwarte Piet (Black Pete), a companion of Saint Nicholas and staple at the country’s festive parades. The dress-up causes a scandal annually. Critics call it a racist blackface caricature, while defenders claim the character’s dark skin is incidental. Christmas came early this year when PM Mark Rutte, formerly a defender, changed his position earlier this month, amid anti-racism protests in the country. In a few years there “will be no Zwarte Piets any more”, Rutte said.

Neighbouring Belgium’s troubled symbols, though, are undeniably material: statues of King Léopold II.

Léopold famously held the territory of what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo as a personal possession, supposedly on charitable grounds. In reality it was one of the most brutal of colonial regimes – made infamous in the writings of the outraged Roger Casement, an Anglo-Irish diplomat-cum-revolutionary, and Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness – where his rule killed as many as 10 million Africans.

With one statue of the monarch in Antwerp already removed and at least 17 others defaced, authorities now propose a range of measures, from adding contextualising plaques to removal.

The battle lines being drawn in the country are predictable: the right-wing Vlaams Belang party (‘Flemish Interest’) defends the monuments, with Wouter Vermeersch telling Euronews: “We are not people who want to tear down statues, change street names, or erase cultural heritage”. Green politician Tine Heyse differed, saying a decision would not be rushed “based on current events [but] it’s clear we’re opting for decolonisation”. Interestingly, Léopold was a Francophone, so representing the other side of Belgium’s contemporary fracture to the separatists of Vlaams Belang.

Another former colonial power finds itself in a contradictory position. The home of modern republicanism, France’s guiding principle has long been the 1789 Declaration of the Rights of the Man. But reality and rhetoric have not always matched.

Testament to this is the sad history of Haiti. Inspired by the universalism of the French Revolution, Haitian slaves declared themselves free, rising up in what CLR James’s book The Black Jacobins called history’s only successful slave revolt. But the defeated French demanded reparations for slaveholders, crippling Haiti’s economy.

Colonies from Algeria to Vietnam exposed similar contradictions: how can a France guided by the light of liberty and equality justify controlling other peoples?

There is now a campaign under way to remove a statue of Jean-Baptiste Colbert from outside the National Assembly, France’s parliament. Colbert wrote the 1685 “Black Code”. While slavery was outlawed in France, it continued in some colonies – and Colbert’s code governed it.

You may also want to watch:

As yet, statues are not under sustained attack. At least not in the ‘Hexagon’ of mainland France; two depicting abolitionist Victor Schoelcher have been smashed in the overseas territory of Martinique. Demonstrators issued a statement saying “Schoelcher is not our saviour”, while president Emmanuel Macron condemned the acts, saying: “By abolishing slavery 172 years ago, Victor Schoelcher made France great”.

For the most part the focus is contemporary: police and protestors clashed in cities across France on Sunday at demonstrations accusing officers of systemic racism. Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis has refocused attention on the death of 24-year-old Adama Traoré, who died after being restrained by police in 2016, and recent protests have honoured both men.

Last week interior minister Christophe Castaner said some police had “failed in their republican duty”, and banned chokeholds. Police responded by protesting: throwing handcuffs to the ground and complaining accusations of racism were unfounded. Speaking to the nation on Sunday, Macron asked the public to show more faith in the police, but use of force is a perennial flashpoint. December’s strikes saw violent confrontations between officers and strikers and the handling of the gilets jaunes was far from gentle.

Still, Macron addressed the issue directly: “I say to you very clearly tonight, dear compatriots, the Republic will not erase any trace nor name from its history. It will not forget any of its works. It will not unbolt a statue.”

But, in what at times seems a reversal of respective national characters of France and Britain – where the debate being raised risks calcifying on the merits of Winston Churchill – French battle lines today are drawn more in the realm of the practical than the symbolic.

Or perhaps it’s simply because statues, while far from uncommon, are not the only method of memorial. France has never been averse to naming and re-naming streets, something paid testament by the endless Avenues de General de Gaulle and Rues Descartes peppering the country, not to mention the saga of Rue du Brexit, named by a local National Front mayor and located in a ghostly industrial estate near Nimes.

Ireland, never a colonial power, instead a former colony, is also revisiting its past – not for the first time. The Irish state, like France revolutionary and republican but, unlike France, post-colonial, is immune neither to iconoclasm nor reinterpretation.

In 1966 the IRA blew up Nelson’s Pillar in Dublin, the statue that dominated the capital’s skyline. Today the debate is more complex, taking in issues old and new. In January a planned commemoration of the colonial police, the Royal Irish Constabulary and “Black and Tans” (a British paramilitary force named for its uniform), was hastily cancelled in the face of widespread outrage. With the centenary of its civil war looming, Ireland is lurching toward more disputes about the past. What was not expected was that these would take place in the context of a global debate inspired by Black Lives Matter.

Ireland’s self-image as a nation founded in revolt put the country in a comfortable position: victim not aggressor, victorious in struggle against a stronger enemy. Yet modern Ireland will not get off scot free. Take so-called ‘direct provision’, where asylum seekers are given food and board but often left to languish. Even the government agrees it is a problem – up to a point. Speaking in parliament outgoing taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “We don’t need to look across the Atlantic to find racism” but added that while direct provision was “substandard” it was nonetheless “a service provided by the state” and “not the same thing” as being killed by police.

Italy and Spain, battered by the pandemic, have also seen large demonstrations triggered by Floyd’s death. But the Italian-born but Spanish-funded Christopher Columbus, who fell from grace in recent decades – once celebrated as the ‘discoverer’ of the Americas, and now vilified as a slaver and genocidaire – is not the focus. Which is not to say Columbus will escape: three statues have been attacked in the US, and a monument in Ireland daubed.

However, Italy’s protests focussed on contemporary issues, notably recent waves of migration. Campaigners Italians Without Citizenship demanded rights for the estimated million who have arrived in Italy but find themselves unable to become citizens.

Spain’s protests were gatherings focussed on the killing of Floyd, albeit with a visible pro-migration component. So, while Real Madrid’s Brazilian defender Marcelo made a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday, celebrating by “taking a knee” after scoring against Eibar, Spain like other European countries finds itself forced to face its own accusations of racism.

Indeed, in 2019 Spain found itself the main destination for desperate refugees crossing the Mediterranean following moves to curb flows from north Africa to Italy and Greece. This year the lockdown met head on with a scandal over working conditions for migrant labourers on Spanish farms, when workers were found to be living in makeshift shelters without food or running water.

United in protest across the continent, Europeans may look askance at US police brutality, but there remain plenty of questions closer to home, many of them far from historical.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Former NHS director fears scientific data was not involved in lowering coronavirus alert level

Independent SAGE group advisor Dr Gabriel Scally; Sky News, Twitter

The young can rekindle love for the EU

Young people have already shown their support for the EU through People's Vote marches against the Brexit negotiations. Photo: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Trump’s Wuhan laboratory conspiracy is both unhelpful and unfounded

There is no evidence to support Donald Trump's 'Wuhan lab' conspiracy theory, no matter how much he would like it be true. China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Anti-racism protests highlight European’s own problems

Anti-racism protests have swept through European nations as well as the UK and US. Here, protestors highlight case of Adama Traore in Paris. Photo by Veronique de Viguerie/Getty Images)

How our government was replaced by a PR agency

The billboard, exposing the government's hypocrisy over Dominic Cummings, was posted by political campaign group 'Led By Donkeys' in Kentish Town. Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

How Louisiana’s Kingfish threatened to conquer America

Huey Long threatened to conquer America long before the days of Donald Trump's populism. Photo: Bettmann Archive

Question Time: Tory Brexiteer MP caught contradicting government claims it was trialling other track-and-trace apps

Junior Tory minister James Cleverly (L) and BBC Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce during a debate over the government's handling of contact tracing software; Twitter

CRUCIBLE OF PUNK: Glimpses of New York’s now-vanished nightlife

CBGB in Manhattan's East village, 1983. Photo: Getty Images

WILL SELF: A multicultural man on the new culture wars

Following a social media post by the far-right activist known as Tommy Robinson, members of far-right linked groups have gathered around statues in London. Here, one argues with a police officer. Photo: Getty Images

Lib Dem leadership candidate Layla Moran behind book backing universal income

Layla Moran MP makes a speech at the Liberal Democrats conference at the Bournemouth International Centre.

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Iconic film-maker Jacqueline Audry

Jacqueline Audry (1908-1977), French film-maker in 1955. Photo: Gaston Paris

An ‘istory of dropped aitches

The practice has been among us since the time of the Ancient Greeks. Photo: Getty Images

STAR TURNS: Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas

American actor Kirk Douglas, circa 1955. Photo: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings digs in at Number 10

Dominic Cummings has resigned from directorship of his other companies, to focus 'full-time' on the job at hand in No.10. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

EU ambassador warns a trade deal must be finished by October to avoid a hard Brexit

Joao Vale de Almeida is the EU ambassador to the UK; Youtube

Former Australian PM says post-Brexit trade deal with nation ‘no substitute’ for EU

Former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard told BBC breakfast viewers that a new trade deal with Australia was 'no substitute' for the EU; Twitter, BBC

Dominic Raab under fire for comparing Black Lives Matter ‘taking the knee’ to ‘subjugation’ and Game of Thrones gesture

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said 'taking the knee' reminded him of 'subjugation and subordination'; Twitter

Britain has just budged on Brexit

Britain has budged on Brexit - and not for the better. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Europe should get ready for a surge in meth use

Police 'Do not cross' tape. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

It’s too late for Boris Johnson to turn things around on Brexit - and coronavirus

The PM's leadership has left his own team desperate for change. Cartoon: Martin Rowson

Tory MP told to apologise after ‘deprecatory and patronising behaviour’

Tory MP Marcus Fysh (right) with Boris Johnson (left). Photograph: Marcus Fysh.

Boris Johnson involved in car crash outside Houses of Parliament

Boris Johnson's convoy was involved in a crash outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday. Photograph: Steve Bray/Twitter.

Brexiteers fume over new ‘blue’ British passports which turn out to be black

Composite picture of an old British passport (left) and a burgundy UK passport in the European Union style format; PA

PMQs: Keir Starmer offers to swap places with Boris Johnson

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (R) offered to swap places with Boris Johnson during PMQs; Parliamentlive.tv

PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of ‘chuntering’ after being challenged on child poverty rates

Prime minister Boris Johnon was accused on 'chuntering' during Wednesday's session of Prime Minister's Questions; Parliamentlive.tv

Sadiq Khan takes £15,300 pay cut amid warning on austerity after coronavirus

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

PM did not consult cabinet on merging departments - Matt Hancock

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock, during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA video

Lib Dem leadership hopeful says party must move to end association with Tory coalition

Ed Davey with fellow Lib Dem MPs and party president Sal Brinton. Photograph: Lib Dems.

David Cameron blasts Boris Johnson over foreign aid department merger

David Cameron watches Boris Johnson at a Tory party event. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

As Europe reopens its borders, are its politicians ready to reopen their minds?

Are European politicians ready to reopen minds and expand the Schengen Area?; NurPhoto

Government urged to divert Brexit festival money to funding free school meals over summer

Boris Johnson's government has been accused of syphoning off funds that could go towards continuing school lunches over the summer to a Brexit festival; PA Photo, Yui Mok/PA Wire

Government U-turns after refusing to fund school meals over summer

Union flag bunting in front of No 10 Downing street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

PM accused of ‘culture war’ over role of key aide in race commission

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Westfield Stratford City to see the coronavirus measures in place before the shopping centre reopens. Picture: John Nguyen/Daily Telegraph/PA

Marcus Rashford refuses to give up on campaign to extend free school meals

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier battle for the ball

Priti Patel accuses Keir Starmer of ‘failing to depart from divisive, racist politics’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

House of Lords use ‘historic’ first electronic vote to defeat government

The Houses of Parliament. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Opposition parties push for new vote to extend Brexit transition period

Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, and other opposition parties are trying to force a vote on new legislation to extend the Brexit transition period. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Boris Johnson denies involvement in planning row with influential Tory donor

Boris Johnson with property tycoon Richard Desmond (R); Archant, Paul Bennett

Ten years of the Tories - Lessons on the left’s decade out of power

Labour Party leader Ed Miliband waves as he arrives with his wife Justine Thornton at Labour party headquarters on May 8, 2015.(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Why is the Church of England so absent in this crisis?

York Minster's Canon Pastor, Reverend Michael Smith rehearses the weekly broadcast of the Minster's new digital Evensong service in the otherwise empty nave of York Minster, in York, northern England on May 28, 2020, as lockdown measures are eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. - Following a change in guidance from the House of Bishops earlier this month, York Minster's clergy are now able to re-enter the cathedral, from where their Evensong service will be recorded and broadcast each Sunday via social media. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Most Read

Tory Brexiteer calls for new freedom of movement scheme to allow his dogs to travel

Bob Stewart in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Brexiteers fume over new ‘blue’ British passports which turn out to be black

Composite picture of an old British passport (left) and a burgundy UK passport in the European Union style format; PA

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings digs in at Number 10

Dominic Cummings has resigned from directorship of his other companies, to focus 'full-time' on the job at hand in No.10. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Priti Patel accuses Keir Starmer of ‘failing to depart from divisive, racist politics’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

SNP call for statue in honour of Michael Gove for boosting Scottish independence

Michael Gove in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.