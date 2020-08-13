Video

Led By Donkeys take swipe at Boris Johnson with massive billboard blasting handling of coronavirus pandemic

Led By Donkey's latest billboard advert in Kensington, London; Twitter Archant

Political campaigners Led By Donkeys have revealed their latest billboard which blasts Boris Johnson for delivering the highest death toll in Europe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, who made their mark for anti-Brexit billboards, plastered a Goliath-sized poster of the now infamous picture of Boris Johnson dangling from a zip wire while he was mayor of London onto a billboard in the English capital.

Seen in south west London, the poster shows Johnson holding signs saying “locked down late” and “highest death toll in Europe”.

A large but simple “incompetent” slogan runs beside him in what is the latest swipe at the prime minister.

The group’s latest stunt shines the spotlight on what has been a dismal for the government.

On Wednesday, it was reported the UK has suffered the largest recession of any G7 country, on top of having the highest excess death rate from the coronavirus in Europe.

The UK’s economy shrunk by 20.4% between April and June, making it the worst-hit country in Europe, with Portugal in distant second place with 14.1%.

By contrast, Germany, which claimed to have one of the lowest death rates in Europe, saw a drop of 10.1%.

